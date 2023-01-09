Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How Expressing Authentic Admiration Changes Relationships
People underestimate the value of giving compliments, which causes them to give them less often. People respond positively to repeated compliments, with no decrease in positive mood. Even the exact same words expressed at different times can convey new meaning in different contexts. Have you ever resisted the urge to...
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
psychologytoday.com
The Key to Good Intimacy
Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
Handling Negative People and Remaining Positive
Being around negative individuals can be challenging, and their negativity can be taxing and discouraging. It's critical to take action to safeguard your mental health and well-being if you are dealing with toxic people.
Find Happiness In Being Alone
Being alone can be a great opportunity to focus on ourselves and our own personal growth, but it can also be a challenging and lonely experience. It's important to take care of ourselves and find ways to stay happy when we're by ourselves. Here are some tips for staying happy when you're alone:
psychologytoday.com
How to Recognize Negative Thought Cycles and Stop Obsessing
Most of our thoughts are neutral, but our brain has a negativity bias. The negativity bias can lead to excessive worry, rumination, and brooding. We can utilize techniques and strategies to reduce obsessional thought loops. The brain is constantly churning out thoughts, emotions, sensations, and perceptions, meaning there is a...
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
From Negative to Positive Emotions
Negative emotions are a normal part of the human experience, but when they become overwhelming or difficult to manage, they can have a significant impact on our mental and physical well-being.
News Channel Nebraska
The Importance of Self Love (and How to Cultivate It in 2023!)
Originally Posted On: https://oneloveapparel.com/blogs/news/the-importance-of-self-love-and-how-to-cultivate-it Did you know that as many as 85% of all Americans suffer from low self-esteem?. Finding healthy self-esteem is a tricky game. It’s about accepting your imperfections, but also having enough confidence to recognize that you’re still amazing despite them. And there’s one thing that cannot...
psychologytoday.com
How Couples Can Make Relationships Work Despite Conflict
Conflict does not necessarily destroy a relationship. If you perceive gratitude from a partner the effects of conflict may be lessened. If you perceive gratitude from a partner the effects of financial strain may also be lessened in the short term. I often wonder why some couples are able to...
Using Emotional Intelligence to Succeed with Addiction
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License S4XVMZG2JH. Increasing emotional intelligence and connecting with your higher self may offer profound hope for anyone suffering from substance abuse.
Woonsocket Call
More Folks Are Feeling Valued In Relationships, Not Disappointed, Thanks To Attract Love and Respect
Now people-pleasers, folks with anxious attachment, women with relationship anxiety, and "nice guys" are inspiring respect and commitment from people they date. In many new relationships, one person is more invested… and more eager to get serious. Most dating experts advise this person to play it cool. They say...
Insights on Love, Negativity, and Peace
Love, negativity, and inner serenity are all complex and nuanced ideas that profoundly affect our lives. Being aware of these issues might make it easier for us to control our emotions, negotiate relationships, and pursue happiness.
psychologytoday.com
How Racism Affects the Relationships of African-American Couples
Racism leads to a stress response that has negative health effects. New research shows that racism also reduces partners' satisfaction with their relationships. Over time, this can lead to relationship instability. Research clearly establishes that racism takes a toll on the mental and physical health of African-Americans. This occurs because...
How to reset your mind for the new year
Why is managing your finances and environment helpful in clearing your mind? How to set goals that clear your mind for the new year?
You Have the Power to Repel Negative Words of Yourself and Others (Opinion )
Negativity is an easy dish to serve. Some servers have risen to the position of top chefs. They dish out negativity with ease, expertise, and uncaring ways. They seem to spend all their time dreaming up ways to make you feel bad about yourself. And to those who accept a serving, this food can ruin our appetites for life.
blufashion.com
Explore the Impact of Mindful Meditation on Stress Management
Mindful meditation is a practice that has been around for centuries, and its benefits are just now beginning to be fully understood. Mindful meditation in Hong Kong encourages us to focus on the present moment, allowing us to become aware of our thoughts, feelings, and body sensations without judgment. It can help reduce stress and anxiety, improve mental clarity, cultivate self-compassion and increase overall well-being.
psychologytoday.com
What Is Eustress and Why Is It Good for You?
Good stress allows us to live and act outside our comfort zones. Harnessing the power to solve a problem, means taking control rather than being controlled. The willingness to find creative solutions generates positivity. Conflict and stress go together like milk and cookies, peanut butter and jelly, hot chocolate and...
Escape the Materialism: Finding True Happiness in Life
Materialism is the belief that having more possessions and wealth will bring happiness and satisfaction. It's a common trait in modern society where the acquisition of material goods is often seen as a sign of success and status. However, studies have shown that excessive materialism can actually lead to negative outcomes such as decreased well-being and happiness. In this article, we'll explore some strategies for becoming less materialistic and finding true fulfillment in life.
