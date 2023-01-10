Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Michigan's New Transfer Portal Approach Has Them Among Nation's Best
Michigan has been active with transfers since Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor, but things seem to be on another level now.
Look: Former Michigan Football Star Would Hire Urban Meyer
Michigan will need a new football head coach if Jim Harbaugh goes to the NFL. Despite saying he expects to remain with the Wolverines next season, Harbaugh has explored pro opportunities. He has reportedly emerged as a "top candidate" for the Denver Broncos' coaching job after conducting a virtual ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
BREAKING: Michigan Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft
He was one of the most experienced defenders in Michigan's secondary, and now he's taking his chances at the next level by declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State OT from Cincinnati, projected as 11th pick in NFL mock draft
Paris Johnson Jr., an Ohio State junior offensive lineman and Cincinnati native who transferred from St. Xavier to Princeton High School before joining the Buckeyes, announced Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. USA TODAY's 2023 NFL mock draft projects Johnson going 11th to the Tennessee Titans. The...
Miami's Mitchell Agude Declares for NFL Draft
Hurricanes defensive lineman Mitchell Agude headed to the NFL.
Ohio State football linebacker Tommy Eichenberg returning for fifth season
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is returning to Ohio State for a fifth season, an announcement that marks a significant boost for the Buckeyes’ defense. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided to return for a final season at Ohio State," Eichenberg wrote in a post on Instagram on Thursday. "Back to work. Go Bucks."
How Garrett Riley can succeed with Clemson football's offense where Brandon Streeter failed
With TCU’s Garrett Riley the reported choice to be the new offensive coordinator for Clemson football, what must Riley do to add some juice to the Tigers’ offense?. Riley would appear to have plenty of pieces with which to work, which should make his task achievable, particularly for a coach who has built an impressive resume in a fairly short time frame.
Dawand Jones the latest Ohio State OL to enter 2023 draft
Ohio State’s Dawand Jones became the third member of Ohio State’s starting offensive line to declare for the 2023 NFL
Pros, cons of Spencer Rattler not entering NFL draft, returning to South Carolina football
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Tuesday that he will return to play for the Gamecocks in 2023, a huge victory for the program's rise under coach Shane Beamer. In his first year at South Carolina (8-5, 4-4 SEC), the Oklahoma transfer passed for 3,026 yards...
Michigan president, regents share public support of Jim Harbaugh amid NFL flirtation
For the third season in a row, Michigan fans are stuck spending January wondering if Jim Harbaugh will remain as their head coach for the coming season. As he did last year, Harbaugh has entertained interest from NFL teams, including a two-hour Zoom interview with the Denver Broncos earlier this week.
Gophers leave Ohio State with first Big Ten victory
The Gophers took down the Buckeyes on their home court.
