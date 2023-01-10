Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville University expands accelerated nursing degree program
Jacksonville University is expanding its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program with a new clinical partner: Mayo Clinic Florida. The 12-month Second Degree BSN Program within the Keigwin School of Nursing is accepting applications and classes are expected to begin this summer. “We’re building on the highly successful ABSN...
flaglerlive.com
Surveillance Recordings of Faculty Called ‘Poison’ In Challenge to Florida’s Restrictive Education Law
A witness for plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of a 2021 state education law criticized part of the measure that allows college and university students to record professors’ lectures, as a trial continued Tuesday in federal court in Tallahassee. Under the controversial law, recordings can be made for students’ “own...
Jacksonville Daily Record
New partners at Marshall Dennehey
Kelly Scifres and Robert Williams are elevated from associates to shareholders in Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin’s Jacksonville office. Scifres, a member of the firm’s workers’ compensation department, defends clients in matters involving workers’ compensation coverage compliance investigations, stop work orders, penalty assessments, business records request and audits imposed by the Division of Workers’ Compensation.
$8.3 million achievement center in Moncrief would provide medical care, mentorship
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kappa Alpha Psi Jacksonville Foundation Inc. has teamed up with Wolfson Children’s Hospital with hopes of creating a state-of-the-art healthcare facility to serve the Northwest Jacksonville community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In addition to meeting medical needs, the site would also help...
flaglerlive.com
Moms for Liberty Want ‘Don’t Say LGBTQ’ Law Expanded to Cover K-8
The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law,...
Maj. Gen. John Haas Named To Lead Florida National Guard
Maj. Gen. John Haas was named Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as adjutant general of the Florida National Guard, succeeding retiring Maj. Gen. James Eifert. Haas has held a series of positions with the National Guard, most recently serving as assistant adjutant general-Army
995qyk.com
The 13 Highest Rated Community Colleges In Florida
Tuition for universities have become insanely high, even for in-state students. So many high school graduates are opting to spend their first few undergrad years at community colleges. There are a couple of no-brainer reasons why students are making the switch. First, it’s helping them save thousands on tuition for the same courses. Secondly, they get to skip the stress of making the perfect college application since community colleges have 100% admission rates. In this post, we highlighted the 13 highest-rated community colleges in Florida. Some are right here in the Tampa Bay area.
Florida audit finds cybersecurity lacking in four of eight surveyed school districts
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of four Florida school districts has shown the need for stronger cybercontrols to be put in place as the threat from ransomware grows significantly each year. The Florida Auditor General conducted an information technology operational audit from Dec. 2021 to Sept. 2022. The IT audit was to focus on four school districts — Desoto, Escambia, Indian River and Pasco. According to the audit...
FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade. The Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by […] The post FL Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Miami New Times
DeSantis-Backed Military Vet Teaching Program Accounts for One Teacher Hire in Broward
At the beginning of this school year, the Florida Department of Education launched a program aimed at attracting military veterans to teach in public schools to help fill thousands of vacant positions across Florida schools, including nearly 400 open teaching spots in Broward and Miami-Dade school districts. Under the Military...
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Baptist Medical Center Beaches promotes Jarret Dreicer to president
Baptist Medical Center Beaches has a new president. Jarret Dreicer, vice president of Operations for Baptist Beaches, assumed the role Jan. 10, Baptist Health announced. He replaces Joe Mitrick, who retired Jan. 9 after serving in the position for more than a decade. Mitrick joined the hospital in 1995. Dreicer...
theapopkavoice.com
Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida
Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Censorship and threats to academic freedom in Florida’s higher education system continue to disturb faculty and civil rights lawyers, following the latest move by the DeSantis administration to require public colleges and universities to collect data on how much money is spent on so-called “critical race theory” and “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives. Professors have […] The post FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Witness Calls Florida College Surveys ‘Highly Problematic’
A federal judge on Monday began hearing testimony in a trial over the constitutionality of a 2021 state law requiring colleges and universities to survey students and staff members about “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on campus. The plaintiffs, including the United Faculty of Florida
Jacksonville Daily Record
Bank OZK preparing to open in Southwest Jacksonville
A month after approval for a Mandarin office, the city issued a permit Jan. 10 for iConstructors LLC of Tampa to renovate a building for Bank OZK in Southwest Jacksonville. Bank OZK is renovating space for a 3,502-square-foot office at 6072 Youngerman Circle at a project cost of $875,767. The location is at southwest Interstate 295 and Blanding Boulevard.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Loomis Armored preparing for $3.6 million build-out in North Jacksonville
Loomis Armored US LLC is preparing for the estimated $3.6 million build-out for its expansion into Imeson Landing Business Park in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for Construction Services Inc. of Tampa to renovate 29,400 square feet of space at 1250 Imeson Park Blvd., No. 300.
Here’s What Florida Senator Rick Scott Told Me Today On WIOD
Newsmakers. Politicians. Celebrities. Evolution Of South Florida’s First News Off To Strong Start. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher MIAMI, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) — United States Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) joined me this morning on South Florida’s First News on NewsRadio 610 WIOD. A master of answering questions that weren’t actually being asked, Scott — […]
thewestsidegazette.com
Important Vote-by-Mail (VBM) Information – Deadline Approaching
Everyone that wants to vote by mail needs to re-request their Vote-By-Mail (VBM) ballots for the 2023/2024 General Election cycle. Below are the links to request a vote-by-mail ballot for each of our CLC’s counties, a link to find Supervisors of Elections for all other Florida counties, as well as a link to check the status of your VBM request.
