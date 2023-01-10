ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Clippers Fans Got Into A Fight After Watching Team Slump To 6th Consecutive Loss

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
 2 days ago

Fans of the LA Clippers were rumbling in the stands as the team fell to their sixth consecutive loss in a matchup against the Hawks.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers are not having a good run in the league right now, finding no way to win games even with Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. Leonard is getting a chance to load manage heavily mainly because the Clippers seem incapable of competing for wins right now, as evidenced in their last matchup.

While they were losing to the struggling Atlanta Hawks at home , two fans seem to get into quite a fight in the stands. One man was seen pinning another one down on the seats and attacking him.

Arena security split the fight up, as a shouting match ensued while the situation came under control.

In another bizarre occurrence, a fan seemed to fall off one of the stands onto the hard concrete below after trying to grab a t-shirt that was shot into the stands from the court during a break in the action.

The Crypto.com Arena during Clipper games has been quite the circus recently. Prior to this eventful night against the Hawks, Clipper superfan Darrell had accused a security guard from the arena of attacking him and knocking him out .

Rought Times For The LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are undergoing the toughest stretch of losses since they put Kawhi Leonard and Paul George together in 2019. A bonafide contender at the start of the season is looking out of sorts and there is no evident answer. Their health struggles were more pronounced in previous years and they managed to stay strong in the standings.

This team is bound to make a move this winter and acquire some help in the winter, be it a center to rotate alongside Ivica Zubac or a better playmaker that can help the Clippers' woes in the halfcourt. John Wall has been good but the Clippers definitely need more from a point guard to succeed this year.

Related
