Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.WestloadedOhio State
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Hardman
Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Jan. 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr. Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bill Leo Moss
Bill Leo Moss, 66, of Coolville, Ohio, departed from this life Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio with his family and friends by his side. He was born July 13, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Oscar and Hattie Moss of Pettyville. He...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marie Goodrich Jackson
Marie Goodrich Jackson, 33, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with the Rev. David Adams officiating. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery, Roane County. Visitation, noon – 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
James V. Full
James V. Full passed away January 9, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late John Virgil Full and Virginia Stephens Full. A lifelong resident of Parkersburg, Jim was a 1967 graduate of PHS and a 1972 graduate of Marshall University. He was employed by the WV Division of Highways as a Bridge Inspection Coordinator, retiring in 2010. Jim was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was the Director of Communications and editor of the Trinity (“Sometimes”) Weekly News. He also devoted time to Habitat for Humanity, working at the ReStore and on the Board of Directors.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Levi Cruz Coleman
Levi Cruz Coleman, 32, of Ripley, WV, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at home. Funeral, 7 p.m. Saturday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans with the Rev. Benjamin Riggleman officiating. Visitation, 5 p.m. until time of the funeral. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kenneth (Kenny, Ken) Davis Jr.
Kenneth (Kenny, Ken) Davis Jr., 76, passed away on Dec. 20, 2022. Kenny was born on Dec. 26, 1945, in Torch, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Lucille Davis. He was a lifelong resident of Little Hocking, Ohio. Kenny married Sharon Fisher in 1971. They found adventure and joy in everyday life. They were inseparable until her passing in 2018. He retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital where he worked in the Maintenance Department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Timothy Joe Depue
Timothy Joe Depue, 56, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at his residence unexpectedly. He was born July 3, 1966, in Parkersburg, to Benjamin “Buck” Depue and Elouise Depue, who proceeded him death. Tim served in the United States Navy as a Boiler Technician, and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carla Sue Farnsworth
Carla Sue Farnsworth, 61, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in New Martinsville, WV, on Oct. 25, 1961, to Shirley Schoonover and the late Robert Butler. Carla was an RN and based her life on taking care of people...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr.
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr., passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ella Sue Pfalzgraf
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ella Sue Pfalzgraf, 76, of Vienna, WV, on Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, David Reed and Maxine VanFossen Reed and her brother, Russell Reed. She is survived by her husband,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Deloris “Boots” Bell
Deloris “Boots” Bell, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Stonerise in Parkersburg. She was born December 17, 1934, in Cairo, WV, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Jane Midcap. She was a member of Sunrise Church of Christ. Deloris is survived by her children,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John D. Love
John D. Love, 56, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was born at Marietta, Ohio, on Nov. 2, 1966, a son of the late Franklin and Opal Jean Crum Love. John was a former car salesman...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
June L. Griffin
June L. Griffin, 90, of Alma, WV, left this world on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, while at her home and surrounded by her family. June was born June 29, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Thomas and Lena (Sindledecker) Beatty. She was the former co-owner and operator of...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003. He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
2023 Farmers’ Short Course brings agriculture speakers to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG – The 48th annual Wood County Farmers Short Course will open on Thursday and will feature six educational meetings for local farmers and gardeners in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Sessions will be held 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Fort Boreman Room of the Judge Black Annex of the Wood...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
MARIETTA — Alisa Amador, the 2022 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner, will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Gathering Place on Marietta College’s campus. Amador’s performance is part of the 2022-23 Esbenshade Series. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not needed to attend.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Sept. 26-30: * Betina Hopper, Rosalee Johnson (indirect) and William Johnson Sr. (indirect) to P&C Amalgamated Holdings LLC, Lots 2 and 3 HC and Walter Morris addition re-recorded, Parkersburg City District, $50,000. * Ulysses Dye III and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Choir disbands, makes $1,000 donations to Mid-Ohio Valley community groups
PARKERSBURG — The Gospel Music Reunion Choir is disbanding and has made $1,000 donations each to four local non-profit groups. The gifts were to the Women’s Care Center, the Amputee Center, the Emily Spencer Foundation and the Parkersburg Women’s Club Brown Bag Program. The Gospel Music Reunion...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fort Frye holds on to take down Barnesville, 58-54
BEVERLY — Barnesville turned Fort Frye’s world upside down, but the Cadets held their composure and learned something about themselves when the game gets tight in the final minutes. Tuesday at Fort Frye High School, the Cadets led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter...
Comments / 0