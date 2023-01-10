Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cnycentral.com
Syracuse's balanced attack subdues Va. Tech 82-72
JMA WIRELESS DOME — Joe Girard III scored 24 points and Syracuse reserves combined for 26 points and the Orangemen beat Virginia Tech 82-72 on Wednesday night. It was Girard's 10th-straight game scoring in double figures. The Orange now are 8-2 in their last 10 following a three-game losing streak.
cnycentral.com
Orange basketball star Joseph Girard inks deal with Dunkin'
Syracuse University's basketball player Joseph Girard III has joined Team Dunkin’, the brand’s recruiting class of 31 exceptional student-athletes from colleges and universities nationwide. He is a native of Glen Falls, N.Y., and is currently in his fourth season with the Syracuse Orange men's basketball team. He leads...
cnycentral.com
ORANGE ZONE: Goodbye gridiron and hello hardwood
It's the end of college football season and with that we say goodbye to the gridiron until next fall. Or course the Orange Zone is more than happy to finally say hello to the hardwood and turn our full attention on the rest of Syracuse basketball season. WATCH this week's...
cnycentral.com
WATCH: West Genesee hooper makes Sportscenter Top 10
CAMILLUS — Every young athlete dreams of landing on ESPN's Top 10 plays of the day. A dream turned reality for Alanna Bowman. The West Genesee freshman was playing for JV in a game against Fayetteville-Manlius Tuesday night. As the clock winded down in the 3rd quarter, Bowman grabbed a rebound and started dribbling. "Shoot!" could be heard from fans in the stands.
cnycentral.com
SU pass rushing legend Dwight Freeney to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
ATLANTA, G.A. — One of the best pass rushers in collegiate and professional football history, Syracuse's Dwight Freeney is set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, becoming the 10th Syracuse alum to be inducted. A unanimous First Team All-American in 2001, Freeney was a finalist...
cnycentral.com
'They are truly amazing': Syracuse zoo gives update on miracle baby elephants
The twin male elephants born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse last October are doing well and steadily gaining weight at a rate of about 1-to-3 pounds daily, according to Seth Groesbeck, Collection Manager at Rosamond Gifford Zoo. One of the twins has remained about 10 pounds heavier than the other since their birth, the zoo said.
cnycentral.com
CNY Tuesdays: Arise and Ski
Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Arise and Ski is making a winter sport accessible to everyone.
cnycentral.com
New trash cans proposed for Syracuse would minimize littered streets, decrease comp cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City council has released a new program designed to combat trash blowing around our neighborhoods, especially on windy days here in Central New York. The new proposal includes new trash cans that are bigger and have lids that trash trucks will be able to...
cnycentral.com
Snow returns to Central New York Friday
Syracuse, N.Y. — Central New York is waking up to a quick hitting burst of rain and snow to start our Thursday. Expect wet roads for the morning commute, with less than an inch of snow accumulation across the higher elevations. A second system will cross through the state...
cnycentral.com
Teenager shot in the throat in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old is in the hospital following a shooting in downtown Syracuse Tuesday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers responded to Upstate Hospital just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, they found the 17-year-old male victim had been shot in the throat. He is expected to survive following the incident, police said.
cnycentral.com
American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidelines for treating childhood obesity
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its guidelines for treating childhood obesity. It is a growing problem that one local doctor says only got worse during the pandemic. Nearly 15 million children and teens live with obesity, putting them at risk for asthma, bone and joint problems, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It can also cause mental health problem.
cnycentral.com
Oswego High School issued hold-in-place order Monday after school officer attacked
OSWEGO, N.Y. — On Monday at approximately 12 p.m., several students at Oswego High School engaged in a verbal altercation in the school's cafeteria. In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the school’s resource officer and other staff approached the students. A female student got verbally involved in...
cnycentral.com
Oswego High School students arrested after attacking school resource officer
OSWEGO, N.Y. — On Monday, Oswego High School issued a hold-in-place order following an incident involving several students and the school's resource officer. While the officer was restraining a female student who had become combative, three additional students interfered by hitting the officer and attempting to remove their firearm and pepper spray from their duty belt.
cnycentral.com
Bird excursion scheduled to see bald eagles, other wildlife near Onondaga Lake this month
Onondaga County, NY — Due to the overwhelming interest in Onondaga Lake’s bald eagles and waterfowl, the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps has scheduled a second birding excursion for the month of January. You can join Corps leaders on Saturday, January 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for...
cnycentral.com
Education lawyer explains Baldwinsville superintendent termination hearing process
New York — A lawyer in education law has explained the process of an impartial hearing, revolving around the possible termination of Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson. Superintendent Jason Thomson is still getting paid while he waits for the board of education's decision on his future leading the Baldwinsville School...
cnycentral.com
NY State Police ask for assistance in identifying Cicero burglary suspect
CICERO, N.Y. — State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual...
cnycentral.com
Upstate Golisano's After Hours Care facility returns to normal hours after decline in RSV
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Golisano After Hours Care at the Upstate Community Hospital will return to normal hours, effective Thursday, Jan. 12. Hours will be Monday through Friday 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday noon to 8 p.m. In November, the hospital had to expand the hours...
cnycentral.com
'@ Your Service': Guthrie-Cortland's Extended Hours!
Cortland, NY — Joining us today is Marie Carter Darling, Sr. Director at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Group to answer a few questions about the Guthrie Cortland Walk-in Clinic, and their new extended hours! The new hours of Operation at the Walk-In Clinic are listed here:. Monday-Friday 7:00am to...
cnycentral.com
Households in five CNY counties will be able to subscribe to solar energy by end of 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — By the end of 2023, nine community solar farms throughout Central New York will be in operation, providing clean solar energy to over 10,000 New York residents and businesses. Nautilus Solar Energy has acquired a portfolio of nine projects located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and...
cnycentral.com
B'ville School Board seeks hearing officer for superintendent termination hearing
BALDWINSVILLE, NY — Within the first minutes of the Baldwinsville School Board meeting on Monday, an update was given on suspended Superintendent Jason Thomson who has been on paid leave for several months. The board announced the next step in the investigation into Thomson's actions will be selecting a...
