connect-bridgeport.com
Barry Balon Files to Run for Seat on City Council
The filing period to run in Bridgeport’s June 13 city election began Monday. On Tuesday, the first candidate put their name into the hat. Barry Balon, who ran for Council in 2021 and barely missed making the cut, became the first individual to file for one of two seats up for the municipal election in June. The position of city recorder is also up for election. His reason for running, he said, is simple.
connect-bridgeport.com
911 Officials: Home in Region is Struck by Lightning
According to WDTV, emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 361 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 56; State Deaths at 7,761
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Wednesday, Jan. 11) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 629,262 with an increase of 361 new cases since the last update. Wednesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDOH Accepts Bids on Three Out of 13 Bridges on I-79 to be Replaced from Lost Creek to Morgantown
A project to replace three pairs of bridges on Interstate 79 is among 11 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker...
connect-bridgeport.com
Orangetheory Fitness at The Square to Open to Members Jan. 22; Soft Opening for VIP Members Launches Saturday
The Orangetheory Fitness concept is backed by science, utilizing technology tracking and specially-trained certified instructors to provide maximum benefits from a group workout. After successfully operating the Morgantown business for two years, Alissa and Matt Higgins are ready to launch a new location at The Square in Bridgeport. “Our community...
connect-bridgeport.com
Firefighters Quickly Douse Fully Involved Truck Blaze
According to the Morgantown Fire Department's Facebook page, the agency had to respond Tuesday morning to a call for a fire on the. campus of West Virginia University. The call came into the department at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Upon arrival, the firefighters were faced with a full involved...
connect-bridgeport.com
Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area
According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
connect-bridgeport.com
Washington Irving Alum's Gift Honoring Late Spouse of $110K Scholarship to Aid WVU Chemistry Students
Undergraduate chemistry students at West Virginia University’s Eberly College of Arts and Sciences will benefit from a $110,000 scholarship gift made in memory of an alumna. Larry Ammons, of Asheville, North Carolina, established the Ann Shelbaer Ammons Memorial Chemistry Scholarship to pay tribute to his late wife of 52 years. The scholarship will be awarded to full-time students in the C. Eugene Bennett Department of Chemistry, as determined by leadership.
connect-bridgeport.com
Snow Plow Driver Accidents with State DOH Workers, including One Local, Leads to Medical Transports
Two West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads. Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road for weather.
connect-bridgeport.com
Search Continues for Missing Local Man Last Seen in Morgantown Area a Little More than a Year Ago
The search for a man missing for more than a year has not stopped, according to a post on social media by the Westover Police Department. The post was made Monday on the department’s Facebook page. Westover Police are attempting to locate 41-year-old Jeremiah Steven Erb. Erb is a...
connect-bridgeport.com
Shinnston Man Facing Life in Prison Following Plea of Guilty for First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Robbery
According to WBOY, a man who has been charged with murder and robbery in Barbour County could face life in prison following his guilty plea. According to the Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office, before Circuit Judge Shawn Nines on Monday, Stoane Binegar, 20, of Shinnston, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Jan. 2022 at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area shooting range.
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: Businesses on Bridgeport Hill from 1987 and a Harman Store in Randolph County in 1910
This photo is from 1987 and, as you can see, plenty has changed on the business front in the last 35 years. Only McDonald's remains, while Shoney's and Belasco Home Sales are no longer in business. There is a bank in the FirstBank location, but not under the same name.
