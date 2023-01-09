Originally Posted On: https://stairwayrecovery.com/blog/trauma-and-addiction/. Does emotional trauma lead to addiction and substance use? If you are someone who has a heightened sense of your emotions due to trauma, it may seem as if life is a desolate desert island beach that stretches on and on. Many times, people are able to find that rescue boat that brings them to safety as they cope with the undulating waves of life’s ups and downs. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to see the rainbow on the other side of the storm of trauma that looms just offshore. That perpetual feeling like nothing will ever change or improve can wash over you, and regardless of the support system you have, you may feel like you will simply never leave that island.

9 DAYS AGO