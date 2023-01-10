ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse's balanced attack subdues Va. Tech 82-72

JMA WIRELESS DOME — Joe Girard III scored 24 points and Syracuse reserves combined for 26 points and the Orangemen beat Virginia Tech 82-72 on Wednesday night. It was Girard's 10th-straight game scoring in double figures. The Orange now are 8-2 in their last 10 following a three-game losing streak.
Orange basketball star Joseph Girard inks deal with Dunkin'

Syracuse University's basketball player Joseph Girard III has joined Team Dunkin’, the brand’s recruiting class of 31 exceptional student-athletes from colleges and universities nationwide. He is a native of Glen Falls, N.Y., and is currently in his fourth season with the Syracuse Orange men's basketball team. He leads...
ORANGE ZONE: Goodbye gridiron and hello hardwood

It's the end of college football season and with that we say goodbye to the gridiron until next fall. Or course the Orange Zone is more than happy to finally say hello to the hardwood and turn our full attention on the rest of Syracuse basketball season. WATCH this week's...
WATCH: West Genesee hooper makes Sportscenter Top 10

CAMILLUS — Every young athlete dreams of landing on ESPN's Top 10 plays of the day. A dream turned reality for Alanna Bowman. The West Genesee freshman was playing for JV in a game against Fayetteville-Manlius Tuesday night. As the clock winded down in the 3rd quarter, Bowman grabbed a rebound and started dribbling. "Shoot!" could be heard from fans in the stands.
'They are truly amazing': Syracuse zoo gives update on miracle baby elephants

The twin male elephants born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse last October are doing well and steadily gaining weight at a rate of about 1-to-3 pounds daily, according to Seth Groesbeck, Collection Manager at Rosamond Gifford Zoo. One of the twins has remained about 10 pounds heavier than the other since their birth, the zoo said.
CNY Tuesdays: Arise and Ski

Syracuse, NY — On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better, here. Arise and Ski is making a winter sport accessible to everyone.
Snow returns to Central New York Friday

Syracuse, N.Y. — Central New York is waking up to a quick hitting burst of rain and snow to start our Thursday. Expect wet roads for the morning commute, with less than an inch of snow accumulation across the higher elevations. A second system will cross through the state...
Teenager shot in the throat in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old is in the hospital following a shooting in downtown Syracuse Tuesday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers responded to Upstate Hospital just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, they found the 17-year-old male victim had been shot in the throat. He is expected to survive following the incident, police said.
American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidelines for treating childhood obesity

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics is updating its guidelines for treating childhood obesity. It is a growing problem that one local doctor says only got worse during the pandemic. Nearly 15 million children and teens live with obesity, putting them at risk for asthma, bone and joint problems, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It can also cause mental health problem.
Oswego High School students arrested after attacking school resource officer

OSWEGO, N.Y. — On Monday, Oswego High School issued a hold-in-place order following an incident involving several students and the school's resource officer. While the officer was restraining a female student who had become combative, three additional students interfered by hitting the officer and attempting to remove their firearm and pepper spray from their duty belt.
NY State Police ask for assistance in identifying Cicero burglary suspect

CICERO, N.Y. — State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual...
'@ Your Service': Guthrie-Cortland's Extended Hours!

Cortland, NY — Joining us today is Marie Carter Darling, Sr. Director at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Group to answer a few questions about the Guthrie Cortland Walk-in Clinic, and their new extended hours! The new hours of Operation at the Walk-In Clinic are listed here:. Monday-Friday 7:00am to...
