FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with ceremonyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gonzalez, Mousa appointed to state Board of Professional Engineers
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed James Gonzalez and Sam Mousa, both from Jacksonville, to the state Board of Professional Engineers. Gonzalez, an attorney, is a co-founder of Cobb & Gonzalez P.A. In 2015, he was commissioned as a reservist in the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He currently serves...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bank OZK preparing to open in Southwest Jacksonville
A month after approval for a Mandarin office, the city issued a permit Jan. 10 for iConstructors LLC of Tampa to renovate a building for Bank OZK in Southwest Jacksonville. Bank OZK is renovating space for a 3,502-square-foot office at 6072 Youngerman Circle at a project cost of $875,767. The location is at southwest Interstate 295 and Blanding Boulevard.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville University expands accelerated nursing degree program
Jacksonville University is expanding its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program with a new clinical partner: Mayo Clinic Florida. The 12-month Second Degree BSN Program within the Keigwin School of Nursing is accepting applications and classes are expected to begin this summer. “We’re building on the highly successful ABSN...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Baptist Medical Center Beaches promotes Jarret Dreicer to president
Baptist Medical Center Beaches has a new president. Jarret Dreicer, vice president of Operations for Baptist Beaches, assumed the role Jan. 10, Baptist Health announced. He replaces Joe Mitrick, who retired Jan. 9 after serving in the position for more than a decade. Mitrick joined the hospital in 1995. Dreicer...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Loomis Armored preparing for $3.6 million build-out in North Jacksonville
Loomis Armored US LLC is preparing for the estimated $3.6 million build-out for its expansion into Imeson Landing Business Park in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for Construction Services Inc. of Tampa to renovate 29,400 square feet of space at 1250 Imeson Park Blvd., No. 300.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Seller: OHI Asset (FL) Jacksonville-4101 Southpoint Drive LLC. Seller: Cathedral Foundation of Jacksonville Inc. Buyer: Jacksonville Portfolio Opportunity Phase II LP and Vickee Davis Rice TIC LLC. Seller: Krishna Investment Properties LLC and Ravi Hotel LLC. Previous sale: $3,000,000 in 2017. ST. JOHNS. $3,952,996. 377 Saint Elizabeth Way, Saint Johns.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Communities seek balance amid growth
A population of a million-plus is largely seen as just a number by leaders in neighborhoods and communities in Duval County, but one they generally feel good about. Growth is positive as long as issues that have an impact on the quality of life, from traffic and parking to safety, services and infrastructure, are being addressed, they said.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walmart Health in construction in Northwest Jacksonville
The city issued a permit Jan. 9 for construction of a Walmart Health medical clinic within the retailer’s Supercenter in Northwest Jacksonville. Hutton Construction Inc. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the contractor for the $1.02 million build-out of a primary care center in Walmart at 12100 Lem Turner Road. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Midwest Industrial Funds plans speculative warehouse
Midwest Industrial Funds is investing in the Jacksonville market with plans for a speculative building in Westlake Industrial Park. It plans to buy 30.2 acres in the West Jacksonville industrial park and develop a speculative 384,000-square-foot warehouse. The site is along Pritchard Road. The property is in two parcels. Norfolk...
Jacksonville Daily Record
1928 Cuban Bistro opens in Jacksonville Beach
1928 Cuban Bistro opened Jan. 3 in Jacksonville Beach at 1500 Beach Blvd. in the Gates of Beach Boulevard retail center. It is the fourth location of the Jacksonville-based concept. The Gates of Beach Boulevard site plan shows 1928 Cuban Bistro leases 2,075 square feet in Unit 218. It seats...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville City Council signs off on new $129.75 million deal for Khan’s Four Seasons project
City Council approved Jan. 10 a redrafted $129.75 million incentives deal with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company for its plans to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront. Iguana Investments Florida LLC asked the city to amend the redevelopment agreement first...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City Council passes $27.5 million financing package for JaxPort’s push to raise power lines
The Jacksonville City Council approved $27.5 million in financing for the Jacksonville Port Authority’s push to raise six high-voltage transmission lines over the St. Johns River to give additional clearance to large ships coming into the Blount Island Marine Terminal. The Council voted 19-0 to approve Ordinance 2022-0874 on...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ Go planned at Old St. Augustine Road in Mandarin
The city is reviewing a permit application for construction of a building for a Dunkin’ Go drive-thru coffee shop at 10951 Old St. Augustine Road. It will have two drive-thru windows and no seating. The 1,258-square-foot building is an estimated $425,000 project on 0.65-acre in the Mandarin area north...
