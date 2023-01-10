Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersMoosic, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD Superintendent Roy says STEAM Academy enrollment signs in Bethlehem are misleading
"Enroll Now," say the signs at two locations in Bethlehem. Parents are invited to enroll children at the Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School at not one, but two, sites in the city. Students from kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome. One location is at Center Street and Dewberry Avenue,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Agreement finalized for sale of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An agreement has been finalized for the sale of the site of the former state hospital in Allentown. “Now that the agreement is executed, we are starting the planning process and will begin working with City planners to develop a project that creates local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District,” said City Center President J.B. Reilly.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council considers changing parking meter hours
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night amended a bill altering the code governing parking meter hours. The legislation adds one hour to the parking meters' current hours of operation, proposing the time frame of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. The original bill proposed in December called for an 8 a.m. start time, but Mayor Sal Panto amended that to 9 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Atiyeh's Bethlehem property touted as site of future LV Steam charter school
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Developer Abe Atiyeh's Bethlehem property on Center Street has a new proposed use: a charter school. Signs at the southeast corner of Center Street and Dewberry Avenue promote the "Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School." Many schools promote the STEM curriculum: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Macungie tables vote on apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A vote to recommend approval for a proposed apartment development at 3500 Brookside Road was tabled Thursday by the Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission. Instead, the planning body asked developer Grist Mill Development Company to work on the stormwater management plan and a pedestrian...
Water Street Bridge may reopen soon after repairs
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather this January has been cooperating for road and bridge repairs, and work is underway on a bridge in Luzerne County that’s been closed for over a year. Luzerne County officials say they’re waiting for the green light from PennDOT and anticipating its reopening as soon as next […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County homeowners could receive grants up to $50K for home repairs
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh County Board of Commissioners Chairman Geoff Brace announced Wednesday that the county will apply to the state for a grant being made available through the American Rescue Plan Act Whole-Home Repairs Program. Brace said the county is eligible to receive $2.7 million from the Pennsylvania...
WFMZ-TV Online
Farmland for rent: Warren County offers property to till
BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners approved advertisements to garner farming proposals Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The county is seeking to rent county land to be farmed at two separate locations. One location is known as the Nabozny property, consisting of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Historic District Commission advances apartment building
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Historic District Commission on Monday night granted conceptual approval for a proposed six-story apartment building. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St., and is somewhat unique. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building at 527-529 Northampton St., owned by the same company.
Over 11,000 impacted by Wednesday morning power outage
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Approximately 11,000 customers across Luzerne County lost power early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman from UGI Utilities, Inc. The outage was attributed to an issue with a substation, according to UGI, who also posted an update to their Facebook page...
Pa. American Water to lay down 30K feet of new pipe in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) announced they will begin to replace 5.6 miles of water mains in Scranton. According to Pennsylvania American Water, the $8,000,000 project will improve reliability, increase water flows for firefighting, and reduce service disruptions. The company has hired contractors to replace 30,000 feet of the old six-inch […]
Boozy B’s to close Scranton location
The owners of Boozy B’s, the alcoholic ice cream parlor founded in West Pittston and now based in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, announced W
WFMZ-TV Online
Warehouse developer sues Maidencreek Twp. over 'illegal' noise ordinance
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. – A new lawsuit filed against Maidencreek Township alleges the township has a nuisance noise ordinance that is preventing the defendant from moving forward with its plan to build a warehouse along part of Route 222. The lawsuit has been filed by developer Maidencreek Associates. 69...
WFMZ-TV Online
317 apartments proposed in complex spanning Allentown, Bethlehem
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at city hall. The proposal would be called Hanover Apartments and would be split-zoned between the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem. The plan calls for four, four- and five-story apartment buildings with 317 total units.
Mahanoy Area creates school district police force
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A typical day for Officers Craig Stine and Frank Gallo includes greeting students as they patrol the halls. The Mahanoy Area School District now has its own police department and says it will make their schools safer. "I see the students treading lightly around us....
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. DEP investigating cement plant in East Allen, as residents express concerns about cement dust
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a cement plant in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Cement dust in that area is nothing new, but some neighbors say it's really been excessive lately. The DEP is looking into one particular incident over the Christmas...
Scranton PD phones to undergo maintenance
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For Scranton residents, the Scranton Police Department will be under routine maintenance on Thursday, January 12. Starting at 7:00 a.m., the phones at the Scranton Police Department will undergo routine maintenance. For all non-emergency calls, dial 570-558-8345 to be routed to the police department front desk. If you have an […]
Thomas announces candidacy for Wilkes-Barre City Controller
WILKES-BARRE — Tony Thomas on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Wilkes-Barre City Controller.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Popeyes restaurant on hold in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its meeting on Tuesday, the Allentown Planning Commission tabled a final plan proposal for a new fast-food restaurant. The plan, offered by Allentown PA Development LLC, involves a Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru at 701 N. 19th St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing 4,525-square-foot structure occupied by the former Nostos Greek restaurant. The property is in the Urban Commercial District.
WFMZ-TV Online
Council supports ordinance to raise Scranton controller's salary in 2024
SCRANTON — A proposed ordinance would raise the salary of the city controller position next year for the first time in more than two decades. Council introduced legislation Tuesday that will hike the controller’s salary from $40,000 to $53,300 per year in 2024. The elected position’s annual salary hasn’t increased since 2000, when it jumped from $30,000 to $40,000 pursuant to an ordinance council narrowly adopted in early 1999.
Comments / 0