Baylor F Jalen Bridges Reflects on Return to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following Baylor’s 83-78 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday, former WVU F Jalen Bridges reflected on his return to his home state. “Playing here for three years I kind of knew how it was for an opposing team to come in here. I knew they boo somebody every game. It just happened to be me tonight because I went here,” Bridges said. “It’s one of the best atmospheres in college basketball. My teammates had my back tonight.”
Parkersburg South Patriots triumph in dual over Big Reds
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South won nine matches via fall during Wednesday’s 70-4 senior night domination of rival Parkersburg inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center. The Patriots of head coach Shaun Smith, who wrestle at University today, honored seniors Uriah Morris, Brady Roberts, Ryan Martin, Kyle Wheeler and Christian Hilliard.
Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Baylor
West Virginia fell to 0-4 in Big 12 Conference play on Wednesday night, losing to Baylor, 83-78. After the game, Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins was pretty clear on what it was that led to his team's loss - not only in this game, but others this season. "We continue...
SSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed Passes Away
As reported by MetroNews, WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed died unexpectedly Wednesday evening in Parkersburg. Reed was named to the West Virginia Secondary Schools and Activities Commission in December of 2015. Among his numerous responsibilities with the state’s governing body of scholastic athletics, Reed was the supervisor for cross country, soccer, basketball, baseball and tennis.
Decision on Jose Perez Announced
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, the NCAA announced that Jose Perez will be not eligible to play for the Mountaineers this season. West Virginia appealed the NCAA’s initial decision for eligibility but the appeal has been denied. Instead, Perez will have to sit out this season and will be eligible to play next year.
Parkersburg South basketball players nominees for McDonald’s All American Games
PARKERSBURG — Two basketball players from Parkersburg South High School were nominated for the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games in Houston. They are Nathan Plotner and Cyrus Traugh, both of Parkersburg. Plotner and Traugh are among 722 girls and boys high school basketball players who have been nominated....
NCAA Settles Jose Perez's Appeal
West Virginia guard Jose Perez unable to play this season.
Neal Brown on the Verge of Making Another Terrible Decision
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following the 2021-2022 season, Neal Brown decided that it was finally time to hire a legitimate offensive coordinator to call plays for the Mountaineers by hiring Graham Harrell, who was the offensive coordinator at USC prior to coming to Morgantown. “Since the end of the...
Former WVU Quarterback Commits to New School
Former WVU Quarterback Trey Lowe has announced where he will be finishing his collegiate career. After spending time with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Lowe will be transferring to Liberty University of the Sun Belt Conference. Over five seasons, Lowe has accumulated 1,632 passing yards on a 55.8% completion percentage....
LISTEN: The Big 12 is as advertised, so WVU has to change its ways
Big 12 play resumes tonight after the initial eight days and three games produced incredible combat and telling stats that define the competition. West Virginia came out 0-3, though, to dig a hole that won't be easy to escape. The work begins Wednesday against Baylor, which is also 0-3. But how much of this start is the result of being in the best conference in the country? How much has to do with the WVU and its shortcomings?
Morgantown loses bid to host Olympic Diving Trials
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - USA Diving has announced where the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials will be at. Unfortunately, Morgantown lost the bid to host the trials. The 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials will instead be held at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, officials said. Officials said the announcement...
John D. Love
John D. Love, 56, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was born at Marietta, Ohio, on Nov. 2, 1966, a son of the late Franklin and Opal Jean Crum Love. John was a former car salesman...
2023 Farmers’ Short Course brings agriculture speakers to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG – The 48th annual Wood County Farmers Short Course will open on Thursday and will feature six educational meetings for local farmers and gardeners in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Sessions will be held 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Fort Boreman Room of the Judge Black Annex of the Wood...
Timothy Joe Depue
Timothy Joe Depue, 56, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at his residence unexpectedly. He was born July 3, 1966, in Parkersburg, to Benjamin “Buck” Depue and Elouise Depue, who proceeded him death. Tim served in the United States Navy as a Boiler Technician, and...
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
MARIETTA — Alisa Amador, the 2022 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner, will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Gathering Place on Marietta College’s campus. Amador’s performance is part of the 2022-23 Esbenshade Series. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not needed to attend.
WVDOH: These 3 bridges on I-79 are getting replaced
The West Virginia Division of Highways has accepted bids to replace three bridges on Interstate 79 in Marion and Monongalia counties.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr.
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr., passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
James V. Full
James V. Full passed away January 9, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late John Virgil Full and Virginia Stephens Full. A lifelong resident of Parkersburg, Jim was a 1967 graduate of PHS and a 1972 graduate of Marshall University. He was employed by the WV Division of Highways as a Bridge Inspection Coordinator, retiring in 2010. Jim was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was the Director of Communications and editor of the Trinity (“Sometimes”) Weekly News. He also devoted time to Habitat for Humanity, working at the ReStore and on the Board of Directors.
