Ocean Safety crews on Maui used rescue watercraft to make multiple rescues Wednesday as an extra-large swell peaked along the north and west facing shores. While responding to a 911 call about swimmers being pulled into a riptide in high surf at 10 a.m. at Nāpili Bay, an Ocean Safety officer from DT Fleming Beach Park rescued two boogie boarders at Honolulu Bay in surf of 15-20 feet, according to the County of Maui Fire Department.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 10 HOURS AGO