MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
psychologytoday.com
How 3 Forms of Therapy Understand and Treat Depression
For Freud, depression is grief gone wrong, where a person internalizes aspects of those who've hurt them. Attachment based therapy sees depression as a byproduct of problematic ways of relating. According to CBT, depresssion is caused by destructive automatic thoughts. Since so many competing forms of therapy are currently available,...
Healthline
What Is Paradoxical Insomnia?
Your partner says that you sleep soundly, but you feel like you’re awake for the entire night. Could it be paradoxical insomnia?. If you’ve ever been tired but unable to fall asleep, then you’re probably familiar with insomnia. But paradoxical insomnia is something different. Also called subjective...
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a developmental disability?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) recognizes ADHD as a developmental disability. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , developmental disabilities are conditions that affect learning, language, physical, or behavioral areas. Common symptoms of ADHD. under these areas, such as...
Medical News Today
Dementia agitation treatment
Dementia causes the loss of cognitive functions such as memory, thinking, and reasoning. Agitation is a common symptom and may involve trouble sleeping and hallucinations. Although dementia is progressive and currently has no cure, some treatments may help manage agitation. Dementia is a group of diseases that includes Alzheimer’s disease,...
psychologytoday.com
The Legacy of Trauma in Parent-Child Relationships
Childhood trauma can have long-term effects on physical and psychological health, for mothers as well as children. Women who have had more childhood trauma may experience more stress and negative life events while pregnant. This stress predisposes mothers to experience postpartum depression, which makes connecting with infants more difficult. Tracing...
verywellmind.com
Symptoms of Treatment-Resistant Depression
Less than half of patients with depression can achieve full remission with the first treatment they receive, and approximately one-third of patients experience treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Treatment-Resistant Depression. Treatment-resistant depression describes depressive symptoms that continue even after the treatment should have started working. Even if the treatment does have some...
Medical News Today
Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder
There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
WFAA
Say yes to positive self-talk in 2023
Dr. Jada Jackson with total life counseling center shares tips on how you can be kinder to yourself by replacing negative thoughts with positive self-talk in the new year. For more information, visit TotalLifeCounseling.com.
Meditation and mindfulness offer an abundance of health benefits and may be as effective as medication for treating certain conditions
Mindfulness, one of the most common forms of meditation, is a skill that must be cultivated and practiced. With some training and discipline, it can help anyone live more fully in the moment.
Mental health gym uses therapies to help with anxiety, grief, and trauma
It bills itself as a mental health gym, a first-of-its-kind concept that uses a combination of therapies to help those struggling with anxiety, grief, and trauma by addressing the nervous system.
physiciansweekly.com
Optimism, Happiness as Teen Tied to Cardiometabolic Health Maintenance
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Adolescent psychological assets — including optimism, happiness, self-esteem, belongingness, and feeling loved — contribute to cardiometabolic health (CMH) maintenance later in life, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Farah Qureshi,...
findingfarina.com
How is Bipolar Disorder Treated
Do you know someone dealing with the effects of bipolar disorder? Or perhaps you suffer from this mental health condition and are looking for ways to cope. Bipolar disorder is a severe mental illness that can be both disruptive and distressing, but there is hope; many effective treatments like mental health Los Angeles are available today to help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.
23 Tiny Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2023
These simple therapist-backed tips will help you approach this year with a happier mindset.
psychologytoday.com
Misattributing Learning Disorder Symptoms to Psychopathology
Comprehensive neuropsychological assessment can help distinguish between psychological and neurological issues that produce similar behaviors. An accurate diagnosis is needed to provide treatment that properly addresses the actual issues at hand. Assessments are also necessary to determine eligibility for accommodations. Diagnostic overshadowing between psychiatric and learning disability symptomology is a...
healthcareguys.com
Detoxifying from Fentanyl: A generalized summary of Methods
Detoxing from fentanyl is an option for those who want to kick their drug dependency. Pain and suffering associated with opioid withdrawal are real, and they frequently prompt people to relapse. A painkiller on a prescription, fentanyl. It is a synthetic opioid that drug companies created to relieve severe pain. It is mighty and also quite addicting.
psychologytoday.com
I'll Be on Antidepressants for the Rest of My Life
I’ve been taking one form of psychotropic medication or another since I was 25 and I will be 62 in a couple of months. Okay, I had to use a calculator, but that’s almost 37 years. That’s a long time. I don’t know how many more years I have left, but I know one thing: I will be on antidepressants until I die.
scitechdaily.com
Good and Bad Feelings for Brain Stem Serotonin Could Lead to New Treatments for Addiction and Depression
New insights into the opposing actions of serotonin-producing nerve fibers in mice could lead to drugs for treating addictions and major depression. Scientists in Japan have identified a nerve pathway involved in the processing of rewarding and distressing stimuli and situations in mice. The new pathway, originating in a bundle...
How does methadone work as a heroin-replacement therapy? And what about the longer-acting buprenorphine?
Around 1% of Australian adults have tried heroin in their lifetime and 2.7% have used pharmaceutical opioids for non-medical purposes in the past 12 months. These drugs attach to the opioid receptors in the brain, creating feelings of relaxation, wellbeing and reduced pain. Heroin has a short half life, meaning it doesn’t stay in the body for very long, so it has a high potential for dependence. If you’re dependent, you may need to use several times a day to maintain the effect. Dependence is when you use a drug regularly and your body and brain become used to it. When you stop,...
wdfxfox34.com
The Link Between Emotional Trauma and Addiction
Originally Posted On: https://stairwayrecovery.com/blog/trauma-and-addiction/. Does emotional trauma lead to addiction and substance use? If you are someone who has a heightened sense of your emotions due to trauma, it may seem as if life is a desolate desert island beach that stretches on and on. Many times, people are able to find that rescue boat that brings them to safety as they cope with the undulating waves of life’s ups and downs. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to see the rainbow on the other side of the storm of trauma that looms just offshore. That perpetual feeling like nothing will ever change or improve can wash over you, and regardless of the support system you have, you may feel like you will simply never leave that island.
