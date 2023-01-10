Read full article on original website
Panthers defeat McClain, 46-30
GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers visited McClain High School Friday night, Jan. 6 to continue play in the Frontier Athletic Conference. The Panthers picked up their second win of 2023. Following a 66-48 win over the Circleville Tigers Wednesday, it was back-to-back wins over Tiger teams as the Panthers defeated McClain, 46-30.
Blue Lion bowling defeats Chillicothe
The Washington Blue Lion Boys Bowling team defeated Chillicothe in a competition held Thursday, Jan. 5, at LeElla Lanes. Washington had a grand total of 2,715 compared to 2,661 for Chillicothe. Individually for the Blue Lions, Mason Mullins bowled a 214 and a 203 for a 417 series, Matthew Clay...
Bishop Ready defeats Blue Lions, 66-30
It was a match-up of two teams having fine seasons when the Bishop Ready Silver Knights from Columbus visited Washington High School to take on the Blue Lions Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Blue Lions were 12-2 going in while Ready stood at 10-0. In the end it was a good...
Lady Lions fall to New Hope, 51-43
CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity basketball team played the New Hope Christian Academy team Tuesday, Jan. 3. New Hope won this game, 51-43. Washington led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter and 29-26 at the half. The game turned in the third quarter with...
Horizon Athletic welcomed to WCH
On Wednesday, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of local Trey Tompkins’ new athletic and physical fitness training facility, Horizon Athletic. Horizon Athletic is located at 150 W. East St. in downtown Washington Court House. According to Tompkins, “The priority...
Washington Municipal Court civil credit news
Midland Funding LLC DBI, San Diego, California v. Jenna Fillmore, Hillsboro, Ohio, claims amount $966.27, for complaint. Midland Funding LLC DBI, San Diego, California v. Page Schiering, 3954 US HWY 22 SE, Washington C.H, Ohio, claims amount $1,549.56, for complaint. Midland Funding LLC DBI, San Diego, California v. Stephen Blanton,...
Annual Groundhog Day breakfast to be held Feb. 2
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce will be holding its 10th-annual Groundhog Day breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 2. The breakfast will take place at the Mahan Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, and the event is set to begin at 7 a.m. The breakfast menu will include ham, egg, and cheese croissants, hash browns, fruit, and a pastry.
Lynch elected as WCHCS BOE president
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education held its regularly-scheduled organizational board meeting on Monday evening at the central office. A president and vice president were elected for the 2023 calendar year. Jennifer Lynch was elected as president after a vote from the...
A wise man will hear, learn
Proverbs 1:5, “A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understanding shall attain unto wise counsels.”. The book of Proverbs is a book of instruction and warnings to help us increase learning in all areas of life. Some of the things God wants us to know are wisdom, instruction, perception, understanding, justice, judgement, equality, subtlety, knowledge, and discretion. Remember, a wise man will hear.
