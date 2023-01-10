ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park

Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Land bank seeks buyer for blighted former restaurant site in Greensburg

The site of a former downtown Greensburg restaurant that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2021 is on the market. The Westmoreland County Land Bank is seeking proposals from potential buyers to redevelop the now vacant 5,100 square foot site at 127 S. Pennsylvania Ave. “We try our best...
GREENSBURG, PA
wccsradio.com

ACCIDENT, LINES DOWN, GAS LEAK AMONG FIRST RESPONDER CALLS ON WEDNESDAY

Indiana County first responders have been busy once again with several incidents reported on Wednesday. Indiana County 911 reported a vehicle accident at 1:23 PM yesterday along Route 259 in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township fire fighters, state police and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Second assistant fire chief Junior Sabo said a pickup truck hit a guard rail along the roadway at the intersection of routes 422 and 259. No injuries were reported and crews were on scene for approximately one hour.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Local law enforcement attends funeral for Chief McIntire

Numerous members of the county law enforcement community were among the thousands of people who attended Wednesday’s funeral service for Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. McIntire, 46, was killed Jan. 2 while on duty in Brackenridge pursuing a Duquesne man wanted for weapons-related parole violations and eluding police. McIntire...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
wtae.com

Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds

ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
ARMAGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Zelienople manager Don Pepe retires after 17 years

ZELIENOPLE — Borough manager Don Pepe retired this week after serving the community for just over 17 years. “I loved working here — it is a great place to work and a great place to live,” Pepe said. “It was just time to pass the torch to the younger folk.”
ZELIENOPLE, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel

Roechling Industrial Mount Pleasant, LP announced Monday it had purchased the last developable lot in the Greensburg, Penn.-based Westmoreland Technology Park I, where it will expand its current facilities. The 6.39-acre lot was purchased from the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) for $319,500 and represents the sixth industrial park available through WCIDC that has […] The post Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy