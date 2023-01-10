Wink Martindale has talked about his football legacy with his wife, Laura, and he has arrived at the conclusion that he does not need to be an NFL head coach before he is done. “I’m OK with being one of the best coordinators in this league,” he told The Post on Thursday. One of the best coordinators, or the best? “We’ll see,” Martindale answered. “We’ll see when it’s all done.” As the man in charge of the Giants’ defense, Martindale has his hands full this wild-card week trying to figure out how to slow down the Vikings, contain Justin Jefferson and hit Kirk Cousins...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 MINUTES AGO