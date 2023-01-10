Read full article on original website
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Houston Chronicle
Pelicans, short of two stars, have plenty in reserve to handle Wizards
WASHINGTON - Zion Williamson, dressed in street clothes with a diamond-encrusted hoop dangling from his ear, leaned back from his courtside seat and raised his eyebrows, impressed. "That was fire," he marveled after teammate Trey Murphy III soared for an alley-oop dunk midway through the third quarter. Williamson, a thunderous...
Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.
Darvin Ham to look at playing Anthony Davis and Thomas Bryant together
In November and early December, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis was playing dominant basketball, and he was quite possibly the best player in the NBA. That span lasted 13 games, during which Davis averaged 32.4 points on 64.1% shooting, 14 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game. Since...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. Adams continues to produce on both ends of the floor and has posted five double-doubles over his last seven contests.
FOX Sports
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
FOX Sports
Wizards' Beal cleared for full basketball activities
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities for the Washington Wizards. The team said Thursday that Beal had his left hamstring strain reevaluated, and his return will depend on his progress. The Wizards host the New York Knicks on Friday night. Beal was...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
Confident Bulls Charge Into Matchup With Wizards
Confident Bulls charge into matchup with Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A tough road loss isn't about to discourage the Chicago Bulls, who appear to be on the upswing at the season's midway point. And they will look to return to the win column when they visit the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play Friday
Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Murray rolled his ankle a "little bit" Wednesday and should be able to suit up for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray left Wednesday's 126-97 win over the Suns early due to the injury, but he doesn't appear to...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nursing ankle sprain
Ayton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. It's unclear as to when Ayton picked up the injury, but his status is now up in the air as Tuesday's tipoff approaches. The team should have a better idea of his availability after morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Nears double-double in win
Saric racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 victory over Golden State. Saric was limited to three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in Sunday's start against the Cavaliers despite playing 26 minutes, but he was much more efficient Tuesday and came within one rebound of his first double-double of the season. He's played double-digit minutes in four of his last five appearances and has averaged 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 20.8 minutes per game during that time.
NBA
Zion Williamson remains fourth in West frontcourt All-Star voting
New Orleans forward Zion Williamson last played in a game Jan. 2 in Philadelphia, but over the past seven days, he’s managed to pick up nearly a million All-Star votes from fans, a testament to his wide popularity. Williamson, who ranks fourth among Western Conference frontcourt players, has garnered 2,856,121 votes, up from 1.9 million when initial returns were announced Jan. 5. Ahead of Williamson on the list this time remain LeBron James (4.8 million votes), Nikola Jokic (3.4 million) and Anthony Davis (2.9 million).
Doncic's 43 Points Not Enough as Clippers Outlast Lackadaisical Mavs
Coming into Tuesday's contest, the Los Angeles Clippers had lost six consecutive games, but there's apparently no better cure for a losing skid than playing a limited Dallas Mavericks squad. Kawhi Leonard's got the best of Luka Doncic on this night.
CBS Sports
Nerlens Noel to pay Klutch Sports' Rich Paul full commission on 2020 deal to settle legal dispute, per report
Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and the Klutch Sports Group have agreed to settle their ongoing legal dispute, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Noel will now pay Paul his full commission on the $5 million salary he earned with the New York Knicks during the 2020-21 season and withdraw all pending legal proceedings related to the case, according to Charania.
76ers vs. Thunder: Jaden Springer Won’t Play After Big Game
Jaden Springer is not available for the 76ers on Thursday.
