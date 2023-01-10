ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Barry Balon Files to Run for Seat on City Council

The filing period to run in Bridgeport’s June 13 city election began Monday. On Tuesday, the first candidate put their name into the hat. Barry Balon, who ran for Council in 2021 and barely missed making the cut, became the first individual to file for one of two seats up for the municipal election in June. The position of city recorder is also up for election. His reason for running, he said, is simple.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
911 Officials: Home in Region is Struck by Lightning

According to WDTV, emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Orangetheory Fitness at The Square to Open to Members Jan. 22; Soft Opening for VIP Members Launches Saturday

The Orangetheory Fitness concept is backed by science, utilizing technology tracking and specially-trained certified instructors to provide maximum benefits from a group workout. After successfully operating the Morgantown business for two years, Alissa and Matt Higgins are ready to launch a new location at The Square in Bridgeport. “Our community...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Firefighters Quickly Douse Fully Involved Truck Blaze

According to the Morgantown Fire Department's Facebook page, the agency had to respond Tuesday morning to a call for a fire on the. campus of West Virginia University. The call came into the department at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Upon arrival, the firefighters were faced with a full involved...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area

According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
FAIRMONT, WV
Washington Irving Alum's Gift Honoring Late Spouse of $110K Scholarship to Aid WVU Chemistry Students

Undergraduate chemistry students at West Virginia University’s Eberly College of Arts and Sciences will benefit from a $110,000 scholarship gift made in memory of an alumna. Larry Ammons, of Asheville, North Carolina, established the Ann Shelbaer Ammons Memorial Chemistry Scholarship to pay tribute to his late wife of 52 years. The scholarship will be awarded to full-time students in the C. Eugene Bennett Department of Chemistry, as determined by leadership.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Shinnston Man Facing Life in Prison Following Plea of Guilty for First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Robbery

According to WBOY, a man who has been charged with murder and robbery in Barbour County could face life in prison following his guilty plea. According to the Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office, before Circuit Judge Shawn Nines on Monday, Stoane Binegar, 20, of Shinnston, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Jan. 2022 at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area shooting range.
SHINNSTON, WV

