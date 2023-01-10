ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Connecticut man sues Faneuil Hall bar, Boston firefighter who has been charged with slamming him to the ground last month

FireRescue1

Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations

BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

SUV with shot out windows found outside Boston hospital

BOSTON — A sports utility vehicle with shot out windows was found early Wednesday outside Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Several gunshots were fired at 1:40 a.m. on Valentine Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A damaged BMW SUV was then found...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico

HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Bowdoin-Geneva gets what it has asked for: BPD officers are now walking their beats

Boston Police officers are once again walking the beat along Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue this winter in response to community requests for increased visibility. Citing an infusion of 16 new officers late last year from the Boston Police Academy that made it possible to beef up the deployment, District C-11 Capt. Shawn Burns said that after a field training period, two officers, Anildo Miranda and Jade Cheek, started walking the streets two weeks ago.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool

Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘He assumed a mantle of entitlement’: Family friend describes Brian Walshe’s scheming behavior

BOSTON — A longtime friend of Brian Walshe’s late father, a regarded Boston neurologist, is providing insight into Brian’s childhood and a pattern of scheming behavior. The friend, who does not want his name published, said he’s still stunned by the developing criminal case involving Brian despite what he’s seen over the course of decades.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man who was convicted of blinding a Seaport bouncer in one eye in angry rampage will have to stay behind bars as he appeals his conviction, court rules

A Moroccan native who grew up in Revere will have to stay behind bars - serving a four-to-five-year sentence - as he appeals his conviction for smashing a glass into the face of a bouncer at a Seaport bar in 2018, because he is just too much of a flight risk to ensure he sticks around for another trial should he win his appeal, the Massachusetts Court of Appeals ruled today.
BOSTON, MA

