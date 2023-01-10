Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Loomis Armored preparing for $3.6 million build-out in North Jacksonville
Loomis Armored US LLC is preparing for the estimated $3.6 million build-out for its expansion into Imeson Landing Business Park in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for Construction Services Inc. of Tampa to renovate 29,400 square feet of space at 1250 Imeson Park Blvd., No. 300.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
Jacksonville Daily Record
1928 Cuban Bistro opens in Jacksonville Beach
1928 Cuban Bistro opened Jan. 3 in Jacksonville Beach at 1500 Beach Blvd. in the Gates of Beach Boulevard retail center. It is the fourth location of the Jacksonville-based concept. The Gates of Beach Boulevard site plan shows 1928 Cuban Bistro leases 2,075 square feet in Unit 218. It seats...
City of Jacksonville is looking to hire urban forestry manager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grow your career with us as the Urban Forestry Manager for the City of Jacksonville! Join our Urban Forestry team and oversee the tree population for the largest city in the continental United States. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. You’ll be promoting the benefits...
Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bank OZK preparing to open in Southwest Jacksonville
A month after approval for a Mandarin office, the city issued a permit Jan. 10 for iConstructors LLC of Tampa to renovate a building for Bank OZK in Southwest Jacksonville. Bank OZK is renovating space for a 3,502-square-foot office at 6072 Youngerman Circle at a project cost of $875,767. The location is at southwest Interstate 295 and Blanding Boulevard.
thejaxsonmag.com
A Gate Parkway-style gas station comes for LaVilla
The prominent block bounded by Bay, Broad, Forsyth and Jefferson Streets was once the southern gateway to LaVilla’s primary commercial corridor on Bay Street. Like LaVilla as a whole, this block suffered a decline in the later 20th century, particularly following a 1980 redevelopment of Broad Street, which contributed to the decline of the corridor’s businesses, and to the razing of most of LaVilla in the early 1990s, which left a neighborhood dubbed by the local Black community as “Uptown” a veritable moonscape for 30 years and counting. In 2014, the former Davis Furniture Building, one of the last two historic buildings remaining on the block, met its fate by fire.
Jacksonville Daily Record
City considering $500K grant for Northwest Jacksonville medical facility
A joint project between the Kappa Alpha Psi Jacksonville Foundation and Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville to build an $8.3 million health care facility on Moncrief Road is in review for city financial help. The Mayor’s Budget Review Committee is scheduled to vote Jan. 9 on filing a bill...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of 2022
Buyer: RCS-225 Pearl Street LLC, RCS-225 Pearl Street (DM) LLC and RCS-225 Pearl Street (VEN) LLC. Sawgrass Village Drive and Village Main and Front streets, Ponte Vedra Beach. Seller: Camelot Property Owner LLC, Camelot Property Owner 2 LLC, Camelot Property Owner 3 LLC, Camelot Property Owner 4 LLC. DUVAL. $73,200,000.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville City Council signs off on new $129.75 million deal for Khan’s Four Seasons project
City Council approved Jan. 10 a redrafted $129.75 million incentives deal with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company for its plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. Iguana Investments Florida LLC asked the city to amend the redevelopment agreement first...
'I frankly cannot win': Lakesha Burton will not be running for JSO sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lakesha Burton announced she will not be running for Jacksonville sheriff on Wednesday morning. "I frankly cannot win...I care deeply about this city and I care enough to move out of the way," Burton explained during a press conference. She called the move the "right thing to do".
Neighborhood that fought to save environmentally sensitive land is once again in the fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors say they moved to Black Hammock Island for a reason. "When we moved out here the reason why is because it was rural. We didn’t want a city life, we wanted a rural life with wildlife, deer and things like that," said Herb Jones, Black Hammock Island resident.
Jacksonville residents hopeful they could win $1.1 billion in Mega Millions lottery drawing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Mega Millions: Tuesday’s numbers drawn for $1.1 billion. The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night, and we will know the lucky numbers in the $1.1 billion jackpot. STORY: Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project. Welcome Food Store, better known as The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City Council passes $27.5 million financing package for JaxPort’s push to raise power lines
The Jacksonville City Council approved $27.5 million in financing for the Jacksonville Port Authority’s push to raise six high-voltage transmission lines over the St. Johns River to give additional clearance to large ships coming into the Blount Island Marine Terminal. The Council voted 19-0 to approve Ordinance 2022-0874 on...
Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park temporarily closed
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced that Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will be temporarily closed for repaving. The park, located at 1109 Ponte Vedra Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach, will close on Monday, Jan. 23. Reopening is planned for Friday, Jan. 27. The project...
Parents, students want Atlantic Beach to rehire employee after being fired
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Decosary "Dee" Davis has many titles. He's known as a football coach, teacher and a friend. To some, Davis is a father-figure or male role model. Davis worked at the Jordan Park Community Center for 23 years and served as the recreation manager. However, on Dec. 19, Davis says he was fired from his job.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walmart Health in construction in Northwest Jacksonville
The city issued a permit Jan. 9 for construction of a Walmart Health medical clinic within the retailer’s Supercenter in Northwest Jacksonville. Hutton Construction Inc. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the contractor for the $1.02 million build-out of a primary care center in Walmart at 12100 Lem Turner Road. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ Go planned at Old St. Augustine Road in Mandarin
The city is reviewing a permit application for construction of a building for a Dunkin’ Go drive-thru coffee shop at 10951 Old St. Augustine Road. It will have two drive-thru windows and no seating. The 1,258-square-foot building is an estimated $425,000 project on 0.65-acre in the Mandarin area north...
YAHOO!
A 'humanitarian crisis': The Bail Project comes to Jacksonville to get people out of jail
A nonprofit has opened in Jacksonville to help low-income people pay their bail and get out of the county's pre-trial detention facility, as well as provide pretrial support to help people return for their court dates and avoid a warrant. The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that has opened three...
theapopkavoice.com
Drought conditions developing in areas of North Florida after low rainfall in December
December rainfall was less than half the average for this time of year throughout the St. Johns River Water Management District’s 18-county region. As a result, moderate drought conditions are developing in Baker, Nassau, and the western half of Duval County, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. On Tuesday,...
