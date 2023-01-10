ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
FULLERTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67

Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 135, Houston 115

HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66

Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
BOISE, ID
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51

Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
PULLMAN, WA
Porterville Recorder

Denver 126, Phoenix 97

Percentages: FG .433, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Craig 3-3, Bridges 1-3, Landale 1-3, Okogie 1-4, Saric 1-4, Wainright 1-5, Washington Jr. 1-6, S.Lee 0-1, D.Lee 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Washington Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Washington Jr. 4, Okogie 3, Wainright 3, D.Lee...
WASHINGTON STATE
WBTW News13

SCBCA high school basketball rankings, January 10

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings came out on Tuesday. Below are the Top 10 boys & girls squads from across the state with our local ones highlighted in bold. 5A Boys Top 10 1. Dorman 2. Conway 3. Byrnes 4. Goose Creek 5. Lexington 6. TL […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Sports

Milton scores 22, UAPB turns back Prairie View A&M 63-55

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 22 points in UAPB's 63-55 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night. Milton also had five assists for the Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trejon Ware had 11 points and Chris Greene scored 10. William Douglas led the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Lake Charles American Press

Balance vs. depth, Iowa hosts dangerous district foe LCCP

Iowa will attempt to continue its dominance of District 3-3A boys basketball when it hosts Lake Charles College Prep at 7:25 p.m. today. The Yellow Jackets (16-2, 2-0) went undefeated in district play last year and have won 13 district games in a row, dating to 2021. They opened district play last week with comfortable wins over South Beauregard and Westlake.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

