Independence, WV

Girls Basketball Roundup: Mercer Christian wins, Independence falls

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwAx5_0k9Ct95000
File Photo by Tina Laney

Sherman 45, Independence 30

Seth – Without leading-scorers Harmony Mills, Independence couldn’t overcome a two-point showing in the third quarter, falling 45-30 at Sherman Monday evening.

Summer Harvey led Sherman with 17 points while Annika Roop added 13.

Alli Hypes led Independence with seven points in the loss.

I: 8 5 2 15 – 30

S: 7 11 12 15 – 45

Independence

Jenna Harvey 4, Zoey Bragg 6, Makala Bolen 4, Mackenzie Caddle 2, Kamryn Wooten 3, Maddy Nelson 2, Alli Hypes 7, Hailey Ratliff 2

Sherman

Annika Roop 13, Summer Harvey 17, Maleigha Mullins 10, Dana Ferrell 5

3-point goals – I: (Hypes 1); S: 3 (Roop 3)

Mercer Christian 43, Lewisburg Baptist 38

Princeton – Mercer Christina bested Lewisburg Baptist in a back-and-forth affair, winning 43-38 Monday at Mercer Christian.

Kayoey Trump led the Cavaliers with 15 points while Karis Trump added 12.

Mady Bruce led Lewisburg Baptist with 16 points.

Mercer Christian ((5-2) hosts Victory Baptist on Tuesday.

LB: 17 5 11 5 – 38

MC: 8 18 8 9 – 43

Lewisburg Baptist

Mady Bruce 16, Lauren Beane 3, Leah Comer 12, Anna Toothman 2, Carlee Comer 5

Mercer Christian

Karis Trump 12, Ella Botts 6, Bailee Martin 8, Kayley Trump 15, Abby Greer 2

3-point goals – LB:4 (Bruce 2, Comer 1, C. Comer 1); MCA: 4 (Karis Trump 3, Kayley Trump 1)

