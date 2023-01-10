Read full article on original website
WVNews
No additional COVID deaths reported Thursday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported no new COVID deaths Thursday. The state had 1,041 active cases, 332 new cases and the total stands at 629,594.
WVNews
Monongalia County, West Virginia, prepares to count homeless population
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County is preparing to do its annual Point in Time count of the homeless population. The Point in Time (PIT) count is organized by the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness.
WVNews
Harrison schools join West Virginia CIS ranks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program will be adding a total of 13 schools in Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo and Webster counties this month. In Harrison County, the newest CIS schools are Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Elementary and Norwood Elementary, according to a...
WVNews
Taylor County (West Virginia) group focused on promoting tourism and recreation
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The potential opportunities for recreation in Taylor County are abundant and will become the focus of a hopeful group dedicated to seeing the county’s tourism and economy flourish. Bryan Smith, resident and president of the Taylor County Adventure Club, has been hard at...
WVNews
Harrison (West Virginia)-area utility providers notify customers of addition of phosphoric acid to water
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Utility providers in Harrison County and surrounding areas who purchase water from the Clarksburg Water Board are alerting customers to the presence of phosphoric acid in water coming into homes and businesses. The compound was added as a corrosion control measure to prevent lead...
WVNews
Camp Caring celebrates 5th anniversary, GCHD earns reaccreditation
OAKLAND — The Board of Garrett County Commissioners held its first public meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9. Highlighting the meeting was Camp Caring being recognized for its fifth-year anniversary, as well as the Garrett County Health Department (GCHD) being recognized for its reaccreditation.
WVNews
Man facing kidnapping count in Ohio waives felony fleeing charge hearing in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Northeastern Ohio man facing a kidnapping charge there waived his probable cause hearing in Harrison County Thursday on a charge of fleeing with reckless indifference. The waiver by Dean A. Flynn, 40, of Garrettsville, Ohio, sends the Harrison County case to Circuit Court,...
WVNews
Gov. Justice: Tax plan a step toward entirely eliminating West Virginia's personal income tax
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice would still like to see the state's personal income tax eliminated entirety. During his annual State of the State address Wednesday evening, Justice laid out a plan to halve the state's current personal income tax over three years.
WVNews
Over 100 families find respite through Believe in Tomorrow in 2022
MCHENRY — Last year, more than 100 families were able to get away from the rigors of doctors’ visits and hospital stays to relax and enjoy quality family time in the mountains of Garrett County, thanks to Believe in Tomorrow and its two respite homes. “Once again both...
WVNews
Wilhelm Road in Doddridge County, West Virginia, to close beginning Monday
WEST UNION, W.Va. — Doddridge County Route 50/3, Wilhelm Road, will be closed at milepost 1.07 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Monday through Friday for roadway stabilization. This is a total road closure at the work zone. All traffic must use alternate routes.
WVNews
Hearing next week for Marion man accused of hurting 4 cops during police pursuit in Mon County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Bond was set at $250,000 for a Fairmont man facing nearly a dozen charges after an alleged vehicle chase through multiple Monongalia County shopping centers on Sunday. Tai Douglas Howser, 21, is scheduled to appear before Monongalia Magistrate Sandy Holepit next Thursday for a...
WVNews
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Herald-Dispatch. January 11, 2023. Editorial: Gates cautiously optimistic about WV’s energy future.
WVNews
GRMC welcomes first baby of the year
OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center welcomed Josie Odette Hall as the first baby of 2023 born at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. She was delivered by Stephen Schaeffer, MD, of Wellspring Family Medicine. Josie weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long, and she is the daughter of Mitchell and Katelyn Hall of Accident.
WVNews
Girl Scout cookie season set to start in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2023 Girl Scout cookie season is almost underway in West Virginia. The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is kicking off cookie season next Thursday with the classic lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics, Adventurefuls and new entry Raspberry Rally.
WVNews
Carolyn Bunnell
DEER PARK — Carolyn Sue (Shreve) Bunnell, 88, of Deer Park, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Oakland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born Oct. 13, 1934 in Garrett County, she was a daughter of the late George Amos Shreve and Zella Bell (King) Shreve.
WVNews
Nancy Lou Sandy
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Lou Sandy, 80, of Enterprise, went home to be with her Lo…
WVNews
US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work...
WVNews
TCF scholarship deadline is Friday
PARSONS, W.Va. — More than 40 scholarships from the Tucker Community Foundation are available for high school and college students in Garrett County, as well as West Virginia’s Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties. Scholarship awards will range from $500 to $10,000 with most in...
WVNews
Structure fire results in loss of 20 goats
OAKLAND — An electrical malfunction resulted in a structure fire and the loss of 20 goats near Oakland on Jan. 12. According to a press release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred around 3:10 a.m. at 371 Nazelrod Road, Oakland.
WVNews
GCRWC to host next meeting Jan. 18
MCHENRY — The next meeting of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club is Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Pine Lodge Steak House in McHenry. Members will gather for social time, beginning at 4:30 p.m., with ordering for dinner at 5:30 p.m.
