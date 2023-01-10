Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South Patriots triumph in dual over Big Reds
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South won nine matches via fall during Wednesday’s 70-4 senior night domination of rival Parkersburg inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center. The Patriots of head coach Shaun Smith, who wrestle at University today, honored seniors Uriah Morris, Brady Roberts, Ryan Martin, Kyle Wheeler and Christian Hilliard.
Fort Frye holds on to take down Barnesville, 58-54
BEVERLY — Barnesville turned Fort Frye’s world upside down, but the Cadets held their composure and learned something about themselves when the game gets tight in the final minutes. Tuesday at Fort Frye High School, the Cadets led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter...
Mohigans defeat Patriots in battle of top 10s
PARKERSBURG — In a showdown of ranked Class AAAA programs here Tuesday evening inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center, No. 5 Morgantown secured a 60-50 victory against No. 7 Parkersburg South. The 7-3 Mohigans of head coach Doug Goodwin led 18-11 after one thanks in part to six PSHS turnovers...
Jarrett Armstrong lifts Waterford past Trimble
WATERFORD — Through multiple Trimble runs, Jarrett Armstrong and Waterford just kept shooting. The crafty junior dropped in a career-high 40 points, as the Wildcats downed the visiting Tomcats, 56-53, on Tuesday night to improve to 5-4. Armstrong’s 40 points is the second most in a single game in school history.
Parkersburg South basketball players nominees for McDonald’s All American Games
PARKERSBURG — Two basketball players from Parkersburg South High School were nominated for the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games in Houston. They are Nathan Plotner and Cyrus Traugh, both of Parkersburg. Plotner and Traugh are among 722 girls and boys high school basketball players who have been nominated....
Mary Hardman
Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Jan. 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr. Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was a...
John D. Love
John D. Love, 56, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was born at Marietta, Ohio, on Nov. 2, 1966, a son of the late Franklin and Opal Jean Crum Love. John was a former car salesman...
Timothy Joe Depue
Timothy Joe Depue, 56, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at his residence unexpectedly. He was born July 3, 1966, in Parkersburg, to Benjamin “Buck” Depue and Elouise Depue, who proceeded him death. Tim served in the United States Navy as a Boiler Technician, and...
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
MARIETTA — Alisa Amador, the 2022 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner, will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Gathering Place on Marietta College’s campus. Amador’s performance is part of the 2022-23 Esbenshade Series. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not needed to attend.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
Ella Sue Pfalzgraf
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ella Sue Pfalzgraf, 76, of Vienna, WV, on Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, David Reed and Maxine VanFossen Reed and her brother, Russell Reed. She is survived by her husband,...
Marie Goodrich Jackson
Marie Goodrich Jackson, 33, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with the Rev. David Adams officiating. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery, Roane County. Visitation, noon – 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
2023 Farmers’ Short Course brings agriculture speakers to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG – The 48th annual Wood County Farmers Short Course will open on Thursday and will feature six educational meetings for local farmers and gardeners in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Sessions will be held 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Fort Boreman Room of the Judge Black Annex of the Wood...
James V. Full
James V. Full passed away January 9, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late John Virgil Full and Virginia Stephens Full. A lifelong resident of Parkersburg, Jim was a 1967 graduate of PHS and a 1972 graduate of Marshall University. He was employed by the WV Division of Highways as a Bridge Inspection Coordinator, retiring in 2010. Jim was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was the Director of Communications and editor of the Trinity (“Sometimes”) Weekly News. He also devoted time to Habitat for Humanity, working at the ReStore and on the Board of Directors.
Wood County Board of Education recognizes students, Rector
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday night at the Wood County Technical Center on Blizzard Drive. “I absolutely love this facility,” Board President Justin Raber said during board comments. “This is such a great facility. This shows the investment that our community continues to make in Wood County Schools.”
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr.
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr., passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
Jonathan Edward McCormick
Jonathan Edward McCormick, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away, Saturday at Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no public visitation or service at this time. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com to offer an expression of sympathy.
Auto accident leads to Lubeck power outage
LUBECK — An accident on W.Va. 68 (Harris Highway) knocked out power to 1,500 residents in the Lubeck area Wednesday afternoon. A call came into the 911 Center at 2:07 p.m. stating an accident had occurred near the Dollar General on W.Va. 68. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said the Wood...
‘Hilarity for Neuro Charity’ offers Mid-Ohio Valley a good reason to laugh
PARKERSBURG — An award-winning actor from Parkersburg has organized a charity show to raise money for research into autoimmune disorders and diseases. Cody Hively was diagnosed in February with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a near-fatal disorder that paralyzed him and put him on a ventilator. He has recovered. “I was fortunate...
