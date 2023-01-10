ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs Michigan: At a glance

Just like that, the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) are off the mat after winning a pair of games last week. Ahead of them, a three-game homestand which kicks off tomorrow night with the Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1). In a way, these are the two most enigmatic teams in the conference facing off.
IOWA CITY, IA
Michigan Daily

Tarris Reed Jr. growing into key role behind Dickinson

There’s no question who the key player for the Michigan men’s basketball team is. As the only returning starter, junior center Hunter Dickinson provides stability to an otherwise unfamiliar lineup. But Dickinson can’t play all 40 minutes, and when he’s on the bench someone naturally has to step in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
candgnews.com

Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin

ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
MADISON, WI
Michigan Daily

After quick turnaround from World Juniors, Seamus Casey shines at center

Seamus Casey started his day as a reserve defenseman in Halifax and ended it a first-line center in Ann Arbor. In 24 short hours on Friday, the freshman defenseman — briefly turned forward — went from participating as a reserve defenseman on the United States’ World Junior Championship team to leading the offensive charge for the Michigan hockey team in its exhibition victory against the U.S. National Team Development Program. While his five Wolverine World Junior counterparts elected to rest, Casey — who saw little playing time at the championships — chose to elevate himself into a starting role.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

One semester down: How campus feels about Santa Ono after fall 2022

Since Santa Ono took office as the president of the University of Michigan 88 days ago, the football team beat Ohio State for a second time, the 2022 fall semester finished and Ann Arbor experienced a frigid winter blast. Ono’s presidency marked a hopeful change for many organizations on campus, but has Ono lived up to his expectations in his first semester as U-M president?
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

President Ono and Chief Diversity Officer Tabbye Chavous discuss DEI initiatives on campus

On Jan. 10, University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono and Chief Diversity Officer Tabbye Chavous announced an update on the state of the University’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The two discussed DEI 1.0, the University’s current plan for integrating DEI into campus initiatives, as well as the areas of progress and room for improvement, which would contribute to their transition in October 2023 to the new initiative — DEI 2.0.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

UMich students react to new Ann Arbor housing developments in competitive housing market

The University of Michigan and the city of Ann Arbor recently began two construction projects aimed at increasing the housing supply both on and off campus for U-M students. The University will build a new residence hall on the current Ebel Field site, while plans are also in the works for a new townhouse complex on Church Street in the area south of Central Campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

SACUA discusses UMich tenure positions, land acknowledgments

The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs met in the Alexander G. Ruthven Building Monday afternoon to discuss tenure positions at the University of Michigan and land acknowledgments in their first meeting of the winter term. SACUA members first shared their perspectives on the University’s current tenure tracks and policies....
ANN ARBOR, MI

