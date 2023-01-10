ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FOX Sports

Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch reschedule game with Rochester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch and Rochester Americans have announced a rescheduled game for the 2022-23 season. The Syracuse at Rochester game (AHL Game #438) originally scheduled for Dec. 23 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Syracuse will look to snap its five-game losing […]
ROCHESTER, NY
NHL

Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
BUFFALO, NY
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Capitals Preview: Second Half Opener

With Monday's 4-0 win in Buffalo, 41 games are officially in the books on the 2022-23 season for the Flyers. As the second half of the season begins, they find themselves stuck in the middle. The Flyers are still nine points out of a playoff spot, despite their recent run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Capitals bring road win streak into game against the Flyers

Washington Capitals (23-14-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia has a 4-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Former Sabres captain Brian Gionta joins Niagara coaching staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brian Gionta, the Rochester native who played three of his 16 NHL seasons with the Sabres, has joined the Niagara University men’s hockey coaching staff as director of player development. “Brian’s commitment to developing players and helping them reach their full potential is his priority,” Purple Eagles coach Jason Lammers said […]
LEWISTON, NY
Yardbarker

Sabres Prospects Shine at World Juniors

The 2023 World Junior Championship recently concluded, and the Buffalo Sabres saw three of their top prospects excel in the tournament. Held between Moncton and Halifax, Team Canada ended up taking home the gold medal against Team Czechia and 2022 first-round draft pick Jirí Kulich. Team USA took home bronze against Team Sweden, leaving 2021 first-round pick Isak Rosén and 2022 first-round pick Noah Östlund in fourth place.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Kaleida Health provides update on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after his return to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returned to Buffalo. Later Monday, Kaleida Health released a statement that confirmed Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute "to get him closer to home for further evaluation, recovery and eventually discharge and rehabilitation."
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres

Two offensive powerhouses face off tonight in Buffalo, as the Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1) continue a three-game road trip against the Sabres. Offence has never really been a problem for the Jets - as the 12 goals in the last two games would indicate - but the 3.34 goals-per-game that they average have to be generated the right way, especially against a Sabres squad that has been able to go shot for shot with every team in the league this season.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Postponed Sabres game at Columbus rescheduled for April 14

Game was originally set to be played on December 27. The Buffalo Sabres will close out the 2022-23 regular season in Columbus. The NHL announced Wednesday that the game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for December 27 will now be played on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun

Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday. The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. On Monday, Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returned to Buffalo. Kaleida Health later released a statement that confirmed Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute "to get him closer to home for further evaluation, recovery and eventually discharge and rehabilitation."
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

WNY businesses prepare for Buffalo Bills playoff game

Whether you plan on ordering wings and pizza from La Nova Pizzeria or buying Buffalo Bread from Di Camillo Bakery prepare for a longer wait during the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "Starting at 8:30 in the morning when we get in, the phone starts...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY

