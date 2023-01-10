GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The NHRA is bringing back a popular feature that debuted at last year’s Gatornationals--The All-Star Callout Race will make its return to Gainesville Raceway, which will only add to what promises to be a thrilling week of racing at the 54th annual NHRA east coast opener March 10-12. The All-Star Callout wil take place on Saturday March 11, consisting of the top eight drivers in the Top Fuel class. The drivers will choose their opening round opponent according to seeding. Head to head quarterfinal results will leave the field with four cars. From there, the driver with the fastest time will choose their semifinal opponent, and so on, until one driver emerges with a big pay day.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO