americanmilitarynews.com

Texas releases photos building their own border wall

Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger’s offhand comments about Idaho student murders revealed

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger made an offhand comment about the murders of the four University of Idaho students as he was extradited from Pennsylvania to Moscow to face charges in their killings, it has been revealed.A law enforcement source told People that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student made small talk about the case to officers, saying that it was “sad what happened” to Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.“He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn’t say anything more. He’s smarter than that,” said the source, who was involved in the...
MOSCOW, ID
KSAT 12

Ahead of El Paso visit, Biden says U.S. will allow 30,000 migrants from four countries to enter monthly

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a weekend visit to the Texas-Mexico border, along with a new immigration plan that would allow 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter the country and be able to work legally for up to two years.
EL PASO, TX
CBS Miami

South Florida relatives of migrants fear for their loved ones

MIAMI - Dozens of migrants who came to the U.S. on rustic vessels thorough the Florida Keys are being released at a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in Dania Beach. "It was fine... the voyage was fine," said a Haitian young man who was ambushed by media cameras. At the same time, relatives of many Cuban men and women who left the communist island on a raft over the New Year's weekend have not heard from their loved ones and they are showing up to the federal facility. Some got the news they wanted, "My stepmother is here, she's here,"...
DANIA BEACH, FL
New York Post

Texas DPS border raid captures human smugglers, illegal migrants in ‘stash house’

EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety uses a range of tactics including air surveillance and agents on the ground to smash human trafficking rings operated by cartels. Both were deployed this week to raid a “stash house” in the border city’s downtown which held 12 migrants who had sneaked into America illegally from Mexico. One of the agency’s pilots had spotted a red Jeep from the sky as it lumbered down Country Club Road — the vehicle’s back end sloping down under the weight of all the people crammed inside. “Vehicles that are loaded down like that...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Biden mangles migration data — moments after Mexican president thanked him for halting border wall

MEXICO CITY — President Biden confused illegal immigration statistics and details of a migration deal with Mexico Tuesday — moments after he was praised by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for not building “even one meter” of border wall. Biden incorrectly said the “majority” of border-crossing migrants were from four countries — when in fact those nationalities made up just 31% of apprehensions in November, the most recent month for which data is available. He also hailed Mexico for agreeing to accept the return of “3,000” migrants per month of that cohort when in fact the figure is 30,000. “You, President...
TEXAS STATE

