Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
UC IRVINE 70, CAL STATE FULLERTON 65
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .436, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (San Antonio 4-5, Harris 3-6, Jones 1-3, Wrightsell 1-7). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, San Antonio 4, Wrightsell 3, Bastian 2, Eaton 2, Harris 2, Square). Steals: 7 (Wrightsell 3,...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67
Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
HOUSTON (115) Gordon 6-12 4-5 19, Smith Jr. 3-8 2-2 8, Sengun 5-9 0-1 10, Green 9-25 5-7 26, Porter Jr. 2-5 0-0 5, Eason 3-6 0-0 7, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 9-13 0-2 21, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Fernando 1-2 0-0 2, Christopher 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 4-8 0-0 12, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 44-96 11-17 115.
Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66
Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers dominated in winning All A title
Pikeville jumped out to a big first-quarter lead against Martin County and went on to win the girls’ 15th Region All “A” championship, 62-30, in a game played at the Arena on Sunday afternoon. It was the second straight tournament championship for the Lady Panthers, now 12-4.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 126, Phoenix 97
Percentages: FG .433, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Craig 3-3, Bridges 1-3, Landale 1-3, Okogie 1-4, Saric 1-4, Wainright 1-5, Washington Jr. 1-6, S.Lee 0-1, D.Lee 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Washington Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Washington Jr. 4, Okogie 3, Wainright 3, D.Lee...
Claude starts slow, but finishes strong in 50-36 win over Groom
The first quarter of Tuesday's girls' basketball game between Groom and Claude couldn't have gotten off to a much slower start. The Lady Mustangs earned far more opportunities than the Lady Tigers, but the ball simply wasn't finding the bottom of the net. As the old saying goes, though, it's...
SCBCA high school basketball rankings, January 10
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The next set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state rankings came out on Tuesday. Below are the Top 10 boys & girls squads from across the state with our local ones highlighted in bold. 5A Boys Top 10 1. Dorman 2. Conway 3. Byrnes 4. Goose Creek 5. Lexington 6. TL […]
FOX Sports
Milton scores 22, UAPB turns back Prairie View A&M 63-55
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 22 points in UAPB's 63-55 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night. Milton also had five assists for the Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trejon Ware had 11 points and Chris Greene scored 10. William Douglas led the...
Lake Charles American Press
Balance vs. depth, Iowa hosts dangerous district foe LCCP
Iowa will attempt to continue its dominance of District 3-3A boys basketball when it hosts Lake Charles College Prep at 7:25 p.m. today. The Yellow Jackets (16-2, 2-0) went undefeated in district play last year and have won 13 district games in a row, dating to 2021. They opened district play last week with comfortable wins over South Beauregard and Westlake.
Comments / 0