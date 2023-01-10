Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
2023 Farmers’ Short Course brings agriculture speakers to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG – The 48th annual Wood County Farmers Short Course will open on Thursday and will feature six educational meetings for local farmers and gardeners in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Sessions will be held 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Fort Boreman Room of the Judge Black Annex of the Wood...
WTAP
Marietta Ice Festival returns to town
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 7th annual Marietta Ice Festival will return to town this weekend. Saturday, January 14 downtown Marietta will be turned into an ice wonderland. Ice sculptures will be placed throughout downtown Marietta. Local artist, Tyson Whistler, will be performing a live ice sculpting at the Marietta armory on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three Mid-Ohio Valley residents among new West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three residents from Wood and Jackson counties were COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported the deaths of a 55-year-old woman and an 87-year-old female from Jackson County and a 72-year-old man from Wood County. At least 79...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bill Leo Moss
Bill Leo Moss, 66, of Coolville, Ohio, departed from this life Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio with his family and friends by his side. He was born July 13, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Oscar and Hattie Moss of Pettyville. He...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Hilarity for Neuro Charity’ offers Mid-Ohio Valley a good reason to laugh
PARKERSBURG — An award-winning actor from Parkersburg has organized a charity show to raise money for research into autoimmune disorders and diseases. Cody Hively was diagnosed in February with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a near-fatal disorder that paralyzed him and put him on a ventilator. He has recovered. “I was fortunate...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Choir disbands, makes $1,000 donations to Mid-Ohio Valley community groups
PARKERSBURG — The Gospel Music Reunion Choir is disbanding and has made $1,000 donations each to four local non-profit groups. The gifts were to the Women’s Care Center, the Amputee Center, the Emily Spencer Foundation and the Parkersburg Women’s Club Brown Bag Program. The Gospel Music Reunion...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Exhibit ABCs: Discovery World on Market displays arrive
PARKERSBURG — With about two months to go until it opens to the community, Discovery World on Market welcomed the arrival of educational play exhibits Monday morning. “I’m excited to see everything coming together on this project,” said Tres Ross, chairman of the board for the interactive children’s museum at 900 Market St. in Parkersburg, in a press release. “I’m looking forward to the opening in March and hope the community is as excited as we are.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg kicks off parks listening tour
PARKERSBURG — Tennis courts, disc golf, the new dog park, ponds and safety issues were among the topics addressed by residents Tuesday during the first of four planned meetings seeking public input on Parkersburg’s parks system. Eleven people attended the session Tuesday morning at the parks office in...
WTAP
Memorial Health System donated Bleeding Control Kits to Marietta College
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Tom Perry with Marietta College, the school looked into the kits after their police chief suggested the training. That is when the college reached out to Memorial Health System about the kits; and they received a donation of 20 kits. Perry talked about how...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
meigsindypress.com
SE Ohio Foodbank Hosts Food Distribution for Meigs County Residents
POMEROY, OH – The SE Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), will distribute food for Meigs County residents at the Meigs County Fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m on Friday, January 13, 2023. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits or with incomes under 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John D. Love
John D. Love, 56, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was born at Marietta, Ohio, on Nov. 2, 1966, a son of the late Franklin and Opal Jean Crum Love. John was a former car salesman...
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
wchsnetwork.com
Celebration planned for West Virginia Republicans
CHARLESTON, W. Va. — On the eve of the first day for the new legislative session, West Virginia Republicans are taking time to celebrate their success from last November. The Republican party plans to gather to recognize their accomplishments Tuesday evening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. West...
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
WTAP
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 is when firefighter Bill Harter started with the Little Hocking FD. “He started running squad with us and like I said this was when COVID was really bad and no one really knew how to protect yourself well. Bill was right in there with us and we ran squad and he went on every one of the runs he could possibly go on,” Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Sept. 26-30: * Betina Hopper, Rosalee Johnson (indirect) and William Johnson Sr. (indirect) to P&C Amalgamated Holdings LLC, Lots 2 and 3 HC and Walter Morris addition re-recorded, Parkersburg City District, $50,000. * Ulysses Dye III and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 4:. * Timothy Douglas Farr, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of domestic battery and released on $500 bond. * Richard Brooks Law II, 3870 Waverly Road, Williamstown, was arraigned on charges of DUI, less...
WTAP
Ohio Valley Speedway to operate under new ownership in 2023
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Valley Speedway will begin their 2023 racing season under new ownership. Rich Michael Jr., of Ischua, New York, has made the purchase of the track, and was operating as a co-owner for the past several years. Michael is no stranger to the dirt track,...
WTAP
Pleasants power plant has a new short-term owner
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants power plant is having a new transition of ownership. The new owners who will be leasing the coal plant is Energy Transition and Environmental Management. Pleasants County commissioner, Jay Powell says that this new partnership will be a short-term agreement. As the group...
