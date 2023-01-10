Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Hawks’ Hefty Price for John Collins; Should Lakers Pursue Mavs’ Christian Wood? - NBA Trade Deadline
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Nuggets notebook: Jamal Murray's complete night; Lakers coach Darvin Ham sees championship contender in Denver
Denver — The 34 points were just a part of what Michael Malone liked about Jamal Murray’s game Monday. “The best version that we’ve all seen of Jamal Murray was in the bubble. That version wasn’t just the guy who scored 50 twice in the first round against Utah. It was a guy that was just so locked in on both ends of the floor,” Malone said after Denver’s 122-109 win over the Lakers.
Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers
Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
Lakers Injury Report: Key LA Forwards Might Be On The Mend In Time For Dallas
Can Los Angeles begin a new win streak tomorrow?
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient. “A truly selfless superstar,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3...
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
NBA updates All-Star vote numbers; LeBron, Durant still lead
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA’s career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
NBA ROUND-UP: Jaylen Brown's season-high 41 points fuel the Celtics to a win over the Pelicans
Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 on Wednesday night.
Wizards' Beal cleared for full basketball activities
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities for the Washington Wizards. The team said Thursday that Beal had his left hamstring strain reevaluated, and his return will depend on his progress. The Wizards host the New York Knicks on Friday night.
Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five...
UCF 107, Memphis 104, 2OT
MEMPHIS (12-5) C.Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-11 3-4 10, Davis 10-23 21-23 42, Lomax 2-5 0-0 5, McCadden 8-10 2-2 18, Franklin 3-7 0-0 6, Kennedy 6-7 0-0 14, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-2 2-2 4, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-69 28-31 104.
W. Kentucky 80, UAB 78
W. KENTUCKY (10-6) Hamilton 2-6 0-0 5, Sharp 2-2 1-2 5, Akot 1-3 0-0 2, Frampton 2-4 2-2 8, McKnight 10-21 4-5 27, Rawls 6-14 4-6 16, Marshall 2-3 0-0 5, Lander 2-5 1-2 7, Allen 1-1 2-2 5, Diagne 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 14-19 80.
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Jan. 13-Jan. 19
1961 — The Cincinnati Royals’ 22-year-old rookie sensation, Oscar Robertson, becomes the youngest player to receive NBA All-Star MVP honors. Robertson scores 23 points and hands out 14 assists in a 153-131 victory for the West at Syracuse.
