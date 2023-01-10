Read full article on original website
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
MARIETTA — Alisa Amador, the 2022 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner, will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Gathering Place on Marietta College’s campus. Amador’s performance is part of the 2022-23 Esbenshade Series. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not needed to attend.
Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has announced events and programs for this week. All About Color 10 a.m.-noon at Parkersburg Art Center. ∫ Cool After Class Crafts 3:30-5 p.m. at Parkersburg Art Center. ∫ Friends of the Beverly Library ages 18+ 5-6 p.m. at Washington County Library Beverly Branch. ∫ Adult...
‘Evil Like Me’: Guild Builders hitting the stage with Disney’s ‘Descendants’
PARKERSBURG — The Guild Builders youth theater group Friday will open “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” at the Actors Guild of Parkersburg. All nine shows through Jan. 28 are sold out. An extra scheduled performance also sold out. Guild Builders through the Actors Guild of Parkersburg is...
Parkersburg kicks off parks listening tour
PARKERSBURG — Tennis courts, disc golf, the new dog park, ponds and safety issues were among the topics addressed by residents Tuesday during the first of four planned meetings seeking public input on Parkersburg’s parks system. Eleven people attended the session Tuesday morning at the parks office in...
Choir disbands, makes $1,000 donations to Mid-Ohio Valley community groups
PARKERSBURG — The Gospel Music Reunion Choir is disbanding and has made $1,000 donations each to four local non-profit groups. The gifts were to the Women’s Care Center, the Amputee Center, the Emily Spencer Foundation and the Parkersburg Women’s Club Brown Bag Program. The Gospel Music Reunion...
Mary Hardman
Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord Jan. 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr. Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was a...
2023 Farmers’ Short Course brings agriculture speakers to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG – The 48th annual Wood County Farmers Short Course will open on Thursday and will feature six educational meetings for local farmers and gardeners in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Sessions will be held 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Fort Boreman Room of the Judge Black Annex of the Wood...
Ella Sue Pfalzgraf
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ella Sue Pfalzgraf, 76, of Vienna, WV, on Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, David Reed and Maxine VanFossen Reed and her brother, Russell Reed. She is survived by her husband,...
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
Robin Hemingway
Robin Hemingway, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on July 29, 1951, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late George and Marlene Leeson Hemingway. Robin graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1970. He...
James V. Full
James V. Full passed away January 9, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late John Virgil Full and Virginia Stephens Full. A lifelong resident of Parkersburg, Jim was a 1967 graduate of PHS and a 1972 graduate of Marshall University. He was employed by the WV Division of Highways as a Bridge Inspection Coordinator, retiring in 2010. Jim was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was the Director of Communications and editor of the Trinity (“Sometimes”) Weekly News. He also devoted time to Habitat for Humanity, working at the ReStore and on the Board of Directors.
Timothy Joe Depue
Timothy Joe Depue, 56, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at his residence unexpectedly. He was born July 3, 1966, in Parkersburg, to Benjamin “Buck” Depue and Elouise Depue, who proceeded him death. Tim served in the United States Navy as a Boiler Technician, and...
Public meetings to seek input on Parkersburg’s parks system
PARKERSBURG — The City of Parkersburg is holding a series of meetings to solicit public feedback on the city’s parks system. The first is slated for 11 a.m. today at the Pavilion in City Park. Additional sessions are planned for 6 p.m. Thursday in the executive conference room...
Levi Cruz Coleman
Levi Cruz Coleman, 32, of Ripley, WV, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at home. Funeral, 7 p.m. Saturday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans with the Rev. Benjamin Riggleman officiating. Visitation, 5 p.m. until time of the funeral. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Cynthia Lee Lemley
Cynthia Lee Lemley, 63, of Ravenswood, passed away Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside service and burial, 2 p.m. today, Ravenswood Cemetery with Pastor Chris Skeens is officiating. Condolences may be expressed on Roush Funeral Home Facebook page or website, www.roushfuneralhome.net.
Marie Goodrich Jackson
Marie Goodrich Jackson, 33, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with the Rev. David Adams officiating. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery, Roane County. Visitation, noon – 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Auto accident leads to Lubeck power outage
LUBECK — An accident on W.Va. 68 (Harris Highway) knocked out power to 1,500 residents in the Lubeck area Wednesday afternoon. A call came into the 911 Center at 2:07 p.m. stating an accident had occurred near the Dollar General on W.Va. 68. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said the Wood...
Jonathan Edward McCormick
Jonathan Edward McCormick, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away, Saturday at Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no public visitation or service at this time. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com to offer an expression of sympathy.
Carla Sue Farnsworth
Carla Sue Farnsworth, 61, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in New Martinsville, WV, on Oct. 25, 1961, to Shirley Schoonover and the late Robert Butler. Carla was an RN and based her life on taking care of people...
Dwight Ray Frazer
Dwight Ray Frazer, 79, of Marietta, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, with the compassionate care of The Arbors of Marietta. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
