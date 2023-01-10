ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

EASD outlines search for new Red Rovers head football coach

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Area School District Board of Directors received an update on the plan to replace former head football coach Jeff Braido during a standing committee meeting Tuesday night at the education center. "I know that there is a lot of interest in the head football...
EASTON, PA
overtimeheroics.net

Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?

Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
VILLANOVA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

3 local players recognized as field hockey All-Americans; 20 earn All-State honors

Three players from the lehighvalleylive.com area were recognized as All-Americans by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Emmaus High School seniors Abby Burnett and Rachel Herbine, and North Hunterdon senior Lauren Masters received the elite honor from the association. Burnett, a University of Michigan recruit, was a first-team All-American. Herbine,...
EMMAUS, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Madison & Jean Carlos's Wedding at a Nazareth Estate

Madison Rizzolino and Jean Carlos (JC) Falcon met at DeSales University in their junior year. After moving to Los Angeles, one of the first spots they visited was a gorgeous cliffside beach, future site of their engagement. Under the guise of a photoshoot, JC surprised Madison on one knee, with family waiting to celebrate.
NAZARETH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Check your lottery tickets. $100K winner sold in Nazareth area.

A Nazareth area Wawa store sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket ahead of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing. Four tickets with $100,000 prizes sold for the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing matched these numbers drawn: 00025471, 00309235, 00365799, and 00437676. The regional winning ticket was sold at Wawa, 3820 Easton Nazareth Highway, in Lower Nazareth Township. The other three locations were in Lebanon; Cambria; and Clearfield counties.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3 vehicles involved in Quakertown crash

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - One person was trapped after a crash in Quakertown, Bucks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 309, in front of the entrance for Buffalo Wild Wings, said emergency dispatchers. Crews had to work to get the door of a pickup truck to open so...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: Snow geese take flight in Whitehall

Colleen shared this video with 69 News of thousands of snow geese behind her home in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. She said they've visited several times this month, and "they are awesome to watch, especially when they take off all together."
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

317 apartments proposed in complex spanning Allentown, Bethlehem

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The proposal would be called Hanover Apartments and would be split-zoned between the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem. The plan calls for four, four- and five-story apartment buildings with 317 total units.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

