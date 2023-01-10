Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mary Hardman
Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Jan. 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr. Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
James V. Full
James V. Full passed away January 9, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late John Virgil Full and Virginia Stephens Full. A lifelong resident of Parkersburg, Jim was a 1967 graduate of PHS and a 1972 graduate of Marshall University. He was employed by the WV Division of Highways as a Bridge Inspection Coordinator, retiring in 2010. Jim was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was the Director of Communications and editor of the Trinity (“Sometimes”) Weekly News. He also devoted time to Habitat for Humanity, working at the ReStore and on the Board of Directors.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Deloris “Boots” Bell
Deloris “Boots” Bell, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Stonerise in Parkersburg. She was born December 17, 1934, in Cairo, WV, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Jane Midcap. She was a member of Sunrise Church of Christ. Deloris is survived by her children,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carla Sue Farnsworth
Carla Sue Farnsworth, 61, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in New Martinsville, WV, on Oct. 25, 1961, to Shirley Schoonover and the late Robert Butler. Carla was an RN and based her life on taking care of people...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Levi Cruz Coleman
Levi Cruz Coleman, 32, of Ripley, WV, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at home. Funeral, 7 p.m. Saturday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans with the Rev. Benjamin Riggleman officiating. Visitation, 5 p.m. until time of the funeral. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marie Goodrich Jackson
Marie Goodrich Jackson, 33, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with the Rev. David Adams officiating. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery, Roane County. Visitation, noon – 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jonathan Edward McCormick
Jonathan Edward McCormick, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away, Saturday at Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no public visitation or service at this time. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com to offer an expression of sympathy.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cynthia Lee Lemley
Cynthia Lee Lemley, 63, of Ravenswood, passed away Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside service and burial, 2 p.m. today, Ravenswood Cemetery with Pastor Chris Skeens is officiating. Condolences may be expressed on Roush Funeral Home Facebook page or website, www.roushfuneralhome.net.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kenneth (Kenny, Ken) Davis Jr.
Kenneth (Kenny, Ken) Davis Jr., 76, passed away on Dec. 20, 2022. Kenny was born on Dec. 26, 1945, in Torch, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Lucille Davis. He was a lifelong resident of Little Hocking, Ohio. Kenny married Sharon Fisher in 1971. They found adventure and joy in everyday life. They were inseparable until her passing in 2018. He retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital where he worked in the Maintenance Department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr.
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr., passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ella Sue Pfalzgraf
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ella Sue Pfalzgraf, 76, of Vienna, WV, on Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, David Reed and Maxine VanFossen Reed and her brother, Russell Reed. She is survived by her husband,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
June L. Griffin
June L. Griffin, 90, of Alma, WV, left this world on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, while at her home and surrounded by her family. June was born June 29, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Thomas and Lena (Sindledecker) Beatty. She was the former co-owner and operator of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dwight Ray Frazer
Dwight Ray Frazer, 79, of Marietta, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, with the compassionate care of The Arbors of Marietta. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
MARIETTA — Alisa Amador, the 2022 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner, will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Gathering Place on Marietta College’s campus. Amador’s performance is part of the 2022-23 Esbenshade Series. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not needed to attend.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William Vonlie Cooper
William Vonlie Cooper, 62, of Sistersville, passed away Dec. 22 , 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gary Lee Hawley
Gary Lee Hawley, 36, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Born Oct. 30, 1986, in Parkersburg, WV, he was the son of the late Gary R. Hawley and Tina McGrady of Covington, VA. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Morton (Dutch) and Ruby...
WTAP
A sit down with Gretchen Fleming’s friend
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming continues. And those who have been on the constant lookout for any new information are the police, the family and Gretchen’s friends. One of her friends, Jake Grim — who formed the candlelight vigil at city park — is consistent in wanting Gretchen to remain the focus.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Hilarity for Neuro Charity’ offers Mid-Ohio Valley a good reason to laugh
PARKERSBURG — An award-winning actor from Parkersburg has organized a charity show to raise money for research into autoimmune disorders and diseases. Cody Hively was diagnosed in February with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a near-fatal disorder that paralyzed him and put him on a ventilator. He has recovered. “I was fortunate...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003. He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
