State Farm show catapults champions from Butler County toward a broader stage
For 16-year-old Morgan Teets of Slippery Rock, the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show meant a chance to take skills she’d been building for years to a statewide community. The event marks her fourth year of participation in the contest, she said. “You get to meet new friends from all over...
Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park
Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
'I was stunned': Washington Township residents want new garbage rates thrown out
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People in Washington Township, Fayette County, tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they are frustrated by a recent price hike in their garbage bills. An invoice shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows the price per quarter for trash collection as $89.25, up from $34.95. "It...
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Land bank seeks buyer for blighted former restaurant site in Greensburg
The site of a former downtown Greensburg restaurant that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2021 is on the market. The Westmoreland County Land Bank is seeking proposals from potential buyers to redevelop the now vacant 5,100 square foot site at 127 S. Pennsylvania Ave. “We try our best...
ACCIDENT, LINES DOWN, GAS LEAK AMONG FIRST RESPONDER CALLS ON WEDNESDAY
Indiana County first responders have been busy once again with several incidents reported on Wednesday. Indiana County 911 reported a vehicle accident at 1:23 PM yesterday along Route 259 in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township fire fighters, state police and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Second assistant fire chief Junior Sabo said a pickup truck hit a guard rail along the roadway at the intersection of routes 422 and 259. No injuries were reported and crews were on scene for approximately one hour.
New superintendent named for Mohawk Schools
Dr. Lorree Houk has been officially hired as the new superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District.
Local law enforcement attends funeral for Chief McIntire
Numerous members of the county law enforcement community were among the thousands of people who attended Wednesday’s funeral service for Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. McIntire, 46, was killed Jan. 2 while on duty in Brackenridge pursuing a Duquesne man wanted for weapons-related parole violations and eluding police. McIntire...
PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home
This incident is under investigation.
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
Zelienople manager Don Pepe retires after 17 years
ZELIENOPLE — Borough manager Don Pepe retired this week after serving the community for just over 17 years. “I loved working here — it is a great place to work and a great place to live,” Pepe said. “It was just time to pass the torch to the younger folk.”
Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel
Roechling Industrial Mount Pleasant, LP announced Monday it had purchased the last developable lot in the Greensburg, Penn.-based Westmoreland Technology Park I, where it will expand its current facilities. The 6.39-acre lot was purchased from the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC) for $319,500 and represents the sixth industrial park available through WCIDC that has […] The post Roechling Industrial purchases Westmoreland Technology Park’s last parcel appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
WATCH: Tractor-trailer rig slams into Giant Eagle in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Shoppers were in shock the moment the front half of a tractor-trailer crashed into the beer and wine section of the Giant Eagle in the New Kensington Shopping Center. Police and fire crews were called to the Giant Eagle on Tarentum Bridge Road at around...
Westmoreland County mining accident sends 22-year-old worker to the hospital
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mining accident in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital. The accident happened Monday night at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is told the worker’s arm got stuck in a machine about a mile...
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
Coroner called after person hit by car along Route 65 in Beaver County
FREEDOM, Pa. — The coroner was called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Beaver County, 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11. The crash happened around 5:17 a.m. along Route 65 in Freedom. One of the two northbound lanes was blocked while police investigated. No other details were immediately available.
Report: Local woman scammed out of $3.5K in gift cards
Reports said that the incident was reported from January 1- January 10.
Local streets flooded with police signs; organizers hope to print more
It’s hard not to notice the blue police signs sprouting up through Brackenridge, Tarentum and Harrison. More than 1,000 in all, the signs are popping up in yards, parks and along streets in the week since the fatal shooting of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. “What impresses me is...
