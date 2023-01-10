Read full article on original website
Berlin Brothersvalley versatile guard Sechler headed to Seton Hill University
Berlin senior basketball player Gracyn Sechler has been a contributor since stepping on the floor as a freshman for the Mountaineers. A three-year starter and two-time all-Somerset County honoree, Sechler is one of the touted guards in the area. Monday, Sechler made her college declaration, signing a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career to play basketball for coach Mark Katarski at Division II Seton Hill University. ...
Kyle Guarino will leave behind a lasting legacy at Western Wayne High School
VARDEN — As anyone who follows Western Wayne high school sports can attest, Kyle Guarino has become a household name over the course of the past few years. Guarino piled up the awards and accolades in helping lead the Wildcats to four straight football playoff appearances. He’s also been utterly dependable for a boys basketball team that’s fought hard to emerge from the shadows of a particularly dark period in program history.
