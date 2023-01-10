Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL playoff upset picks for Wild Card Weekend
Strap in, the NFL Playoffs are here. There are six games for us to watch and bet on spanning from Saturday afternoon to Monday night. With the NFL postseason, comes chaos. You can all but guarantee the favorites won’t go undefeated. There will be upsets. So, which underdogs will...
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Chargers at Jaguars Betting Odds: Wild Card Round Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
Here's a look at the betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Wild Card game against the Jaguars.
New York Post
A Giants’ win over Vikings may boost Wink Martindale’s head-coaching dream
Wink Martindale has talked about his football legacy with his wife, Laura, and he has arrived at the conclusion that he does not need to be an NFL head coach before he is done. “I’m OK with being one of the best coordinators in this league,” he told The Post on Thursday. One of the best coordinators, or the best? “We’ll see,” Martindale answered. “We’ll see when it’s all done.” As the man in charge of the Giants’ defense, Martindale has his hands full this wild-card week trying to figure out how to slow down the Vikings, contain Justin Jefferson and hit Kirk Cousins...
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Buccaneers cover against Cowboys, best bets
Super Wild Card weekend is upon us. We've got 12 teams playing six games over three days. And I've got some best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash this first weekend of NFL playoffs. Let's dive into my best bets (odds via FOX Bet). Dolphins at Bills...
NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs
Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Schedule, teams, seeding, how to watch live and kickoff times for AFC, NFC games
The 2023 NFL playoffs are set. After a grueling 17-week season, 14 teams are left to compete for the ultimate prize. Those teams lucky enough to win a few more games will meet at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. To make sure you don't miss out...
