Job Skills Training Program for Women Launches in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football AssociationMorristown MinuteMount Olive Township, NJ
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New JerseyDiana RusNewton, NJ
Big duals cause big changes in team wrestling rankings
The last week’s outstanding series of dual meets have had a major impact on the wrestling team rankings. Bethlehem Catholic defended the top spot with a solid 29-23 defeat of No. 2 Notre Dame and 40-8 triumph over Easton. Phillipsburg’s 31-22 win over Warren Hills kept those teams in place.
Baruwa confirmed being one of Easton girls soccer’s all-time best
Easton senior forward Aminah Baruwa was named the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference MVP in her final soccer season as a Red Rover. The honor served as a measurement of personal success for the Red Rover senior.
WFMZ-TV Online
EASD outlines search for new Red Rovers head football coach
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors received an update on the plan to replace former head football coach Jeff Braido during a standing committee meeting Tuesday night at the education center. "I know that there is a lot of interest in the head football...
overtimeheroics.net
Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?
Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
Phillipsburg top local team in NJWWA state poll
Phillipsburg’s impressive 31-22 win over Warren Hills kept the Stateliners in the top 10 of this week’s state poll by the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA). The unbeaten Stateliners (6-0) are ranked No. 9 this week. They are the No. 3 public school.
3 local players recognized as field hockey All-Americans; 20 earn All-State honors
Three players from the lehighvalleylive.com area were recognized as All-Americans by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Emmaus High School seniors Abby Burnett and Rachel Herbine, and North Hunterdon senior Lauren Masters received the elite honor from the association. Burnett, a University of Michigan recruit, was a first-team All-American. Herbine,...
Central Bucks West Senior One of Five Students to Be Admitted into Ivy League School Through Early Decision
A Bucks County student is one of a select few to be accepted into a major Ivy League university through a new acceptance program. Harsha Ravindran wrote about the local student for The Daily Pennsylvanian. Paree Pasi, a senior at Central Bucks High School West, is one of five students...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Madison & Jean Carlos's Wedding at a Nazareth Estate
Madison Rizzolino and Jean Carlos (JC) Falcon met at DeSales University in their junior year. After moving to Los Angeles, one of the first spots they visited was a gorgeous cliffside beach, future site of their engagement. Under the guise of a photoshoot, JC surprised Madison on one knee, with family waiting to celebrate.
Phillymag.com
Controversy Erupts After Main Line Cops Tase Black Woman in Wawa Parking Lot
Plus: Eagles playoff tickets go on sale, sell out immediately. But you can still get into the game, assuming you got a nice Christmas bonus. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
This Is Mercer County, NJ’s Most Underrated Town
I’ve lived in Mercer County, NJ my entire life and of course, when you bring someone who isn’t from the area there are a few places you go. The first is obviously Princeton. There are such amazing things to do in Princeton for the locals, let alone someone...
Check your lottery tickets. $100K winner sold in Nazareth area.
A Nazareth area Wawa store sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket ahead of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing. Four tickets with $100,000 prizes sold for the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing matched these numbers drawn: 00025471, 00309235, 00365799, and 00437676. The regional winning ticket was sold at Wawa, 3820 Easton Nazareth Highway, in Lower Nazareth Township. The other three locations were in Lebanon; Cambria; and Clearfield counties.
New Phillipsburg pool walls and bottom are sprayed, not poured (PHOTOS)
It wasn’t swimming weather, as jets of wet concrete about the same hue as the gray January sky were sprayed over a framework of rebar Tuesday. But the start of the shotcrete installation marked a milestone in getting the delayed public pool in Phillipsburg’s Walters Park ready for warmer months.
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Mercer County
Winner! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Mercer County. A ticket matching all five numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing was sold at Shri Hari Food at 325 S. Olden Ave. in Trenton, lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 01, 11, 24, 31 and...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 12/18/2022-1/1/23.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
WFMZ-TV Online
3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One person was trapped after a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309, in front of the entrance for Buffalo Wild Wings, said emergency dispatchers. Crews had to work to get the door of a pickup truck to open so...
Easton charter school hires new principal, assistant principal
Easton Arts Academy Elementary Charter School has hired a new principal and assistant principal, the school announced in a news release. Charles Bomboy Jr. is the new principal and Yu Kai Cheung is the assistant principal, according to the news release issued last week.
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: Snow geese take flight in Whitehall
Colleen shared this video with 69 News of thousands of snow geese behind her home in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. She said they've visited several times this month, and "they are awesome to watch, especially when they take off all together."
Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
WFMZ-TV Online
317 apartments proposed in complex spanning Allentown, Bethlehem
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The proposal would be called Hanover Apartments and would be split-zoned between the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem. The plan calls for four, four- and five-story apartment buildings with 317 total units.
WGAL
Fallen power lines shut down road in Lehigh County, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Fallen power cables shut down a road on Monday in Lehigh County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. Saucon Valley Road is closed in both directions between Lanark Road and PA-309 south of Allentown.
