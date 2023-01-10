Read full article on original website
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
Utah leaders congratulate new Navajo Nation administration
Utah leaders welcomed a new Navajo Nation administration following the inauguration in Fort Defiance, Ariz., on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Who are the 15 unidentified people in Denver?
Since 1952, there have been 90 bodies found in Colorado that remain unidentified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says 15 of those bodies were found in the city.
KOAT 7
New Mexico house bill proposes changes to state primary elections
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico House bill proposing changes to state primary elections will be reintroduced at the 2023 legislative session. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections.
county17.com
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
Emergency SNAP and Rental Assistance for Utah Residents Ends in March
Two assistance programs that helped Utah residents pay for rent and food throughout the pandemic are scheduled to expire in March. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find: 3 Easy Tips to Turn Your...
KRQE News 13
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
aspenpublicradio.org
Jared Polis inaugurated for second term as Colorado Governor
Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera were inaugurated on Tuesday on the steps of the Colorado statehouse for their administration’s second term. The sun was shining and banners above the podium read “Colorado for All,” a theme Polis reiterated in his inaugural address. “To realize...
What Lake Mead Needs To Get Water Levels Back Up at Drought-Hit Reservoir
"We have a long way to go to begin to pull ourselves out of this 20+ year drought in the larger Colorado River basin," expert Andrea K. Gerlak told Newsweek.
KOAT 7
Impact Day: Strong winds and high fire danger for most of New Mexico on Wednesday
Strong winds will move through Albuquerque and New Mexico on Wednesday. Several advisories and warnings have been issued due to the strong winds. Here's what you need to know about today's winds. High wind warning. High wind warnings have been been issued for most of eastern New Mexico on Wednesday.
Denver mayor wants to close emergency shelters for immigrants — but with no clear timeline
For the past week, fewer than 100 immigrants arrived in Denver each night, prompting the city to announce it would decommission its emergency shelters — but with no clear timeline for when. Mayor Michael B. Hancock declined to speak with the Denver Gazette. But the operational team at the...
Explaining water flows: Why Sierra Nevada snow won’t fix Lake Mead
A big snowstorm in California is welcome news, as long as floods and mudslides aren't wrecking lives. But here's why that snow is never going to make a difference at Lake Mead.
iheart.com
Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
PLEASE DON’T: Wyoming Doctor Doesn’t Want Medicaid Expansion
For the 9th time a Medicaid expansion bill is before the Wyoming house and senate. In Wyoming every other year is for passing bills. Every other year is for passing the states budget. So it will be hard to get expansion passed during the 2023 session, which is a budget...
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
Record amount of fentanyl seized by feds in Utah, other Western states
A record-breaking amount of doses of fentanyl were seized last year across several rocky mountain states and federal officials reported purchasing the potentially deadly drug is becoming easier.
