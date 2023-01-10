Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carla Sue Farnsworth
Carla Sue Farnsworth, 61, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in New Martinsville, WV, on Oct. 25, 1961, to Shirley Schoonover and the late Robert Butler. Carla was an RN and based her life on taking care of people...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Deloris “Boots” Bell
Deloris “Boots” Bell, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Stonerise in Parkersburg. She was born December 17, 1934, in Cairo, WV, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Jane Midcap. She was a member of Sunrise Church of Christ. Deloris is survived by her children,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marie Goodrich Jackson
Marie Goodrich Jackson, 33, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with the Rev. David Adams officiating. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery, Roane County. Visitation, noon – 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kenneth (Kenny, Ken) Davis Jr.
Kenneth (Kenny, Ken) Davis Jr., 76, passed away on Dec. 20, 2022. Kenny was born on Dec. 26, 1945, in Torch, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Lucille Davis. He was a lifelong resident of Little Hocking, Ohio. Kenny married Sharon Fisher in 1971. They found adventure and joy in everyday life. They were inseparable until her passing in 2018. He retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital where he worked in the Maintenance Department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Timothy Joe Depue
Timothy Joe Depue, 56, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023, at his residence unexpectedly. He was born July 3, 1966, in Parkersburg, to Benjamin “Buck” Depue and Elouise Depue, who proceeded him death. Tim served in the United States Navy as a Boiler Technician, and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
James V. Full
James V. Full passed away January 9, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late John Virgil Full and Virginia Stephens Full. A lifelong resident of Parkersburg, Jim was a 1967 graduate of PHS and a 1972 graduate of Marshall University. He was employed by the WV Division of Highways as a Bridge Inspection Coordinator, retiring in 2010. Jim was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he was the Director of Communications and editor of the Trinity (“Sometimes”) Weekly News. He also devoted time to Habitat for Humanity, working at the ReStore and on the Board of Directors.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jonathan Edward McCormick
Jonathan Edward McCormick, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away, Saturday at Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no public visitation or service at this time. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com to offer an expression of sympathy.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ella Sue Pfalzgraf
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ella Sue Pfalzgraf, 76, of Vienna, WV, on Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, David Reed and Maxine VanFossen Reed and her brother, Russell Reed. She is survived by her husband,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dwight Ray Frazer
Dwight Ray Frazer, 79, of Marietta, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, with the compassionate care of The Arbors of Marietta. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John D. Love
John D. Love, 56, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was born at Marietta, Ohio, on Nov. 2, 1966, a son of the late Franklin and Opal Jean Crum Love. John was a former car salesman...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 4:. * Timothy Douglas Farr, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of domestic battery and released on $500 bond. * Richard Brooks Law II, 3870 Waverly Road, Williamstown, was arraigned on charges of DUI, less...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
MARIETTA — Alisa Amador, the 2022 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner, will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Gathering Place on Marietta College’s campus. Amador’s performance is part of the 2022-23 Esbenshade Series. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not needed to attend.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Hilarity for Neuro Charity’ offers Mid-Ohio Valley a good reason to laugh
PARKERSBURG — An award-winning actor from Parkersburg has organized a charity show to raise money for research into autoimmune disorders and diseases. Cody Hively was diagnosed in February with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a near-fatal disorder that paralyzed him and put him on a ventilator. He has recovered. “I was fortunate...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South Patriots triumph in dual over Big Reds
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South won nine matches via fall during Wednesday’s 70-4 senior night domination of rival Parkersburg inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center. The Patriots of head coach Shaun Smith, who wrestle at University today, honored seniors Uriah Morris, Brady Roberts, Ryan Martin, Kyle Wheeler and Christian Hilliard.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Sept. 26-30: * Betina Hopper, Rosalee Johnson (indirect) and William Johnson Sr. (indirect) to P&C Amalgamated Holdings LLC, Lots 2 and 3 HC and Walter Morris addition re-recorded, Parkersburg City District, $50,000. * Ulysses Dye III and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mohigans defeat Patriots in battle of top 10s
PARKERSBURG — In a showdown of ranked Class AAAA programs here Tuesday evening inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center, No. 5 Morgantown secured a 60-50 victory against No. 7 Parkersburg South. The 7-3 Mohigans of head coach Doug Goodwin led 18-11 after one thanks in part to six PSHS turnovers...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Choir disbands, makes $1,000 donations to Mid-Ohio Valley community groups
PARKERSBURG — The Gospel Music Reunion Choir is disbanding and has made $1,000 donations each to four local non-profit groups. The gifts were to the Women’s Care Center, the Amputee Center, the Emily Spencer Foundation and the Parkersburg Women’s Club Brown Bag Program. The Gospel Music Reunion...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Auto accident leads to Lubeck power outage
LUBECK — An accident on W.Va. 68 (Harris Highway) knocked out power to 1,500 residents in the Lubeck area Wednesday afternoon. A call came into the 911 Center at 2:07 p.m. stating an accident had occurred near the Dollar General on W.Va. 68. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said the Wood...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jarrett Armstrong lifts Waterford past Trimble
WATERFORD — Through multiple Trimble runs, Jarrett Armstrong and Waterford just kept shooting. The crafty junior dropped in a career-high 40 points, as the Wildcats downed the visiting Tomcats, 56-53, on Tuesday night to improve to 5-4. Armstrong’s 40 points is the second most in a single game in school history.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
2023 Farmers’ Short Course brings agriculture speakers to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG – The 48th annual Wood County Farmers Short Course will open on Thursday and will feature six educational meetings for local farmers and gardeners in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Sessions will be held 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Fort Boreman Room of the Judge Black Annex of the Wood...
Comments / 0