Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Southern and Bethune-Cookman battle in SWAC WBB action
As a team, the Lady Jaguars shot 51% from the field, 50% from behind the arc, and 57% from the free throw line. The post Southern and Bethune-Cookman battle in SWAC WBB action appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Yardbarker
Colin Castleton scores 18, leads Florida past LSU
Colin Castleton scored 18 points, Kowacie Reeves added 11 and visiting Florida defeated LSU 67-56 on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge La. The Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC) outscored the Tigers (12-4, 1-3) in free throws (24-13) and points off turnovers (23-5). KJ Williams was the only LSU player to score...
Porterville Recorder
UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67
Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt in an SEC evening affair. The Volunteers are scorching-hot and are in the top 5, entering the strong part of conference play.
Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66
Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
sportingalert.com
Texas A&M takes it to No. 20 Missouri in blowout win
Tyrece Radford scored 16 points and dished out six assists to lead Texas A&M past No. 20 Missouri 82-64 Wednesday in College Station, Texas. Dexter Dennis had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Henry Coleman III had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (11-5, 3-0 Southeastern Conference). Wade...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana plays Atlanta, looks for 7th straight home win
Atlanta Hawks (19-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Atlanta looking to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Pacers are 16-10 in conference games. Indiana has a 12-14 record against teams over .500. The Hawks have gone...
FOX Sports
UAB takes home win streak into matchup with Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6, 1-3 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (12-4, 3-2 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Western Kentucky aiming to continue its 10-game home winning streak. The Blazers are 10-0 on their home court. UAB is the leader in C-USA with 15.7 fast break points. The Hilltoppers are 1-3 in...
Mississippi State Football: Reviewing the 2022 Season
Looking back at Mississippi State football's 2022 season.
Former Mississippi State RB Ke'Travion Hargrove Announces Transfer Destination
Ex-Bulldogs running back Ke'Travion Hargrove announced where he was headed next Thursday.
