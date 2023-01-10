Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Police asking for help to identify vehicle, driver that tried to steal trailer
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking for help to identify a vehicle or driver that tried to steal a trailer. Below are additional photos of the driver and vehicle that tried to steal the trailer. Anyone with information regarding the driver or the vehicle is asked...
Castle Shannon police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Castle Shannon police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police said Leah Arbogast left her parents’ home on Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. She told her parents she didn’t want to stay with them. Police said they...
connect-bridgeport.com
911 Officials: Home in Region is Struck by Lightning
According to WDTV, emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when...
WDTV
Westover police continues search for man last seen in Dec. 2021
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is continuing the search for a man who was last seen more than a year ago. 41-year-old Jeremiah Erb, of Westover, was last seen in the Morgantown area on Dec. 26, 2021, according to the WPD. Erb is described as a white...
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Johnson Elementary Teacher for More than 30 Years, Church Leader, Ann Marie Davis, Passes at 86
Ann Marie Mascak Davis, 86, of Shinnston, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a long illness. Ann was born on November 14, 1936, in Hutchinson, WV, the only child of John Mascak and Veronica Mozuke Mascak. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,...
Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured. Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and […]
Lewis County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man
The Lewis County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that deputies are looking a man who is wanted on a Circuit Court Capias.
connect-bridgeport.com
Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area
According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
WDTV
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
Fairmont man charged for 1/2 pound of marijuana found in car
A man has been charged after troopers found more than half a pound of marijuana during a traffic stop in Fairmont.
connect-bridgeport.com
Shinnston Man Facing Life in Prison Following Plea of Guilty for First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Robbery
According to WBOY, a man who has been charged with murder and robbery in Barbour County could face life in prison following his guilty plea. According to the Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office, before Circuit Judge Shawn Nines on Monday, Stoane Binegar, 20, of Shinnston, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Jan. 2022 at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area shooting range.
Police search for man who tried to abduct woman jogging in Westmoreland County
LIGONIER TWP, Pa. — Ligonier Valley police are searching for a man suspected in an attempted kidnapping in Ligonier Township. Assistant police chief Michael Matrunics told Channel 11 that just before 10 a.m. Sunday, a young woman jogging near a shaded area on a popular walking trail on Route 381 was approached by a man with a gun.
WPXI
PHOTOS: Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County
Dunkin' Crash A car slammed into the Dunkin' along Morgantown Street in South Union Township, leaving behind a massive amount of damage. (Viewer Submitted)
wtae.com
Westmoreland County mining accident sends 22-year-old worker to the hospital
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mining accident in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital. The accident happened Monday night at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is told the worker’s arm got stuck in a machine about a mile...
wtae.com
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
Police investigation underway after body found near Fairmont Gateway Connector
A police investigation is underway on the Fairmont Gateway Connector.
Police: Several injured after man ‘intentionally’ hit police cruisers during pursuit near Morgantown
Police said a man was drunk during a pursuit where he "intentionally" drove into multiple police cruisers, injuring officers in the process.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 332 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 56; State Deaths at 7,761
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Jan. 12) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 625,594 with an increase of 332 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County; driver suspected of DUI fled scene on foot
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car slammed into a Dunkin’ in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a massive amount of damage. It happened at the store in the 500 block of Morgantown Street in South Union Township around 12 a.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver,...
Belmont County man pandered sexually-oriented matter involving a minor
A Belmont County man was sentenced to jail for a charge of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. Ty Thompson will spend the next 3 to four and a half years in prison. Thompson will also have to register as a sex offender in Ohio for the next 25 years upon release. After a tip […]
Comments / 0