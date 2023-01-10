ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

connect-bridgeport.com

911 Officials: Home in Region is Struck by Lightning

According to WDTV, emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Westover police continues search for man last seen in Dec. 2021

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is continuing the search for a man who was last seen more than a year ago. 41-year-old Jeremiah Erb, of Westover, was last seen in the Morgantown area on Dec. 26, 2021, according to the WPD. Erb is described as a white...
WESTOVER, WV
WTRF- 7News

Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured. Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area

According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

connect-bridgeport.com

Shinnston Man Facing Life in Prison Following Plea of Guilty for First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Robbery

According to WBOY, a man who has been charged with murder and robbery in Barbour County could face life in prison following his guilty plea. According to the Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office, before Circuit Judge Shawn Nines on Monday, Stoane Binegar, 20, of Shinnston, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Jan. 2022 at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area shooting range.
SHINNSTON, WV
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

