Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Related
Michigan Daily
Michigan ready for road test at Iowa
After Saturday’s road loss to in-state rival Michigan State, the Michigan men’s basketball team is looking to get back on track. And with another road game against Iowa set for Thursday night, the Wolverines don’t have much time to find their footing. Before its loss to the...
Michigan Daily
Tarris Reed Jr. growing into key role behind Dickinson
There’s no question who the key player for the Michigan men’s basketball team is. As the only returning starter, junior center Hunter Dickinson provides stability to an otherwise unfamiliar lineup. But Dickinson can’t play all 40 minutes, and when he’s on the bench someone naturally has to step in.
Michigan Daily
Michigan stands out on the glass in win over Purdue
Up just 39-35 over Purdue at halftime, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team needed a spark coming out of the locker room. But success in the third quarter has been a rarity for the Wolverines. In the four games prior to Tuesday’s clash, they were outscored by 16 combined points in the third frame. Heading into West Lafayette, Michigan set a clear goal to come out stronger in the third quarter.
Michigan Daily
Michigan defeats Purdue, 80-59, behind dominant second half showing
Just three days after falling to No. 12 Iowa at home, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team found itself in an unenviable position: having to bounce back on the road against another conference opponent. The Wolverines (14-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) handled that challenge, defeating Purdue (11-5, 2-4)...
Michigan Daily
After quick turnaround from World Juniors, Seamus Casey shines at center
Seamus Casey started his day as a reserve defenseman in Halifax and ended it a first-line center in Ann Arbor. In 24 short hours on Friday, the freshman defenseman — briefly turned forward — went from participating as a reserve defenseman on the United States’ World Junior Championship team to leading the offensive charge for the Michigan hockey team in its exhibition victory against the U.S. National Team Development Program. While his five Wolverine World Junior counterparts elected to rest, Casey — who saw little playing time at the championships — chose to elevate himself into a starting role.
Michigan Daily
Against Iowa, Jordan Hobbs answered the call
This season, sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs has exhibited more maturity and confidence on the court than ever before. But as the Wolverines started facing tougher opponents, her role became more limited. Yet, she waited patiently for her moment. As that wait grew longer, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico noticed that...
Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state
Used-car megastore Carvana said Wednesday it is back to "business as usual" in Michigan, but state officials say not quite because the company's Novi location is no longer a licensed dealership. But Michigan car buyers can make a purchase with Carvana online and get a car. Carvana and the state reached a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute over the state's assertion that Carvana committed violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which Carvana admitted to doing. ...
Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County
Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
Michigan Daily
One semester down: How campus feels about Santa Ono after fall 2022
Since Santa Ono took office as the president of the University of Michigan 88 days ago, the football team beat Ohio State for a second time, the 2022 fall semester finished and Ann Arbor experienced a frigid winter blast. Ono’s presidency marked a hopeful change for many organizations on campus, but has Ono lived up to his expectations in his first semester as U-M president?
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
VIDEO: Gym erupts after Canton High senior hits game-winning shot
It’s a shot that may just go down in Canton High School’s history. Canton High School senior Omar Suleiman hit a running half-court shot during a game vs Salem High School.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
wemu.org
Downtown Ypsilanti investment surging with ownership changes, Michigan Medicine addition
With some ownership changes, the western part of downtown Ypsilanti is beginning the process of getting a makeover. The Ypsilanti institution Abe’s Coney Island closed last year. It will become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill. It’s the restaurant version of the grocery store on the same block. A couple doors down, Earthen Jar will open up a restaurant.
Michigan Daily
President Ono and Chief Diversity Officer Tabbye Chavous discuss DEI initiatives on campus
On Jan. 10, University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono and Chief Diversity Officer Tabbye Chavous announced an update on the state of the University’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The two discussed DEI 1.0, the University’s current plan for integrating DEI into campus initiatives, as well as the areas of progress and room for improvement, which would contribute to their transition in October 2023 to the new initiative — DEI 2.0.
Willy Wonka-esque immersive chocolate village coming to Michigan
TROY, MI - A sweet exhibit is coming to Michigan in 2023 that’s a little Willy Wonka-esque. Get ready for Choco Town at Oakland Mall in Troy. The immersive experience will tempt your taste buds for a limited time beginning March 16. Tickets go on sale for the Fever-run...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Michigan Daily
UMich students react to new Ann Arbor housing developments in competitive housing market
The University of Michigan and the city of Ann Arbor recently began two construction projects aimed at increasing the housing supply both on and off campus for U-M students. The University will build a new residence hall on the current Ebel Field site, while plans are also in the works for a new townhouse complex on Church Street in the area south of Central Campus.
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Historic Spanish Mission-style home in Ann Arbor’s Burns Park on the market for $1.6M
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A unique historic home on a spacious corner lot in Ann Arbor’s enviable Burns Park neighborhood is on the market. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish Mission style home at 1600 Cambridge Road is listed by Realtor Gary McCririe of GTM Realty at $1,600,000, and is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Three Michigan Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Comments / 0