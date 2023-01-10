MIAMI - Dozens of migrants who came to the U.S. on rustic vessels thorough the Florida Keys are being released at a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in Dania Beach. "It was fine... the voyage was fine," said a Haitian young man who was ambushed by media cameras. At the same time, relatives of many Cuban men and women who left the communist island on a raft over the New Year's weekend have not heard from their loved ones and they are showing up to the federal facility. Some got the news they wanted, "My stepmother is here, she's here,"...

DANIA BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO