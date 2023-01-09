How did Great Falls end up with the only military base in Montana?. Malmstrom's beginnings go all the way back to 1939 and the beginning of World War 2 in Europe. It was actually the idea of the local city council. They got a hold of Montana's Senators, and by 1942 a survey group was here and construction started on May 9, 1942. It was first known as East Base because the 7th Ferrying Group was already operating at the airport. Later to be known as Great Falls Air Force Base.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO