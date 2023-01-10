ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

WCJB

Newberry boys basketball team rallies to 69-61 win over Dunnellon

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - No lead is safe against the Newberry boys basketball team as the Panthers rallied with a 32 point effort in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Dunnellon on Wednesday, 69-61. The Panthers (14-3) were down for the majority of the game to the Tigers (10-7), including a 26-20 deficit at halftime.
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dontrell Jenkins (Santa Fe)

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -At Santa Fe High School, Dontrell Jenkins likes to pay it forward on the basketball court. Jenkins said, “When you work hard at something...you get a good result out of it, it means a lot to me.” maintaining my leadership on the team, making sure that my teammates have their confidence up, and making sure everyone is on the same page on the court.”
WCJB

Gatornationals to once again feature All-Star Callout Race

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The NHRA is bringing back a popular feature that debuted at last year’s Gatornationals--The All-Star Callout Race will make its return to Gainesville Raceway, which will only add to what promises to be a thrilling week of racing at the 54th annual NHRA east coast opener March 10-12. The All-Star Callout wil take place on Saturday March 11, consisting of the top eight drivers in the Top Fuel class. The drivers will choose their opening round opponent according to seeding. Head to head quarterfinal results will leave the field with four cars. From there, the driver with the fastest time will choose their semifinal opponent, and so on, until one driver emerges with a big pay day.
WCJB

CF Webber Center holds Theatre in the Colonial Period

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - College of Central Florida continues their educational series “Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life with Theatre in the Colonial Period on Wednesday. The event will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the CF Webber Center in Ocala. A CF assistant professor of theatre will...
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
WCJB

Loki’s Lunchbox holds pet food giveaway

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an impromptu pet food giveaway in Keystone Heights on Wednesday. The giveaway will be held at Loki’s Lunchbox located at 7637 El Dorado Ave in Keystone Heights. Employees ask residents to only come from 11 a.m. until noon. Cat food, dog food,...
WCJB

Rescued bald eagle released back into the wild in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A bald eagle is once again soaring in the wild after being rescued in Lake City. The eagle was injured after another bird left it unable to fly, suffering from a fractured right shoulder. The bird received treatment at the UF College of Veterinary Medicine...
WCJB

Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Riki, Tango, Jemma, and Velvet

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a beautiful kitten named Riki. She can be a little shy at first but if you give her a toy, she’ll be jumping around in no time.
WCJB

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
WCJB

AdventHealth Ocala holds first hiring event for 2023

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first hiring event of 2023 for AdventHealth Ocala will be on Wednesday. The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Ocala. They’re hiring all clinical and non-clinical roles, including nursing positions or janitorial and housekeeping services. Sign-on and relocation...
WCJB

University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
