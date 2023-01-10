Read full article on original website
Related
upenn.edu
Update: January AT PENN
Info and to register: https://www.penn.museum/calendar/. 13 Global Guide Tour: Asia Galleries; 2:30 p.m. Also January 14, 2:30 p.m. 14 Rome Gallery Tour; 11 a.m. Also January 15, 11 a.m. 15 Global Guide Tour: Middle East Galleries; 2:30 p.m. Fitness & Learning. 11 Virtual Information Session: Post-Master’s DNP and Executive Leadership...
upenn.edu
Two Penn fourth-years awarded 2023 Churchill Scholarships
University of Pennsylvania fourth-years Ryan Jeong and Arnav Lal have each been awarded Churchill Scholarships for a year of graduate research study at the University of Cambridge in England. Lal, from Greer, South Carolina, and Jeong, from College Station, Texas, are among 16 students selected nationwide who will receive full...
upenn.edu
Sarah Kane, Amy Krimm, and Carson Eckhard: 2023 Marshall Scholars
University of Pennsylvania fourth-years Sarah Kane and Amy Krimm and 2021 graduate Carson Eckhard have been named 2023 Marshall Scholars. Established by the British government, the Marshall Scholarship funds as many as three years of study for a graduate degree in any field at an institution in the United Kingdom.
upenn.edu
Penn to Increase Minimum PhD Stipend in 2023-2024
The University of Pennsylvania has announced that it will raise the minimum PhD stipend to $38,000 beginning in the coming 2023-2024 academic year, the largest one-time increase in Penn’s history. The information was shared with current PhD students in November following a collaborative process involving Penn’s nine schools with...
upenn.edu
Penn Medicine: Launch of Center for Living Donation
The Penn Transplant Institute at Penn Medicine has opened a new Center for Living Donation, which will expand Penn’s exceptional care for living donors, helping to maximize the number of lives saved through liver and kidney transplantation. For the thousands waiting on a lifesaving organ, living donation—when a living person donates an organ, or part of an organ, for transplantation to another person—can help those in need receive life-saving care sooner.
upenn.edu
Penn Medicine: $9.7 Million from the Warren Alpert Foundation for Genetic Counselor Continuing Education
Penn Medicine has received a $9.7 million grant from the Warren Alpert Foundation (WAF) that will fund continuing education efforts for genetic counselors, which will ensure opportunities for continued training that will keep them on the leading edge of their profession interpreting genomic data and explaining its implications to patients. This grant will position genetic counselors to advance research to address the many critical questions in the implementation of genomic information into clinical practice.
upenn.edu
The Resilience Dividend: Keeping Penn Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong
Penn’s Mission Continuity Program (MCP) is sponsoring an event that celebrates Penn’s resilience in the face of adverse events. The Resilience Dividend: Keeping Penn Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong will take place on Tuesday, January 17 in Bodek Lounge, Houston Hall. It will start at 2:30 p.m. with snacks, networking, and a meet and greet with former Penn President Judith Rodin, who is the author of The Resilience Dividend: Being Strong in a World Where Things Go Wrong.
upenn.edu
Double trouble: Dingle, Padilla pick up weekly awards
In what seems like a routine announcement, basketball stars Jordan Dingle and Kayla Padilla have received weekly recognition for their sensational play. A third-year guard on the men’s basketball team, Dingle has been named Ivy League and Big 5 Player of the Week. Padilla, a fourth-year guard on the women’s basketball team, has received conference Player of the Week honors.
Comments / 0