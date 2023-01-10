PARKERSBURG — With about two months to go until it opens to the community, Discovery World on Market welcomed the arrival of educational play exhibits Monday morning. “I’m excited to see everything coming together on this project,” said Tres Ross, chairman of the board for the interactive children’s museum at 900 Market St. in Parkersburg, in a press release. “I’m looking forward to the opening in March and hope the community is as excited as we are.”

