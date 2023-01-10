Proverbs 1:5, “A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understanding shall attain unto wise counsels.”. The book of Proverbs is a book of instruction and warnings to help us increase learning in all areas of life. Some of the things God wants us to know are wisdom, instruction, perception, understanding, justice, judgement, equality, subtlety, knowledge, and discretion. Remember, a wise man will hear.

