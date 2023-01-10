Penn Medicine has received a $9.7 million grant from the Warren Alpert Foundation (WAF) that will fund continuing education efforts for genetic counselors, which will ensure opportunities for continued training that will keep them on the leading edge of their profession interpreting genomic data and explaining its implications to patients. This grant will position genetic counselors to advance research to address the many critical questions in the implementation of genomic information into clinical practice.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO