Duval County, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Loomis Armored preparing for $3.6 million build-out in North Jacksonville

Loomis Armored US LLC is preparing for the estimated $3.6 million build-out for its expansion into Imeson Landing Business Park in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for Construction Services Inc. of Tampa to renovate 29,400 square feet of space at 1250 Imeson Park Blvd., No. 300.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

1928 Cuban Bistro opens in Jacksonville Beach

1928 Cuban Bistro opened Jan. 3 in Jacksonville Beach at 1500 Beach Blvd. in the Gates of Beach Boulevard retail center. It is the fourth location of the Jacksonville-based concept. The Gates of Beach Boulevard site plan shows 1928 Cuban Bistro leases 2,075 square feet in Unit 218. It seats...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bank OZK preparing to open in Southwest Jacksonville

A month after approval for a Mandarin office, the city issued a permit Jan. 10 for iConstructors LLC of Tampa to renovate a building for Bank OZK in Southwest Jacksonville. Bank OZK is renovating space for a 3,502-square-foot office at 6072 Youngerman Circle at a project cost of $875,767. The location is at southwest Interstate 295 and Blanding Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

A Gate Parkway-style gas station comes for LaVilla

The prominent block bounded by Bay, Broad, Forsyth and Jefferson Streets was once the southern gateway to LaVilla’s primary commercial corridor on Bay Street. Like LaVilla as a whole, this block suffered a decline in the later 20th century, particularly following a 1980 redevelopment of Broad Street, which contributed to the decline of the corridor’s businesses, and to the razing of most of LaVilla in the early 1990s, which left a neighborhood dubbed by the local Black community as “Uptown” a veritable moonscape for 30 years and counting. In 2014, the former Davis Furniture Building, one of the last two historic buildings remaining on the block, met its fate by fire.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City considering $500K grant for Northwest Jacksonville medical facility

A joint project between the Kappa Alpha Psi Jacksonville Foundation and Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville to build an $8.3 million health care facility on Moncrief Road is in review for city financial help. The Mayor’s Budget Review Committee is scheduled to vote Jan. 9 on filing a bill...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of 2022

Buyer: RCS-225 Pearl Street LLC, RCS-225 Pearl Street (DM) LLC and RCS-225 Pearl Street (VEN) LLC. Sawgrass Village Drive and Village Main and Front streets, Ponte Vedra Beach. Seller: Camelot Property Owner LLC, Camelot Property Owner 2 LLC, Camelot Property Owner 3 LLC, Camelot Property Owner 4 LLC. DUVAL. $73,200,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walmart Health in construction in Northwest Jacksonville

The city issued a permit Jan. 9 for construction of a Walmart Health medical clinic within the retailer’s Supercenter in Northwest Jacksonville. Hutton Construction Inc. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the contractor for the $1.02 million build-out of a primary care center in Walmart at 12100 Lem Turner Road. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dunkin’ Go planned at Old St. Augustine Road in Mandarin

The city is reviewing a permit application for construction of a building for a Dunkin’ Go drive-thru coffee shop at 10951 Old St. Augustine Road. It will have two drive-thru windows and no seating. The 1,258-square-foot building is an estimated $425,000 project on 0.65-acre in the Mandarin area north...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

