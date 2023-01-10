Connecticut man sues Faneuil Hall bar, Boston firefighter who has been charged with slamming him to the ground last month

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
What Happened to Ana Walshe?Olive BarkerCohasset, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Related
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
Boston police seek assistance locating missing 57-year-old woman
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking assistance locating a missing 57-year-old woman. Lori Baxter was last heard from on December 28, 2022 a little after 2 p.m., via text. Baxter is known to visit Massachusetts Avenue, Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street area. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts...
FireRescue1
Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations
BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
whdh.com
7NEWS Sources: Police reviewing security footage of Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
WCVB
SUV with shot out windows found outside Boston hospital
BOSTON — A sports utility vehicle with shot out windows was found early Wednesday outside Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Several gunshots were fired at 1:40 a.m. on Valentine Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A damaged BMW SUV was then found...
Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico
HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
Angel Santiago acquitted in 2013 death of Rutland nurse Diane Lamarche-Leader
WORCESTER — A Superior Court jury found Angel E. Santiago not guilty Thursday in connection with the 2013 death of Rutland nurse Diane Lamarche-Leader. Santiago, 30, did not react when he heard the verdict of the 12-member jury that had deliberated for most of the day Thursday. Santiago, who last lived on Fox Street...
whdh.com
Two people injured in Roxbury shooting
Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
universalhub.com
Tech exec at area drug company and boyfriend charged with swindling company out of more than $2 million
A senior technology officer at the Lexington-based US branch of Takeda Pharmaceuticals and her boyfriend were arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting up a fake consulting company that then billed Takeda for services it never actually provided. Priya Bhambi, 39, and Samuel Montronde, 37, had to answer to a charge of...
Dorchester Reporter
Bowdoin-Geneva gets what it has asked for: BPD officers are now walking their beats
Boston Police officers are once again walking the beat along Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue this winter in response to community requests for increased visibility. Citing an infusion of 16 new officers late last year from the Boston Police Academy that made it possible to beef up the deployment, District C-11 Capt. Shawn Burns said that after a field training period, two officers, Anildo Miranda and Jade Cheek, started walking the streets two weeks ago.
25 Investigates: Hacksaw, blood-soaked rug found in search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. — Multiple sources tell 25 Investigates that cutting instruments, including a hacksaw and a rug believed to contain biological evidence, were recovered by police investigating the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three from Cohasset. Two sources speaking on the condition of anonymity said the biological...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool
Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
‘He assumed a mantle of entitlement’: Family friend describes Brian Walshe’s scheming behavior
BOSTON — A longtime friend of Brian Walshe’s late father, a regarded Boston neurologist, is providing insight into Brian’s childhood and a pattern of scheming behavior. The friend, who does not want his name published, said he’s still stunned by the developing criminal case involving Brian despite what he’s seen over the course of decades.
Police search North Shore dumpster station in connection to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
PEABODY, Mass. — The search for missing Cohasset mother of three Ana Walsh shifted from the South Shore to the North Shore after her husband appeared in court. Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation. Investigators said that blood...
universalhub.com
Man who was convicted of blinding a Seaport bouncer in one eye in angry rampage will have to stay behind bars as he appeals his conviction, court rules
A Moroccan native who grew up in Revere will have to stay behind bars - serving a four-to-five-year sentence - as he appeals his conviction for smashing a glass into the face of a bouncer at a Seaport bar in 2018, because he is just too much of a flight risk to ensure he sticks around for another trial should he win his appeal, the Massachusetts Court of Appeals ruled today.
universalhub.com
Neighbors sue to block apartment building at E and Bolton streets in South Boston
Six residents who would live next to a four-story, 24-unit apartment building at 363 E St. in South Boston yesterday sued to block its construction, saying there's nothing unusual enough about the parcel to justify the number of variances the Zoning Board of Appeal had to grant. The Zoning Board...
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
‘Storrowed’ at Logan: Driver gets citation after tractor-trailer wedged under tunnel overpass
BOSTON — A tractor-trailer wedged under a Logan Airport tunnel caused a massive traffic backup Wednesday afternoon. The over-height vehicle was twisted and mangled after it struck an overpass near terminal B lower roadway. No injuries were reported, and a tow company was able to remove the vehicle. Massachusetts...
Man who spent New Year’s Eve weekend on Cape Cod reported missing
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — A man who spent New Year’s Eve weekend in Provincetown has been reported missing, authorities announced Monday. Investigators in Provincetown are turning to the public for help tracking down Bruce Crowley, 56, of Malden, according to the Provincetown Police Department. Crowley’s family reported him missing...
