Girls Basketball Roundup: Mercer Christian wins, Independence falls
Sherman 45, Independence 30
Seth – Without leading-scorers Harmony Mills, Independence couldn’t overcome a two-point showing in the third quarter, falling 45-30 at Sherman Monday evening.
Summer Harvey led Sherman with 17 points while Annika Roop added 13.
Alli Hypes led Independence with seven points in the loss.
I: 8 5 2 15 – 30
S: 7 11 12 15 – 45
Independence
Jenna Harvey 4, Zoey Bragg 6, Makala Bolen 4, Mackenzie Caddle 2, Kamryn Wooten 3, Maddy Nelson 2, Alli Hypes 7, Hailey Ratliff 2
Sherman
Annika Roop 13, Summer Harvey 17, Maleigha Mullins 10, Dana Ferrell 5
3-point goals – I: (Hypes 1); S: 3 (Roop 3)
Mercer Christian 43, Lewisburg Baptist 38
Princeton – Mercer Christina bested Lewisburg Baptist in a back-and-forth affair, winning 43-38 Monday at Mercer Christian.
Kayoey Trump led the Cavaliers with 15 points while Karis Trump added 12.
Mady Bruce led Lewisburg Baptist with 16 points.
Mercer Christian ((5-2) hosts Victory Baptist on Tuesday.
LB: 17 5 11 5 – 38
MC: 8 18 8 9 – 43
Lewisburg Baptist
Mady Bruce 16, Lauren Beane 3, Leah Comer 12, Anna Toothman 2, Carlee Comer 5
Mercer Christian
Karis Trump 12, Ella Botts 6, Bailee Martin 8, Kayley Trump 15, Abby Greer 2
3-point goals – LB:4 (Bruce 2, Comer 1, C. Comer 1); MCA: 4 (Karis Trump 3, Kayley Trump 1)
Comments / 0