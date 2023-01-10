ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 2

Related
travelawaits.com

16 Unique Towns To Visit In The Southwestern U.S. In 2023

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Arizona and Nevada are two of our readers’ top 10 states they want to visit this year, according to our State of Travel survey. So we took the liberty of asking our expert travel writers for the best of the Southwest. The great state of Texas is getting its own article, so below you will find recommendations for unique towns to visit in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado — and even one little town in Southern California. Here are the best places to visit in the Southwest in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico house bill proposes changes to state primary elections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico House bill proposing changes to state primary elections will be reintroduced at the 2023 legislative session. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections.
NEW MEXICO STATE
county17.com

Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care

For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
WYOMING STATE
KRQE News 13

Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today

A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Jared Polis inaugurated for second term as Colorado Governor

Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera were inaugurated on Tuesday on the steps of the Colorado statehouse for their administration’s second term. The sun was shining and banners above the podium read “Colorado for All,” a theme Polis reiterated in his inaugural address. “To realize...
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
FORT COLLINS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy