Cornelius Poillon
Cornelius “Neil” Peet Poillon, 69, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Born on July 4, 1953, and raised in Montclair, N.J., he was the son of the late William and Suzanne (Peet) Poillon. Neil graduated from Upsala...
Timothy Charlier
Timothy G. Charlier, 77, of Harmony, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Born June 23, 1945, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Harry and Kathleen “Kitty” Dennis Charlier. Tim was a true “jack of all trades.” He was an avid outdoorsman who had a...
Scott A. Grosick
Scott A. Grosick, 60, of Evans City, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home. Born June 14, 1962, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Andrew Grosick and Lois Kirschler Grosick. Scott was a 1981 Seneca Valley High School graduate. While in high school, he...
Zelienople manager Don Pepe retires after 17 years
ZELIENOPLE — Borough manager Don Pepe retired this week after serving the community for just over 17 years. “I loved working here — it is a great place to work and a great place to live,” Pepe said. “It was just time to pass the torch to the younger folk.”
Miller Minutes
That’s what I call the stretch of time between Christmas and Easter. It feels like everything is waiting patiently to get hectic again. Time has frozen over with the coming of ice and snow. To combat cabin fever, or even seasonal slumps, I go outside. You may not know...
State Farm show catapults champions from Butler County toward a broader stage
For 16-year-old Morgan Teets of Slippery Rock, the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show meant a chance to take skills she’d been building for years to a statewide community. The event marks her fourth year of participation in the contest, she said. “You get to meet new friends from all over...
Justin McIntire funeral plans underway
Viewings for the Brackenridge Borough Police Department chief who was shot and killed last week began Monday, Jan. 9, and will continue Tuesday. Friends of Justin McIntire, 46, were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, and will be received during the same time period Tuesday at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home in New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday in Mount Saint Peter Church at 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington.
Robert Harsh
Robert Earl “Bob” Harsh, 93, of Cranberry Township, was called home by the “ole boy” upstairs on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on May 28, 1929, in Carrollton, Ohio, and was the son of the late Homer F. and Jeanie Marie (Gallon) Harsh. He was the oldest of 19 children.
Local law enforcement attends funeral for Chief McIntire
Numerous members of the county law enforcement community were among the thousands of people who attended Wednesday’s funeral service for Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. McIntire, 46, was killed Jan. 2 while on duty in Brackenridge pursuing a Duquesne man wanted for weapons-related parole violations and eluding police. McIntire...
Adams Township accepts $1 million grant after special meeting
ADAMS TWP — Township supervisors approved moving forward with the $1 million grant on Monday, Jan. 9, to combat stormwater problems. This approval comes after a special public meeting was held Jan. 5 with the Butler County commissioners about the township’s Municipal Infrastructure Program grant request. “The meeting...
Stormwater washes away municipal boundaries
JACKSON TWP — After 2½ years of unprecedented cooperation between 10 municipalities, the Southwest Butler Stormwater Management Group has raised over $5 million to combat regional flooding. The money, $5,777,867, was awarded through Butler County’s Municipal Infrastructure Program grants. “It’s a great day,” said the group’s facilitator,...
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Being fit doesn’t end with the physique, it extends to the psyche
“If you think about it, mentally, you have to be taking care of yourself in order to work on the physical piece,” said Rich Blews, the peer support manager and housing engagement specialist at the Grapevine Center. “Mental health is absolutely important (and) for many years it’s been overlooked.”
