Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council considers changing parking meter hours
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night amended a bill altering the code governing parking meter hours. The legislation adds one hour to the parking meters' current hours of operation, proposing the time frame of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The original bill proposed in December called for an 8 a.m. start time, but Mayor Sal Panto amended that to 9 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County DA officially launches bid for reelection
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County's district attorney is seeking another term. Terry Houck is running for reelection as the county's top prosecutor, he formally announced during a news conference Thursday. He's in his first term as district attorney, taking over in January 2020. The Democrat took 55% of the votes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading zoners deny sports bar parking in Centre Park Historic District
READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot in the Centre Park Historic District. At last month's hearing, the owners of two limited partnerships requested a special exception and variances to allow an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar, proposed at 220 Douglass St.
WFMZ-TV Online
Council supports ordinance to raise Scranton controller's salary in 2024
SCRANTON — A proposed ordinance would raise the salary of the city controller position next year for the first time in more than two decades. Council introduced legislation Tuesday that will hike the controller’s salary from $40,000 to $53,300 per year in 2024. The elected position’s annual salary hasn’t increased since 2000, when it jumped from $30,000 to $40,000 pursuant to an ordinance council narrowly adopted in early 1999.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County homeowners could receive grants up to $50K for home repairs
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh County Board of Commissioners Chairman Geoff Brace announced Wednesday that the county will apply to the state for a grant being made available through the American Rescue Plan Act Whole-Home Repairs Program. Brace said the county is eligible to receive $2.7 million from the Pennsylvania...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lycoming County Commissioner Scott L. Metzger to seek re-election
Montoursville, Pa. – Chairman of the Lycoming County Commissioners, Scott L. Metzger will seek re-election in the 2023 Spring Primary. Metzger, 60, of Montoursville, is completing his first term as a Lycoming County Commissioner. He has spent 35 years in public service, 32 years at the County Adult Probation Department, including more than a decade as Deputy Chief Adult Probation Director. The past three years, Metzger has served as Chairman of the Lycoming County Commissioners Board of Directors after being elected in Nov. 2019.
WFMZ-TV Online
Agreement finalized for sale of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An agreement has been finalized for the sale of the site of the former state hospital in Allentown. “Now that the agreement is executed, we are starting the planning process and will begin working with City planners to develop a project that creates local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District,” said City Center President J.B. Reilly.
WFMZ-TV Online
Farmland for rent: Warren County offers property to till
BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved advertisements to garner farming proposals Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The county is seeking to rent county land to be farmed at two separate locations. One location is known as the Nabozny property, consisting of...
Possible changes coming for Luzerne County government
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County is one of seven counties in the state that is incorporated under a Home Rule Charter. That means the county's residents can make decisions at the ballot box about how they are governed. Twelve years ago, people in Luzerne County voted to adopt a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. DEP investigating cement plant in East Allen, as residents express concerns about cement dust
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a cement plant in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Cement dust in that area is nothing new, but some neighbors say it's really been excessive lately. The DEP is looking into one particular incident over the Christmas...
Power outages in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some areas of Luzerne County were without power on Wednesday morning. About 11,000 homes and businesses were in the dark for a time because of a substation issue, according to UGI Utilities. UGI's website indicated that power was restored by about 11:20 a.m. For the...
WFMZ-TV Online
RPA gets OK for 82-space neighborhood parking lot
READING, Pa. – More off-street parking could become available in the city of Reading. The city zoning hearing board voted Wednesday to approve zoning relief for a request from the Reading Parking Authority to construct an 82-space parking lot at 625 McKnight St. However, it voted to deny a second request for a nine-space lot at 1200 N. 10th St.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Macungie tables vote on apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A vote to recommend approval for a proposed apartment development at 3500 Brookside Road was tabled Thursday by the Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission. Instead, the planning body asked developer Grist Mill Development Company to work on the stormwater management plan and a pedestrian...
Water Street Bridge may reopen soon after repairs
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather this January has been cooperating for road and bridge repairs, and work is underway on a bridge in Luzerne County that’s been closed for over a year. Luzerne County officials say they’re waiting for the green light from PennDOT and anticipating its reopening as soon as next […]
Hand recount of 2020 election completed in Pa. county but conservatives say issues remain
WILLIAMSPORT - The hand recount in Lycoming County of two races from the 2020 General Election that Republicans won overwhelming is over, but those who advocated for it say transparency issues remain. The official recount results of the presidential and state auditor general races will be released as soon as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired Northampton County judge announces bid for district attorney
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County's newly-retired president judge is looking for a new role in the courtroom. Stephen Baratta is running for county district attorney, he announced Tuesday. He's seeking the Democratic nomination in the primary election on May 16, 2023. "We have a crisis with gangs, gun violence, and...
uncoveringpa.com
Turn Hole Tunnel: Visiting an Abandoned Railroad Tunnel in Jim Thorpe, PA
I love exploring abandoned places in PA, and one of my favorites to check out is Turn Hole Tunnel in Lehigh Gorge State Park. Turn Hole Tunnel is an abandoned railroad tunnel that sits just outside of the quaint downtown of Jim Thorpe, PA, and within the aforementioned state park. It is hidden from view and doesn’t appear on the park map, but since it’s only steps from a parking area, it’s easy to find if you know where to look.
Man charged for damage to country club golf course in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Susquehanna County has been charged with vandalizing the golf course at Elkview Country Club last November. Cullen Chesnick, 22, of Clifford Township, has been charged with criminal mischief and trespass by motor vehicle and operation on streets and highways. Chesnick admitted to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Monroe County group hoping to keep former Boy Scout camp from being sold to developers
POLK TWP., Pa. - On a cold January Tuesday, a crowd with signs saying "Save Camp Trexler" are posted outside the camp in Polk Township, Monroe County. "Maintaining the lifestyle that we knew and know and are happy and proud to be a part of," said Michael Murphy, who is among the growing number of residents calling on the Boy Scouts not to sell the 755-acre Camp Trexler to developers.
Comments / 0