mauinow.com
Maui’s Baldwin and Hoʻokipa Beach Parks close in anticipation of XL surf, Kūʻau flooding reported
Kūʻau Bay Beach Park closed, flooding impacts parking lot. Update: (10:10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023) The County of Maui closed Kūʻau Bay Beach Park on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, when the parking lot at the facility began flooding. The closure was done as an extra-large swell began impacting north and west shores of affected islands. This is in addition to the closure of Baldwin Beach Park and Hoʻokipa Beach Park in Pāʻia.
mauinow.com
Maui Ocean Safety crews conduct multiple rescues as XL swell peaks
Ocean Safety crews on Maui used rescue watercraft to make multiple rescues Wednesday as an extra-large swell peaked along the north and west facing shores. While responding to a 911 call about swimmers being pulled into a riptide in high surf at 10 a.m. at Nāpili Bay, an Ocean Safety officer from DT Fleming Beach Park rescued two boogie boarders at Honolulu Bay in surf of 15-20 feet, according to the County of Maui Fire Department.
‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun
HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family stuck at Kahului airport for hours due to FAA system outage
HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
mauinow.com
Blessing and unveiling held for 100-foot mural on Church Street in Wailuku
A blessing was held this week for a 100-foot mural entitled “Mōhala I ka wai ka maka o ka pua,” translated as “Unfolded by the water are the faces of the flowers.” The blessing was led by Maui’s Uncle Bill Garcia. The mural is...
Kihei school missing legal requirement to open campus
A new high school on Maui is tentatively scheduled to open next week according to the Department of Education, but there are still some safety requirements that need to be addressed before it can happen.
KITV.com
Longtime Maui restaurant closing after 20 years
Longtime Maui restaurant Eskimo Candy Seafood Market and Cafe is closing its doors at the end of the month. A popular Maui restaurant known for it's poke bowls, fish and chips, and seafood chowder, is closing its doors after 20 years. Eskimo Candy Seafood Market & Cafe in Kihei announced...
mauinow.com
Deidre Tegarden, Christopher and Lynn Curtis to receive Nihon Bunka Awards
The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui announced this year’s prestigious Nihon Bunka Award recipients: Deidre Tegarden, Christopher Curtis and Lynn Shikatani Curtis. The awards are given to outstanding individuals for their excellence and lifetime dedication to the perpetuation of the Japanese arts and culture, and for their unselfish willingness to share their talents with the community to inspire future generations.
mauinow.com
Maui Police Department is accepting applications for CSI Camp 2023
Applications are being accepted for Maui Police Department’s CSI Camp 2023 – a Crime Scene Investigation experience created for high school juniors and seniors. The CSI Camp 2023 is scheduled for June 19-23, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. This Camp is limited to 10 students and is offered at no cost to participants.
mauinow.com
Maui youth polo all-stars to compete in national competition in California
A young team of Maui Polo Club all-stars will compete in an Interscholastic Western Girls Regional at the US Polo Association Tournament in Lakeside, Calif. The team features: Leah Melzer (14), Emily Cofflin (16), Indiana Dukes (17), Elise Hollingsworth (14), Chloe Fischer (13) and Campbell Bintliff (13). The six young...
mauinow.com
‘Imi Pono anti-vaping youth challenge offers $700 top prizes
Cash prizes of $700 will go to the top “anti-vape movement” public awareness campaigns created by middle and high schoolers in the third ‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge. The contest began Jan. 9 and includes three components: slogan, poster/brochure and short public service announcement video. (A previous...
