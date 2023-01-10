ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, WI

Reagan Flickinger and Peyton Bingham producing stellar results for Cougars

By JIMMY OSWALD Staff Writer
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

CLINTON—Clinton boys basketball players Peyton Bingham and Reagan Flickinger both excel at their respective sports.

Bingham was an outstanding dual-threat QB for the Cougars, and Flickinger is a super dominant runner in both cross country and track.

Put the two together on a basketball court and explosive results will soon follow.

“Reagan and Peyton come to practice every day,” head coach Scott Gestrich said. “They want to lead. They want to put the time in. They want to make every kid around them better. We’ve had some down years, but these kids never stopped believing and never stopped putting the work in.”

The duo have started to see their personal results translate into team success. After dropping their first three games, the Cougars (3-5, 2-5 Rock Valley Conference) have won three of their last five games.

Gestrich called Bingham and Flickinger sort of the co-MVPs for the Cougars so far, and it’s not hard to see why.

Not much separates their stats. Bingham leads the team with 149 points while Flickinger is at 148. Flickinger is the leader in blocks with six while Bingham has five. Bingham has a team-high 14 steals, and Flickinger is once again right behind with 13.

Flickinger is a beast in assists, having a whopping 36 so far this season. Bingham is a stellar rebounder, grabbing 66 boards.

“It’s just fun,” Flickinger said about playing with Bingham. “We’re super close. It’s just great to have him here every day and knowing I’m not alone. If one of us has a down game, the other picks it up.”

Flickinger, who averages 18.5 points per game, had a night to remember in an 80-56 win against Whitewater last Tuesday, recording a triple-double by scoring 26 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and having 11 assists.

“We finished really well,” Flickinger said. “That’s how you get assists, your teammates have to finish it. I was just getting to my spots, making the shots. We had a good game plan going in.”

Bingham credited Flickinger with putting in a monstrous amount of work to get where he is.

“He has such a good mindset,” he said. “He’s always positive. He asks me almost every day to go to his barn and play basketball with him. Every morning he comes in and gets drills in.”

Gestrich said that Flickinger is a student of the game.

“He studies the game,” he said. “He knows the game. He probably watches more film than I do. He likes to score, but he also likes to get other people involved. He knows that we’re a better team when other people are contributing.”

Bingham is consistently great, but he had a monster game of his own against RVC juggernauts McFarland on Dec. 2, scoring 30 points and snatching seven rebounds.

Flickinger touted Bingham’s strength that he shows on the court.

“He’s too strong to be guarded by a guard and he’s too fast to be guarded by a wing or a big,” he said. “He’s unguardable. He’s so good at finishing, and he’s super dedicated to everything he does.”

Gestrich said that Bingham is a “freak athlete.”

“He has a fire that burns inside of him,” he said. “He doesn’t want to let the team down. If there’s a rebound you need someone to get, he’s going to get it. It's been fun to see his development over the last few years, not just from a physicality standpoint, but emotionally as well.”

Clinton will next host Edgerton (6-4, 5-2) Thursday night at 7 p.m.

