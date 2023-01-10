ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nuggets notebook: Jamal Murray's complete night; Lakers coach Darvin Ham sees championship contender in Denver

Denver — The 34 points were just a part of what Michael Malone liked about Jamal Murray’s game Monday. “The best version that we’ve all seen of Jamal Murray was in the bubble. That version wasn’t just the guy who scored 50 twice in the first round against Utah. It was a guy that was just so locked in on both ends of the floor,” Malone said after Denver’s 122-109 win over the Lakers.
Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers

Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97

DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
NBA updates All-Star vote numbers; LeBron, Durant still lead

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA’s career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
Wizards' Beal cleared for full basketball activities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities for the Washington Wizards. The team said Thursday that Beal had his left hamstring strain reevaluated, and his return will depend on his progress. The Wizards host the New York Knicks on Friday night.
Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five...
UCF 107, Memphis 104, 2OT

MEMPHIS (12-5) C.Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-11 3-4 10, Davis 10-23 21-23 42, Lomax 2-5 0-0 5, McCadden 8-10 2-2 18, Franklin 3-7 0-0 6, Kennedy 6-7 0-0 14, Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-2 2-2 4, J.Lawson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 35-69 28-31 104.
W. Kentucky 80, UAB 78

W. KENTUCKY (10-6) Hamilton 2-6 0-0 5, Sharp 2-2 1-2 5, Akot 1-3 0-0 2, Frampton 2-4 2-2 8, McKnight 10-21 4-5 27, Rawls 6-14 4-6 16, Marshall 2-3 0-0 5, Lander 2-5 1-2 7, Allen 1-1 2-2 5, Diagne 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 14-19 80.
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Jan. 13-Jan. 19

1961 — The Cincinnati Royals’ 22-year-old rookie sensation, Oscar Robertson, becomes the youngest player to receive NBA All-Star MVP honors. Robertson scores 23 points and hands out 14 assists in a 153-131 victory for the West at Syracuse.

