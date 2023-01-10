ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

dcnewsnow.com

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's harrowing cancer journey

A shocking diagnosis came on the Friday before Father's Day in 2015 to newly-elected Governor Larry Hogan -- cancer.
foxbaltimore.com

Hogan removes red tape, clears way for criminal investigations into schools

Baltimore (WBFF) — With just days left in office, Governor Larry Hogan is taking measures to create more accountability in public education. The governor is removing red tape that made it difficult to prosecute school systems for potential crimes. As a Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, Governor...
dcnewsnow.com

Maryland General Assembly starts 2023 session

Lawmakers in Annapolis are ready to roll up their sleeves for their Maryland constituents, beginning their 2023 session on Wednesday.
dcnewsnow.com

A look into Marylanders' wishes with upcoming General Assembly

The Maryland General Assembly starts its 2023 session at noon on Wednesday. What are Marylanders expecting?
DC News Now

Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
dcnewsnow.com

Williamsport one of several rural Maryland communities on the rebound

The pandemic took its toll on small businesses just about everywhere. It has been a rough road to recovery for most.
dcnewsnow.com

Amtrak Auto Train Trip Takes 37 Hours Because of Derailment Delay

Passengers who were heading from Northern Virginia to Florida on the Amtrak Auto Train experienced a 20-hour delay after a freight train derailed in South Carolina.
bethesdamagazine.com

Maryland hospitals almost at capacity, officials say

Officials from the Maryland Hospital Association say most hospitals in the state are currently over 90% full and many have already reached 100% capacity. Emergency room wait times are also reaching record numbers. The MHA asked residents to turn to their local care providers for less serious medical issues to...
dcnewsnow.com

More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old Boy in DC

While the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy who supposedly was breaking into cars continued, additional information about the person who shot him came out, including the fact that he is an employee of the District of Columbia.
dcnewsnow.com

Some shelves at DC Walmart still empty after restock promises

Many shelves remained empty at the H Street Walmart on Tuesday, even after managers had said on the previous day that they would be restocked.
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates

Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
sunshinewhispers.com

100+ FREE Activities in Maryland for Kids

You want to go on fun family adventures, but let’s be honest.. you do not want to spend a ton of money. Maybe you are trying to save your budget and even small costs are out of the question. That’s why FREE activities are the best! This list of FREE Activities in Maryland for kids is your ticket to low budget family fun!
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Maryland

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
