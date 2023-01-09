ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space

Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
BGR.com

South Korean lunar orbiter beams back unreal new photos of Earth and Moon

South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last year. In mid-December, the orbiter reached its destination and began orbiting the Moon. Now, South Korea has shared Danuri’s first moon images. The Korea Aerospace Research...
Cheddar News

Details Sparse as Virgin Orbit's 'LauncherOne' Rocket Fails to Reach Earth's Orbit

"Hopes were high for Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne mission slated for Monday but an anomaly prevented the rocket from launching into orbit.In what would have been the the first-ever orbital mission launch from the UK, seemed to be going off without a hitch after Virgin Orbit's 'Cosmic Girl' jet carrier transported the LauncherOne rocket from Cornwall to a drop point located in the Atlantic Ocean outside of Ireland.The mission got underway just after 5 pm EST and by 6:14 pm, the official Twitter account confirmed that the rocket had made it to space.In another tweet, the company backtracked that confirmation but details into why the launch into orbit were not available.The LauncherOne mission set out to launch nine small satellites into orbit, with at least one of them being used to conduct technology demonstration for the UK's Ministry of Defense, according to NASA Spaceflight."
Engadget

NASA is funding ideas for a Titan seaplane and faster deep space travel

NASA is still willing to fund unusual concepts in its bid to advance space exploration. The agency is handing out $175,000 initial study grants to 14 projects that could be useful for missions in and beyond the Solar System. The highlight may be TitanAir, a seaplane from Planet Enterprises' Quinn Morley that could both fly through the nitrogen-and-methane atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan and sail its oceans. The "flying boat" would collect methane and complex organic material for study by sucking it in through a porous leading edge.
The Hill

NASA’s three 2022 missions that changed the future

Looking back, 2022 was one of the most productive years NASA has had in decades. Three missions that took place in 2022 distinguished themselves not only with their success but with their potential to improve the future. The James Webb Space Telescope actually launched in late December 2021 on an ESA Ariane 6 rocket. The telescope undertook…
Gizmodo

Chinese Mission to Pluck Samples from Moon's Far Side Just Got More Interesting

Two years ago, China’s Chang’e 5 mission made history by returning lunar samples to Earth for the first time in more than 40 years. The mission’s successor, Chang’e 6, is not only designed to return a second batch of samples from the far side of the Moon—a feat never attempted before—it will also be bringing four payloads along for the ride.
The Staten Island Advance

Green comet not seen in 50,000 years to streak across night sky. Will you be able to view it without a telescope?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skywatchers are in for a treat this week, when a rare, bright green comet streaks across the night sky — something not seen for 50,000 years. A comet discovered last March is passing through the inner solar system and will be visible with a telescope — and possibly even with binoculars, according to NASA. The comet, called C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was first sighted when it was already inside the orbit of Jupiter.
PennLive.com

Bright comet about to be visible from Earth for first time since Ice Age

A newly discovered comet about to pass by Earth would last have been seen here by Neanderthals. Discovered less than a year ago in March 2022, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be making a relatively close approach to Earth in January and early February, coming within 28 million miles of our planet, according to Space.com. Based on the comet’s estimated orbit, experts say this is the first time it will have passed through our inner solar system in 50,000 years.
Newswest9.com

Bright green comet to make once-in-a-lifetime trip past Earth

A newly discovered bright green comet is on its way past Earth for a once-in-a-lifetime show, and it may be visible to the naked eye. The comet, named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered in March 2022 and is passing through our solar system. The icy celestial object has gotten brighter and brighter as it nears the sun, building up excitement from astronomers and skywatchers alike.

