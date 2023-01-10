Read full article on original website
WCJB
Newberry boys basketball team rallies to 69-61 win over Dunnellon
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - No lead is safe against the Newberry boys basketball team as the Panthers rallied with a 32 point effort in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Dunnellon on Wednesday, 69-61. The Panthers (14-3) were down for the majority of the game to the Tigers (10-7), including a 26-20 deficit at halftime.
WCJB
High School Hoops Roundup: GHS boys rally past Columbia, The Rock girls defeat Hawthorne
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -GHS senior Theo Stephens scored the go-ahead basket with 6.7 seconds remaining to lift the Hurricanes to a thrilling 63-62 win over visiting Columbia on Tuesday night. The win gives Gainesville a record of 13-4 and a season series sweep of the Tigers, who drop to 10-6. Columbia led by seven after three quarters.
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Dontrell Jenkins (Santa Fe)
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -At Santa Fe High School, Dontrell Jenkins likes to pay it forward on the basketball court. Jenkins said, “When you work hard at something...you get a good result out of it, it means a lot to me.” maintaining my leadership on the team, making sure that my teammates have their confidence up, and making sure everyone is on the same page on the court.”
WCJB
Gatornationals to once again feature All-Star Callout Race
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The NHRA is bringing back a popular feature that debuted at last year’s Gatornationals--The All-Star Callout Race will make its return to Gainesville Raceway, which will only add to what promises to be a thrilling week of racing at the 54th annual NHRA east coast opener March 10-12. The All-Star Callout wil take place on Saturday March 11, consisting of the top eight drivers in the Top Fuel class. The drivers will choose their opening round opponent according to seeding. Head to head quarterfinal results will leave the field with four cars. From there, the driver with the fastest time will choose their semifinal opponent, and so on, until one driver emerges with a big pay day.
WCJB
CF Webber Center holds Theatre in the Colonial Period
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - College of Central Florida continues their educational series “Patriot Project: Bringing History to Life with Theatre in the Colonial Period on Wednesday. The event will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the CF Webber Center in Ocala. A CF assistant professor of theatre will...
WCJB
Veterinarian lives in horse stall for three days to raise funds for North Central Florida charity
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A veterinarian is living like a horse for three days in order to raise funds for a North Central Florida charity. Dr. Bryan Langlois will live in a horse stall for 72 hours in an effort to raise $20,000 for PA Race Horse re-homing, rehabilitation and rescue.
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
WCJB
Loki’s Lunchbox holds pet food giveaway
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an impromptu pet food giveaway in Keystone Heights on Wednesday. The giveaway will be held at Loki’s Lunchbox located at 7637 El Dorado Ave in Keystone Heights. Employees ask residents to only come from 11 a.m. until noon. Cat food, dog food,...
WCJB
Rescued bald eagle released back into the wild in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A bald eagle is once again soaring in the wild after being rescued in Lake City. The eagle was injured after another bird left it unable to fly, suffering from a fractured right shoulder. The bird received treatment at the UF College of Veterinary Medicine...
WCJB
Two people without a home following Gainesville apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are now in need of a home after a fire burned their apartment in Gainesville. At around 7pm on Tuesday, fire rescue crews from Gainesville and Alachua County responded to the apartment fire off of SW 20th avenue just off of 34th street. GFR...
WCJB
Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Riki, Tango, Jemma, and Velvet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a beautiful kitten named Riki. She can be a little shy at first but if you give her a toy, she’ll be jumping around in no time.
WCJB
Suwannee County deputies arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for committing a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville was found and arrested in Suwannee County. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, who lived in Live Oak. Deputies say Fennell-Demeritte...
WCJB
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
WCJB
Santa Fe College’s new high school is now accepting applications for students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents can now sign their child up for the new high school opening on the campus of Santa Fe College in August. The Santa Fe College Academy of Science and Technology is now accepting applications for prospective students. The high school opens in the fall. The...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announces staffing and assignment changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials have announced new changes in positions for a number of staff members. Several staff members received promotions while others have been reassigned to other divisions or positions. The list of all staffing changes can be found below:. Alachua County Sheriff's...
WCJB
GFR crews save someone having a medical emergency on 7th floor of building on University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was blocked on West University Avenue on Thursday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a medical situation occurring at a building under construction. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say a patient was having “an acute medical emergency” on the 7th floor of a building at 1225...
WCJB
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly hit and run in Gainesville last November
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is now in custody in connection to a deadly hit and run that happened in Gainesville last November. Gainesville Police say that the suspect surrendered Wednesday afternoon. Margaret Walker, 29, has been arrested on charges of DUI manslaughter and hit and run. GPD detectives...
WCJB
AdventHealth Ocala holds first hiring event for 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first hiring event of 2023 for AdventHealth Ocala will be on Wednesday. The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Ocala. They’re hiring all clinical and non-clinical roles, including nursing positions or janitorial and housekeeping services. Sign-on and relocation...
WCJB
University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
