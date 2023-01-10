Read full article on original website
West Virginia Board of Education adjust teacher licensing requirements
The West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) waived some of the minimum professional licensing requirements for prospective teachers Wednesday to help them eventually become fully licensed and enter the workforce. The waivers adjust some of the minimum requirements in current BOE policy - specifically with regards to Policy 5202, which...
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Herald-Dispatch. January 11, 2023. Editorial: Gates cautiously optimistic about WV’s energy future.
No additional COVID deaths reported Thursday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported no new COVID deaths Thursday. The state had 1,041 active cases, 332 new cases and the total stands at 629,594.
US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work...
Girl Scout cookie season set to start in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2023 Girl Scout cookie season is almost underway in West Virginia. The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is kicking off cookie season next Thursday with the classic lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics, Adventurefuls and new entry Raspberry Rally.
GCRWC to host next meeting Jan. 18
MCHENRY — The next meeting of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club is Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Pine Lodge Steak House in McHenry. Members will gather for social time, beginning at 4:30 p.m., with ordering for dinner at 5:30 p.m.
