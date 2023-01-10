Viewings for the Brackenridge Borough Police Department chief who was shot and killed last week began Monday, Jan. 9, and will continue Tuesday. Friends of Justin McIntire, 46, were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, and will be received during the same time period Tuesday at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home in New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday in Mount Saint Peter Church at 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO