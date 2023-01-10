Read full article on original website
Mary Hardman
Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Jan. 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr. Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was a...
Marie Goodrich Jackson
Marie Goodrich Jackson, 33, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with the Rev. David Adams officiating. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery, Roane County. Visitation, noon – 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Levi Cruz Coleman
Levi Cruz Coleman, 32, of Ripley, WV, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at home. Funeral, 7 p.m. Saturday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans with the Rev. Benjamin Riggleman officiating. Visitation, 5 p.m. until time of the funeral. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
James V. Full
James V. Full passed away January 9, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late John Virgil Full and Virginia Stephens Full. A lifelong resident of Parkersburg, Jim was a 1967 graduate of PHS and a 1972 graduate of Marshall University. He was employed by the WV Division of Highways as a Bridge Inspection Coordinator, retiring in 2010. Jim was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was the Director of Communications and editor of the Trinity (“Sometimes”) Weekly News. He also devoted time to Habitat for Humanity, working at the ReStore and on the Board of Directors.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
Jonathan Edward McCormick
Jonathan Edward McCormick, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away, Saturday at Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no public visitation or service at this time. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com to offer an expression of sympathy.
Robin Hemingway
Robin Hemingway, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on July 29, 1951, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late George and Marlene Leeson Hemingway. Robin graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1970. He...
John D. Love
John D. Love, 56, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was born at Marietta, Ohio, on Nov. 2, 1966, a son of the late Franklin and Opal Jean Crum Love. John was a former car salesman...
Ella Sue Pfalzgraf
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ella Sue Pfalzgraf, 76, of Vienna, WV, on Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, David Reed and Maxine VanFossen Reed and her brother, Russell Reed. She is survived by her husband,...
Deloris “Boots” Bell
Deloris “Boots” Bell, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Stonerise in Parkersburg. She was born December 17, 1934, in Cairo, WV, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Jane Midcap. She was a member of Sunrise Church of Christ. Deloris is survived by her children,...
Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of hail near quarter size was reported between Parkersburg and Mineralwells, West Virginia as a strong storm pushed through Wood County. Hail started to fall across this area at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. No damage was reported as hail accumulated the ground. The sizes reported ranged from penny size to even close to quarter size. The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia did receive a report 1 mile northwest of Mineralwells of quarter size hail, which is 1 inch in diameter. A special weather statement was posted for this storm as it moved over Mineralwells.
Cynthia Lee Lemley
Cynthia Lee Lemley, 63, of Ravenswood, passed away Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside service and burial, 2 p.m. today, Ravenswood Cemetery with Pastor Chris Skeens is officiating. Condolences may be expressed on Roush Funeral Home Facebook page or website, www.roushfuneralhome.net.
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr.
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr., passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
A sit down with Gretchen Fleming’s friend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. And those who have been on the constant lookout for any new information are the police, the family and Gretchen’s friends. One of her friends, Jake Grim — who formed the candlelight vigil at city park — is consistent in wanting Gretchen to remain the focus.
June L. Griffin
June L. Griffin, 90, of Alma, WV, left this world on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, while at her home and surrounded by her family. June was born June 29, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Thomas and Lena (Sindledecker) Beatty. She was the former co-owner and operator of...
Kenneth (Kenny, Ken) Davis Jr.
Kenneth (Kenny, Ken) Davis Jr., 76, passed away on Dec. 20, 2022. Kenny was born on Dec. 26, 1945, in Torch, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Lucille Davis. He was a lifelong resident of Little Hocking, Ohio. Kenny married Sharon Fisher in 1971. They found adventure and joy in everyday life. They were inseparable until her passing in 2018. He retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital where he worked in the Maintenance Department.
Dwight Ray Frazer
Dwight Ray Frazer, 79, of Marietta, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, with the compassionate care of The Arbors of Marietta. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
HSOP on the dangers of hoarding
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) The Humane Society of Parkersburg wants the public to know the dangers of hoarding. Humane Officer Dan Hendrickson talked about how hoarding typically starts out with good intentions of helping an animal. The next thing people typically run into is not being able to properly care for...
SSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed Passes Away
As reported by MetroNews, WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed died unexpectedly Wednesday evening in Parkersburg. Reed was named to the West Virginia Secondary Schools and Activities Commission in December of 2015. Among his numerous responsibilities with the state’s governing body of scholastic athletics, Reed was the supervisor for cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis.
2023 Farmers’ Short Course brings agriculture speakers to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG – The 48th annual Wood County Farmers Short Course will open on Thursday and will feature six educational meetings for local farmers and gardeners in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Sessions will be held 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Fort Boreman Room of the Judge Black Annex of the Wood...
