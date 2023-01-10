ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Former Michigan Football Star Would Hire Urban Meyer

Michigan will need a new football head coach if Jim Harbaugh goes to the NFL. Despite saying he expects to remain with the Wolverines next season, Harbaugh has explored pro opportunities. He has reportedly emerged as a "top candidate" for the Denver Broncos' coaching job after conducting a virtual ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Greenville News

How Garrett Riley can succeed with Clemson football's offense where Brandon Streeter failed

With TCU’s Garrett Riley the reported choice to be the new offensive coordinator for Clemson football, what must Riley do to add some juice to the Tigers’ offense?. Riley would appear to have plenty of pieces with which to work, which should make his task achievable, particularly for a coach who has built an impressive resume in a fairly short time frame.
CLEMSON, SC

