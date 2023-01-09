Read full article on original website
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
China's Rover Finds Traces of Never-Before-Seen Basalt on The Moon
Scientists are continuing to analyze samples of rock and dirt brought back by China's Chang'e 5 lunar rover, and the latest results point to new kinds of geology from regions of the Moon that are yet to be discovered and explored. Seven different types of rock were identified among 1.731...
CNET
5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space
Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
Green comet streaks across the sky in 2023 for first time since Stone Age
This month, skygazers will be treated to a once-in-a-civilization sight: a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) approaching Earth.
‘We better watch out’: NASA boss sounds alarm on Chinese moon ambitions
In an interview with POLITICO, Bill Nelson expressed confidence the U.S. can win the moon race. But he warned there is little time to lose.
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
South Korean lunar orbiter beams back unreal new photos of Earth and Moon
South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last year. In mid-December, the orbiter reached its destination and began orbiting the Moon. Now, South Korea has shared Danuri’s first moon images. The Korea Aerospace Research...
Details Sparse as Virgin Orbit's 'LauncherOne' Rocket Fails to Reach Earth's Orbit
"Hopes were high for Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne mission slated for Monday but an anomaly prevented the rocket from launching into orbit.In what would have been the the first-ever orbital mission launch from the UK, seemed to be going off without a hitch after Virgin Orbit's 'Cosmic Girl' jet carrier transported the LauncherOne rocket from Cornwall to a drop point located in the Atlantic Ocean outside of Ireland.The mission got underway just after 5 pm EST and by 6:14 pm, the official Twitter account confirmed that the rocket had made it to space.In another tweet, the company backtracked that confirmation but details into why the launch into orbit were not available.The LauncherOne mission set out to launch nine small satellites into orbit, with at least one of them being used to conduct technology demonstration for the UK's Ministry of Defense, according to NASA Spaceflight."
Engadget
NASA is funding ideas for a Titan seaplane and faster deep space travel
NASA is still willing to fund unusual concepts in its bid to advance space exploration. The agency is handing out $175,000 initial study grants to 14 projects that could be useful for missions in and beyond the Solar System. The highlight may be TitanAir, a seaplane from Planet Enterprises' Quinn Morley that could both fly through the nitrogen-and-methane atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan and sail its oceans. The "flying boat" would collect methane and complex organic material for study by sucking it in through a porous leading edge.
NASA’s three 2022 missions that changed the future
Looking back, 2022 was one of the most productive years NASA has had in decades. Three missions that took place in 2022 distinguished themselves not only with their success but with their potential to improve the future. The James Webb Space Telescope actually launched in late December 2021 on an ESA Ariane 6 rocket. The telescope undertook…
Gizmodo
NASA Begins Inspection of Orion Spacecraft, Freshly Returned From the Moon
The Artemis 1 demonstration mission ended with a Pacific Ocean splash on December 11, but the task of evaluating the returned capsule, including its heat shield and internal payloads, has only begun. Orion survived its historic 1.4-million-mile journey to the Moon and back, but it now needs to survive an...
Gizmodo
Chinese Mission to Pluck Samples from Moon's Far Side Just Got More Interesting
Two years ago, China’s Chang’e 5 mission made history by returning lunar samples to Earth for the first time in more than 40 years. The mission’s successor, Chang’e 6, is not only designed to return a second batch of samples from the far side of the Moon—a feat never attempted before—it will also be bringing four payloads along for the ride.
Artificial intelligence to map all planets and could change our plans for Moon and Mars
A TEAM of scientists has developed a new open-source tool, powered by artificial intelligence, to map out the planets. Researchers from Constructor University in Bremen, Germany, the University of Padua, and the University of Bologna from Italy came together for the project. The goal was to change the way planetary...
Green comet not seen in 50,000 years to streak across night sky. Will you be able to view it without a telescope?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skywatchers are in for a treat this week, when a rare, bright green comet streaks across the night sky — something not seen for 50,000 years. A comet discovered last March is passing through the inner solar system and will be visible with a telescope — and possibly even with binoculars, according to NASA. The comet, called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was first sighted when it was already inside the orbit of Jupiter.
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket suffers failure on first launch attempt from the UK
Virgin Orbit's modified Boeing 747 jet, dubbed "Cosmic Girl," took off Monday from Newquay in England's Cornwall county in a first launch attempt for the country from UK soil. But Virgin Orbit revealed the launch was a failure.
Bright comet about to be visible from Earth for first time since Ice Age
A newly discovered comet about to pass by Earth would last have been seen here by Neanderthals. Discovered less than a year ago in March 2022, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be making a relatively close approach to Earth in January and early February, coming within 28 million miles of our planet, according to Space.com. Based on the comet’s estimated orbit, experts say this is the first time it will have passed through our inner solar system in 50,000 years.
NASA moon camera on South Korean probe takes a peek where the sun doesn't shine
South Korea's first moon mission has delivered a stunning first image from a NASA camera designed to peer into permanently shadowed areas near the lunar poles.
Newswest9.com
Bright green comet to make once-in-a-lifetime trip past Earth
A newly discovered bright green comet is on its way past Earth for a once-in-a-lifetime show, and it may be visible to the naked eye. The comet, named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered in March 2022 and is passing through our solar system. The icy celestial object has gotten brighter and brighter as it nears the sun, building up excitement from astronomers and skywatchers alike.
