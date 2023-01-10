Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.WestloadedOhio State
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
MARIETTA — Alisa Amador, the 2022 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner, will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at The Gathering Place on Marietta College’s campus. Amador’s performance is part of the 2022-23 Esbenshade Series. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not needed to attend.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Evil Like Me’: Guild Builders hitting the stage with Disney’s ‘Descendants’
PARKERSBURG — The Guild Builders youth theater group Friday will open “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” at the Actors Guild of Parkersburg. All nine shows through Jan. 28 are sold out. An extra scheduled performance also sold out. Guild Builders through the Actors Guild of Parkersburg is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Exhibit ABCs: Discovery World on Market displays arrive
PARKERSBURG — With about two months to go until it opens to the community, Discovery World on Market welcomed the arrival of educational play exhibits Monday morning. “I’m excited to see everything coming together on this project,” said Tres Ross, chairman of the board for the interactive children’s museum at 900 Market St. in Parkersburg, in a press release. “I’m looking forward to the opening in March and hope the community is as excited as we are.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John D. Love
John D. Love, 56, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was born at Marietta, Ohio, on Nov. 2, 1966, a son of the late Franklin and Opal Jean Crum Love. John was a former car salesman...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Choir disbands, makes $1,000 donations to Mid-Ohio Valley community groups
PARKERSBURG — The Gospel Music Reunion Choir is disbanding and has made $1,000 donations each to four local non-profit groups. The gifts were to the Women’s Care Center, the Amputee Center, the Emily Spencer Foundation and the Parkersburg Women’s Club Brown Bag Program. The Gospel Music Reunion...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has announced events and programs for this week. All About Color 10 a.m.-noon at Parkersburg Art Center. ∫ Cool After Class Crafts 3:30-5 p.m. at Parkersburg Art Center. ∫ Friends of the Beverly Library ages 18+ 5-6 p.m. at Washington County Library Beverly Branch. ∫ Adult...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
2023 Farmers’ Short Course brings agriculture speakers to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG – The 48th annual Wood County Farmers Short Course will open on Thursday and will feature six educational meetings for local farmers and gardeners in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Sessions will be held 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Fort Boreman Room of the Judge Black Annex of the Wood...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ella Sue Pfalzgraf
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ella Sue Pfalzgraf, 76, of Vienna, WV, on Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, David Reed and Maxine VanFossen Reed and her brother, Russell Reed. She is survived by her husband,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cynthia Lee Lemley
Cynthia Lee Lemley, 63, of Ravenswood, passed away Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside service and burial, 2 p.m. today, Ravenswood Cemetery with Pastor Chris Skeens is officiating. Condolences may be expressed on Roush Funeral Home Facebook page or website, www.roushfuneralhome.net.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Carla Sue Farnsworth
Carla Sue Farnsworth, 61, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in New Martinsville, WV, on Oct. 25, 1961, to Shirley Schoonover and the late Robert Butler. Carla was an RN and based her life on taking care of people...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr.
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr., passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children. Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg kicks off parks listening tour
PARKERSBURG — Tennis courts, disc golf, the new dog park, ponds and safety issues were among the topics addressed by residents Tuesday during the first of four planned meetings seeking public input on Parkersburg’s parks system. Eleven people attended the session Tuesday morning at the parks office in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Levi Cruz Coleman
Levi Cruz Coleman, 32, of Ripley, WV, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at home. Funeral, 7 p.m. Saturday, Casto Funeral Home, Evans with the Rev. Benjamin Riggleman officiating. Visitation, 5 p.m. until time of the funeral. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marie Goodrich Jackson
Marie Goodrich Jackson, 33, of Parkersburg, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. Funeral, 1 p.m. Thursday, Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with the Rev. David Adams officiating. Burial, Clover Ridge Cemetery, Roane County. Visitation, noon – 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Board of Education recognizes students, Rector
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday night at the Wood County Technical Center on Blizzard Drive. “I absolutely love this facility,” Board President Justin Raber said during board comments. “This is such a great facility. This shows the investment that our community continues to make in Wood County Schools.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kenneth (Kenny, Ken) Davis Jr.
Kenneth (Kenny, Ken) Davis Jr., 76, passed away on Dec. 20, 2022. Kenny was born on Dec. 26, 1945, in Torch, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Lucille Davis. He was a lifelong resident of Little Hocking, Ohio. Kenny married Sharon Fisher in 1971. They found adventure and joy in everyday life. They were inseparable until her passing in 2018. He retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital where he worked in the Maintenance Department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jonathan Edward McCormick
Jonathan Edward McCormick, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away, Saturday at Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no public visitation or service at this time. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com to offer an expression of sympathy.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Deloris “Boots” Bell
Deloris “Boots” Bell, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Stonerise in Parkersburg. She was born December 17, 1934, in Cairo, WV, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Jane Midcap. She was a member of Sunrise Church of Christ. Deloris is survived by her children,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 4:. * Timothy Douglas Farr, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of domestic battery and released on $500 bond. * Richard Brooks Law II, 3870 Waverly Road, Williamstown, was arraigned on charges of DUI, less...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South Patriots triumph in dual over Big Reds
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South won nine matches via fall during Wednesday’s 70-4 senior night domination of rival Parkersburg inside Rod Oldham Athletic Center. The Patriots of head coach Shaun Smith, who wrestle at University today, honored seniors Uriah Morris, Brady Roberts, Ryan Martin, Kyle Wheeler and Christian Hilliard.
Comments / 0