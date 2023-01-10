ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Harrison schools join West Virginia CIS ranks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program will be adding a total of 13 schools in Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo and Webster counties this month. In Harrison County, the newest CIS schools are Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Elementary and Norwood Elementary, according to a...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
GRMC welcomes first baby of the year

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center welcomed Josie Odette Hall as the first baby of 2023 born at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. She was delivered by Stephen Schaeffer, MD, of Wellspring Family Medicine. Josie weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long, and she is the daughter of Mitchell and Katelyn Hall of Accident.
OAKLAND, MD
Girl Scout cookie season set to start in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2023 Girl Scout cookie season is almost underway in West Virginia. The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is kicking off cookie season next Thursday with the classic lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics, Adventurefuls and new entry Raspberry Rally.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Carolyn Bunnell

DEER PARK — Carolyn Sue (Shreve) Bunnell, 88, of Deer Park, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Oakland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born Oct. 13, 1934 in Garrett County, she was a daughter of the late George Amos Shreve and Zella Bell (King) Shreve.
DEER PARK, MD
Nancy Lou Sandy

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Lou Sandy, 80, of Enterprise, went home to be with her Lo…
ENTERPRISE, WV
US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work...
GEORGIA STATE
TCF scholarship deadline is Friday

PARSONS, W.Va. — More than 40 scholarships from the Tucker Community Foundation are available for high school and college students in Garrett County, as well as West Virginia’s Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties. Scholarship awards will range from $500 to $10,000 with most in...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Structure fire results in loss of 20 goats

OAKLAND — An electrical malfunction resulted in a structure fire and the loss of 20 goats near Oakland on Jan. 12. According to a press release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred around 3:10 a.m. at 371 Nazelrod Road, Oakland.
OAKLAND, MD
GCRWC to host next meeting Jan. 18

MCHENRY — The next meeting of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club is Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Pine Lodge Steak House in McHenry. Members will gather for social time, beginning at 4:30 p.m., with ordering for dinner at 5:30 p.m.
MCHENRY, MD

