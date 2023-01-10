ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville University expands accelerated nursing degree program

Jacksonville University is expanding its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program with a new clinical partner: Mayo Clinic Florida. The 12-month Second Degree BSN Program within the Keigwin School of Nursing is accepting applications and classes are expected to begin this summer. “We’re building on the highly successful ABSN...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

New partners at Marshall Dennehey

Kelly Scifres and Robert Williams are elevated from associates to shareholders in Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin’s Jacksonville office. Scifres, a member of the firm’s workers’ compensation department, defends clients in matters involving workers’ compensation coverage compliance investigations, stop work orders, penalty assessments, business records request and audits imposed by the Division of Workers’ Compensation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglerlive.com

Moms for Liberty Want ‘Don’t Say LGBTQ’ Law Expanded to Cover K-8

The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law,...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

The 13 Highest Rated Community Colleges In Florida

Tuition for universities have become insanely high, even for in-state students. So many high school graduates are opting to spend their first few undergrad years at community colleges. There are a couple of no-brainer reasons why students are making the switch. First, it’s helping them save thousands on tuition for the same courses. Secondly, they get to skip the stress of making the perfect college application since community colleges have 100% admission rates. In this post, we highlighted the 13 highest-rated community colleges in Florida. Some are right here in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Florida audit finds cybersecurity lacking in four of eight surveyed school districts

(The Center Square) — A recent audit of four Florida school districts has shown the need for stronger cybercontrols to be put in place as the threat from ransomware grows significantly each year. The Florida Auditor General conducted an information technology operational audit from Dec. 2021 to Sept. 2022. The IT audit was to focus on four school districts — Desoto, Escambia, Indian River and Pasco. According to the audit...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by […] The post FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Baptist Medical Center Beaches promotes Jarret Dreicer to president

Baptist Medical Center Beaches has a new president. Jarret Dreicer, vice president of Operations for Baptist Beaches, assumed the role Jan. 10, Baptist Health announced. He replaces Joe Mitrick, who retired Jan. 9 after serving in the position for more than a decade. Mitrick joined the hospital in 1995. Dreicer...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida

Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Censorship and threats to academic freedom in Florida’s higher education system continue to disturb faculty and civil rights lawyers, following the latest move by the DeSantis administration to require public colleges and universities to collect data on how much money is spent on so-called “critical race theory” and “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives. Professors have […] The post FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Bank OZK preparing to open in Southwest Jacksonville

A month after approval for a Mandarin office, the city issued a permit Jan. 10 for iConstructors LLC of Tampa to renovate a building for Bank OZK in Southwest Jacksonville. Bank OZK is renovating space for a 3,502-square-foot office at 6072 Youngerman Circle at a project cost of $875,767. The location is at southwest Interstate 295 and Blanding Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Loomis Armored preparing for $3.6 million build-out in North Jacksonville

Loomis Armored US LLC is preparing for the estimated $3.6 million build-out for its expansion into Imeson Landing Business Park in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for Construction Services Inc. of Tampa to renovate 29,400 square feet of space at 1250 Imeson Park Blvd., No. 300.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Here’s What Florida Senator Rick Scott Told Me Today On WIOD

Newsmakers. Politicians. Celebrities. Evolution Of South Florida’s First News Off To Strong Start. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher MIAMI, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) — United States Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) joined me this morning on South Florida’s First News on NewsRadio 610 WIOD. A master of answering questions that weren’t actually being asked, Scott — […]
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Important Vote-by-Mail (VBM) Information – Deadline Approaching

Everyone that wants to vote by mail needs to re-request their Vote-By-Mail (VBM) ballots for the 2023/2024 General Election cycle. Below are the links to request a vote-by-mail ballot for each of our CLC’s counties, a link to find Supervisors of Elections for all other Florida counties, as well as a link to check the status of your VBM request.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy