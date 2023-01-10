Read full article on original website
977rocks.com
Work Progressing On County’s Effort To Relocate Offices
Work is coming along on in Butler County’s effort to relocate a couple of their offices. County officials say the Bureau of Election’s move to the Butler City magistrate’s office on West Cunningham Street is progressing. They believe the election office will be able to relocate by June.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Land bank seeks buyer for blighted former restaurant site in Greensburg
The site of a former downtown Greensburg restaurant that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2021 is on the market. The Westmoreland County Land Bank is seeking proposals from potential buyers to redevelop the now vacant 5,100 square foot site at 127 S. Pennsylvania Ave. “We try our best...
Local streets flooded with police signs; organizers hope to print more
It’s hard not to notice the blue police signs sprouting up through Brackenridge, Tarentum and Harrison. More than 1,000 in all, the signs are popping up in yards, parks and along streets in the week since the fatal shooting of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. “What impresses me is...
cranberryeagle.com
State Farm show catapults champions from Butler County toward a broader stage
For 16-year-old Morgan Teets of Slippery Rock, the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show meant a chance to take skills she’d been building for years to a statewide community. The event marks her fourth year of participation in the contest, she said. “You get to meet new friends from all over...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
butlerradio.com
Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park
Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
cranberryeagle.com
Miller Minutes
That’s what I call the stretch of time between Christmas and Easter. It feels like everything is waiting patiently to get hectic again. Time has frozen over with the coming of ice and snow. To combat cabin fever, or even seasonal slumps, I go outside. You may not know...
cranberryeagle.com
Local law enforcement attends funeral for Chief McIntire
Numerous members of the county law enforcement community were among the thousands of people who attended Wednesday’s funeral service for Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. McIntire, 46, was killed Jan. 2 while on duty in Brackenridge pursuing a Duquesne man wanted for weapons-related parole violations and eluding police. McIntire...
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam faces censure vote for 'vulgar' language
An initial attempt to censure Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam, over foul language directed at a fellow member, was defeated Tuesday night. A full vote to censure will occur later this month, a councilman said. Hallam called the attempt to censure her “political theater.”. The action came after a...
Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel
Roechling Industrial Mount Pleasant, LP announced Monday it had purchased the last developable lot in the Greensburg, Penn.-based Westmoreland Technology Park I, where it will expand its current facilities. The 6.39-acre lot was purchased from the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) for $319,500 and represents the sixth industrial park available through WCIDC that has […] The post Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
cranberryeagle.com
Adams Township accepts $1 million grant after special meeting
ADAMS TWP — Township supervisors approved moving forward with the $1 million grant on Monday, Jan. 9, to combat stormwater problems. This approval comes after a special public meeting was held Jan. 5 with the Butler County commissioners about the township’s Municipal Infrastructure Program grant request. “The meeting...
butlerradio.com
Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate
The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Twp. log cabin blaze a challenge for responders
Conditions were stacked against firefighters at the scene Saturday night in Cranberry Township when a log cabin that was heated by oil topped with a metal roof caught fire in a wooded area on Goehring Road. Michael Hanks, division chief of Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, said the cabin was...
Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains
Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
cranberryeagle.com
Zelienople manager Don Pepe retires after 17 years
ZELIENOPLE — Borough manager Don Pepe retired this week after serving the community for just over 17 years. “I loved working here — it is a great place to work and a great place to live,” Pepe said. “It was just time to pass the torch to the younger folk.”
explorejeffersonpa.com
Missing Summerville Man Found Safe
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 81-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday afternoon in Limestone Township has been found safe. At 8:15 p.m., a representative of Clarion-based State Police said 81-year-old Thomas Scholl, of Summerville, was found safe on Wednesday evening. Scholl had last been seen near his...
PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home
This incident is under investigation.
Woman wants to see overwhelming support for fallen Brackenridge Chief
A Natrona Heights woman is encouraging people to show their support tomorrow for fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Kati Beelak says McIntire was an integral part of the community and wants residents to show their gratitude.
